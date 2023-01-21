Ever want to see what it would be like to stay on the Penthouse level and live like a high roller at a casino resort? Well, thanks to our friendly tour guide "Welding and Stuff" you are about to get an exclusive tour of the Presidential Suites at the Golden Nugget Hotel & Casino in Lake Charles. I'm sure your betting status needs to be substantial to pull one of these rooms for free.

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 10 HOURS AGO