Lubbock, TX

Lady Raiders fall to WVU on the road 67-57

By Mason Horodyski
 2 days ago

MORGANTOWN, W.Va- The Texas Tech Women’s Basketball team’s two-game winning streak came to an end at the WVU Colosseum Saturday afternoon.

Both teams got off to a slow start offensively, with Texas Tech shooting 32% from the field, while the Mountaineers shot just 26%. Despite that, the Lady Raiders would head to the locker room trailing 25-19, 18 of Texas Tech’s points from the paint.

In the 3rd quarter, Texas Tech would reclaim the lead off o more points in the paint from Bre’Amber Scott and Kilah Freelon. The lead was short-lived though as WVU would take back control a quarter later, and push the Lady Raiders to 3-4 in the Big 12 this year.

Texas Tech will return home next Saturday for a meeting with the Baylor Bears. Tipoff is scheduled for 2:00 P.M. at the United Supermarkets Arena.

