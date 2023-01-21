Read full article on original website
Watch This Bobcat Take Down a Deer Five Times Their Size. Incredible!
Watch This Bobcat Take Down a Deer Five Times Their Size. Incredible!. Ever seen your pet cat sneaking up on a mouse or even on a toy? This vid shows you exactly the same technique but on a much larger scale. It shows the remarkable hunting skills of a bobcat getting closer to a mule deer than you would have thought possible.
Coyotes Hunted and Killed a Woman in 2009, Scientists Finally Know Why
Before the death of 19-year-old folk singer Taylor Mitchell, there had never been a confirmed killing of a human adult by coyotes. That was in 2009. Now, after nearly a decade-and-a-half of research, scientists finally know why the pack did what they did. And it is shocking. Taylor Mitchell’s story...
This 33 Foot Anaconda Is So Big You Need a Crane To Lift It
With great likelihood, no one has ever accurately measured the size of the largest anaconda to ever live. It is difficult to estimate what lies beneath the waters or hides in burrows across the Amazon River basin due to its sheer magnitude. The 33-foot anaconda in this video was only discovered by chance when some construction workers were clearing forest debris in Brazil.
Two Grizzly Bears Slap The Living Hell Out Of Each Other While Wolf Watches From Afar
It doesn’t get any wilder than this. What an incredible video of nature and everything it has in store. When it comes to iconic predators of the North American wilderness, grizzly bears and wolves are at the top of the list. Both animals are apex predators and play crucial roles in shaping the ecosystems they inhabit. Grizzlies are found in Alaska, Canada, and parts of the continental United States, such as Montana, Wyoming, and Idaho. They are omnivores, meaning they […] The post Two Grizzly Bears Slap The Living Hell Out Of Each Other While Wolf Watches From Afar first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
WATCH: Whitetail Buck Joins Hunter in Deer Stand in Head-Scratching Video
@rodneybruce993 #whitetail #outdoorlife #adventure #hunting #bigbuck #deer #deerhunting #deerseason #huntingtictok ♬ original sound – rodneybruce993. The short clip begins with the unseen hunter narrating the scene. “Another cold December day up here in the tree stand. Ain’t seein’ much, might as well go ‘head and have some lunch.”...
Two Men Thought They Crossed the Creek Each Day on a Log, Then One Day it Moved and They Realized it was a Crocodile
**This is a true story as told to me by a close relative, used with permission**. My grandfather was a large-scale rice farmer back in his heyday. According to my mother, he would rise very early when they were kids to get to the farm. So, he and his friend, also a farmer, would rise between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. to make the several-miles-long trek to the farm before sunrise. If you are aware of anything about rice farming it is done on several acres and always close by an abundant supply of water.
Bear Shows Off Insane Strength As It Easily Drags Moose Off The Road
“Bears are cute,” they said. “If you don’t bother them they won’t bother you,” they said. I haven’t had an actual encounter with a bear in my life, and after this video, I won’t be coming within a mile radius of one if I can help it.
Camera Captures What Appears to be a Strange Shadow Creature Attacking a Goat
It has a shiny black coat with patches of pink skin but then seems to melt into a shadow.
Trail Cam Catches Insane Footage Of Wild Hog Fighting Off An Entire Wolf Pack
It’s pretty incredible what a trail camera can capture. Used for a number of reasons, whether it’s to keep an eye on the kind of deer or elk that are on the hunting property, monitor trespassing, study wildlife, and sometimes just to get cool videos, they can be a hunter’s best friend.
Watch Midwestern Hunters Save a Huge Black Wolf Caught in a Trap
A hunter in the Midwest was trying to trap coyotes who were encroaching on his land. Instead, he ended up capturing a huge black wolf and it took the efforts of many to save it. This harrowing experienced was shared on YouTube channel that normally shares automotive content. Instead, this...
North Carolina Man Bags Incredible Black Bobcat While Deer Hunting
Jeff Miller was hunting his lease in Anson County, North Carolina on December 28 when something caught his eye. “I was deer hunting. I have a shooting path cut out on my hunting lease with a feeder 130 yards away from my stand. I was just sitting there looking and saw a rabbit go across my shooting lane,” he says. “Just a second later, I saw something black going right where the rabbit went. I wasn’t really sure what it was.”
Nightmarish Mountain Lion Shriek Causes Cop to Immediately Bolt: LISTEN
Yes, mountain lions scream. And yes, it is one of the most blood-curdling sounds in nature, as this wild footage from a police cam shows. Not much else is known of this incident, but what else do you need to know? In an incredible capture, a police officer is seen recoiling from a horrifying scream as it echoes out from a pitch black forest. Armed with is flashlight, the officer flinches, then turns tail after hearing what could also be described as the shriek of death itself.
Giant river monster's 'insane jump' takes Internet by storm
Footage showing a giant sturgeon leaping next to a fishing boat has garnered millions of views as it showcases the power and grace of these so-called living dinosaurs. The accompanying footage, captured during a Yves Bisson charter on British Columbia’s Fraser River, shows the nearly 10-foot sturgeon breaking the surface during a ferocious attempt to shake the hook before rolling over and diving out of sight.
Stray Cat Invited Inside During Freezing Temperatures Winds Up Finding a Forever Home
When kindhearted @lindaeckel opened her doors to a stray cat who was living near her home during freezing temperatures, she didn't expect to have a new furever friend. Still, that's exactly what happened! The beautiful long-haired tabby cat made herself right at home with Linda and her pets, and the result is just precious.
Woman in Isolated Cabin Claims to Spot Bigfoot-Like Creature
Whatever it is, she got scary close to it!
See 1 Lioness Fight 10 Wild Dogs in Crazy Video
The second-largest cat on the planet, the lion lives in the expansive forests, scrub, and grasslands of sub-Saharan Africa. Lions are incredibly gregarious animals, unlike other cats. They reside in prides, which are collections of about 30 lions. A pride includes 12 related females, up to three males, and their offspring.
Man Finally Captures Incredible Footage Of Rare White Moose After Three Years Of Searching
What is this, Narnia? Off color animals are the rarest and coolest things to come across in the wild. Generally, they are truly once in a lifetime experiences, which is part of why spending time in the outdoors is so much fun. You never know what kind of once in a lifetime opportunities you might stumble upon. This throwback to this 2017 video that perfectly encapsulates one of those experiences. According to The Washington Post, nature lover Hans Nilsson chased […] The post Man Finally Captures Incredible Footage Of Rare White Moose After Three Years Of Searching first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Wisconsin Bald Eagle Drags Big Ol’ Carp To Shore For A Feast
Bald Eagles might be one of the most fascinating predators you can see in the wild. Soaring high above everything, the powerful symbol of strength and freedom for entire country, I mean… it’s as majestic as a bird can be. If you’ve ever been lucky enough to witness...
Incredible Video Captures Bald Eagle Dropping A House Cat Into Its Nest For Eaglets To Eat
Unfortunately for us, our favorite furry critters can be easy targets for those birds that decide to make a home near an urban environment. It’s notoriously rumored that many nests that belong to birds of prey are littered with many different collars from cats and smaller dogs. It’s no question that these birds are absolute killers… assassins of the sky.
