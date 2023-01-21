ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

7 dead as California mourns 3rd mass killing in 8 days

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (AP) — Seven people were killed in two related shootings Monday at agricultural businesses in a Northern California community, marking the state’s third mass killing in eight days, including an attack at a dance hall that killed 11 during Lunar New Year celebrations. Officers...
HALF MOON BAY, CA
WNCT

DeSantis defends rejection of African American studies class

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is defending his administration’s decision to reject an Advanced Placement African American studies pilot program in Florida high schools after nationwide backlash.  Speaking at a press conference unveiling his 2023 education platform on Monday, DeSantis said the state wants “education, not indoctrination.” “In the state of Florida, our education standards not only […]
FLORIDA STATE
WNCT

Petition seeks to free Hawaiian man convicted of ’91 murder

HONOLULU (AP) — A petition filed Monday outlining new evidence in one of Hawaii’s biggest criminal cases asks a judge to release a Native Hawaiian man who has spent more than 20 years in prison for the sexual assault, kidnapping and murder of a white woman on the Big Island.
HAWAII STATE
WNCT

Marines take part in weeklong training exercise

RICHLANDS, N.C. (WNCT) — Marines from Eastern North Carolina are taking part in a weeklong training exercise to make sure they are ready for future deployments. 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing is conducting Distributed Aviation Operations Exercise One (DAO EX-1) at various locations throughout Eastern North Carolina through Friday. The exercise began Monday and will validate […]
RICHLANDS, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy