Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
theadvocate.com
Eunice basketball season may be over after loose-ball fight in Washington-Marion game
The Eunice Bobcats' boys basketball season is still on hold after being suspended indefinitely following a fight during a game against Washington-Marion on Jan. 13. Although they are still awaiting a final ruling from the Louisiana High School Athletic Association, it appears as if both the Bobcats and Charging Indians' seasons are over.
Lake Charles American Press
Cowgirls put it together down the stretch to beat Nicholls State
The split personality Cowgirls continued their Jekyll and Hyde season with an up and down performance Saturday. Long periods of unbeatable play were followed by equal stretches of struggling action. But McNeese State was good when it needed to be down the stretch to finish off Nicholls 70-62 inside the...
Lake Charles American Press
Battle of wills: Welsh turns away Vinton
WELSH — Welsh built a huge lead in the third quarter but had to fend off a late Vinton rally to retain the top spot in District 5-2A on Friday with a 65-61 win. “They are a good team and were able to scratch back,” Welsh head coach Caleb Gary said of the Lions. “We were able to get the win at the end, and I am proud of my guys.”
Lake Charles American Press
Cowgirls go for sweep of Colonels
The Cowgirls are finding their stride at just the right time. After a slow start McNeese State’s women’s basketball team is starting to show what had been expected. The Cowgirls look to sweep their back-to-back series with Nicholls State when they teams meet again tonight at the Legacy Center.
Lake Charles American Press
Fading Cowboys get rematch with Nicholls
The Cowboys’ margin for error continues to shrink. Today they look for a measure of revenge in hopes of getting back into the Southland Conference basketball race, but time is starting to run out. With a third of the SLC season in the books, McNeese State finds itself closer...
Lake Charles American Press
Names in the News: People shaping the future of Lake Area business
With the growing demand for sporting events and sports destination management, Visit Lake Charles named Eric Zartler as the senior vice president of sports and Taylor Beard Stanley as the vice president of sales. Zartler has been an integral leader in sports destination marketing and management over the past 15...
Lainey Wilson Concert In Lake Charles Has Been Rescheduled
Country music rising star Lainey Wilson was scheduled to perform in Lake Charles on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at the Golden Nugget in Lake Charles. The news was announced that the Lainey Wilson show is now having to be moved. The Golden Nugget made the announcement on its website. Here is what they had to say.
KPLC TV
Multiple schools to dismiss early Tuesday ahead of severe weather threat
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Some SWLA schools will dismiss early Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, ahead of predicted strong winds and thunderstorms. Allen Parish schools will dismiss at 11:30 a.m. BEAUREGARD PARISH:. Beauregard Parish schools will dismiss at 11:00 a.m. Classes are expected to resume on a normal schedule Wednesday,...
KPLC TV
Prien Lake Park pavilion, playground closed for several weeks
KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. New York Native Moves to Lake Area to continue cat rescue. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Funeral services announced for Elijah Miller. Updated: 13 hours ago. |. KPLC brings you the...
Lake Charles American Press
PHOTO GALLERY: March for Life
Louisiana Right to Life, New Life Counseling and ABC Pregnancy Resource Center hosts the annual March for Life Sunday night in downtown Lake Charles. The march was held in celebration of the reversal of Roe v. Wade, in support of moms, and in the shared dedication that every unborn child deserves a birthday. The march began at Veterans Memorial Park, past the Lake Charles Civic Center and ended at the parish courthouse where candles were lit in support of Southwest Louisiana mothers and their babies. (Photos by Rick Hickman)
Lake Charles American Press
BREAKING: All Calcasieu, Beauregard, Allen, Jeff Davis public schools closing early Tuesday due to wind threat
All Calcasieu Parish public schools and facilities will close at 11:45 a.m. Tuesday morning due to a severe weather threat in Southwest Louisiana. Calcasieu Parish School Board spokesperson Holly Holland said that with sustained winds expected near 30 miles per hour by mid-afternoon, the safe transportation of students was a concern.
Two Louisiana Men Arrested, Authorities Still Seeking One in Connection with Multiple Vehicle Burglaries in Lake Charles
Two Louisiana Men Arrested, Authorities Still Seeking One in Connection with Multiple Vehicle Burglaries in Lake Charles. Lake Charles, Louisiana – Two Louisiana men have been arrested for several vehicle burglaries in Lake Charles, Louisiana, and have been charged with several counts of simple burglary, theft, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; one suspect remains unidentified.
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 22, 2023
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 22, 2023. Jamarquin Desmond Hebert, 22, Lake Charles: Headlamps on motor vehicles; possession of marijuana; possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of battery of a dating partner. Elder Alexander Erazo-Portillo, 23, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.
See Inside The Presidential Suite At The Golden Nugget In Lake Charles [VIDEO]
Ever want to see what it would be like to stay on the Penthouse level and live like a high roller at a casino resort? Well, thanks to our friendly tour guide "Welding and Stuff" you are about to get an exclusive tour of the Presidential Suites at the Golden Nugget Hotel & Casino in Lake Charles. I'm sure your betting status needs to be substantial to pull one of these rooms for free.
Louisiana woman accused of shooting and killing husband
A Louisiana woman is accused of shooting and killing her husband on Sunday evening
KPLC TV
Lake Charles man among three accused in health care kickback scheme
Lewisville, TX (KPLC) - Two Texas men and a Lake Charles man have been accused of a conspiracy to defraud the U.S. government by paying to receive health care kickbacks, amounting to at least $107 million in false and fraudulent genetic testing claims to Medicare, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
KPLC TV
One dead in Bell City homicide
Bell City, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that left one person dead. Deputies say the shooting death occurred in the 7000 block of Gragg Road in Bell City. “It appears as though it was a domestic [dispute] between a husband and wife,”...
KPLC TV
2 arrested, 1 sought in multiple Lake Charles vehicle burglaries
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Two suspects are jailed and a third is sought for allegedly burglarizing several vehicles in south Lake Charles. Calcasieu Parish deputies took the suspects into custody on Jan. 2 while investigating multiple vehicle burglaries in a trailer park on Tom Hebert Road, said Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kayla Vincent.
KPLC TV
Family seeking donations for funeral arrangements of fatally shot 5-year-old
Jennings, LA (KPLC) - The family of a 5-year-old boy who was shot and killed on Thursday, January 19 is seeking donations for funeral arrangements. Five-year-old Adaun Gains died at a local hospital Thursday evening after being shot in the chest with a stolen 9mm handgun, according to Jennings Police.
KPLC TV
Beauregard constable turns self in on domestic abuse warrant
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - An elected Beauregard constable has been arrested. Beauregard Parish Constable Doug Evey turned himself into the Calcasieu Parish Sheriffs Office Friday morning on an active warrant from the Westlake Police Department. Evey was elected in November 2020 as the District 4 Constable in Beauregard Parish.
Comments / 0