Analysis: Classified documents being found in closets & Hunter's charges — it's not looking good for President Biden
The recent tales of confidential documents found in a random closet and his son Hunter Biden's tax and weapons charges do not bode well for President Biden. Let us look at the GOP's handling of this mess that Potus is in...
Biden told Supreme Court he didn't need permission from Congress to cancel student loans, it was his executive authority
Editor's Note: At least four paragraphs were mistakenly duplicated in the story during processing, and this has now been corrected. President Biden has told the Supreme Court that he did not require Congress authorization for the Student Loan Cancellation program, as he acted within his executive authority.
Biden clashes with Peter Doocy after he’s asked why classified documents were next to his Corvette
Joe Biden clashed with a Fox News reporter after he was asked why classified documents had been found stored next to his Corvette sports car. The president tussled with the conservative channel’s Peter Doocy after the White House admitted that Mr Biden’s personal lawyers had found the Obama-era items stored in the garage of his home.
Fallon Says Biden's About to Reveal 'Another 100 Documents Stashed in the Pool House' After Unaffected Approval Rating (Video)
After three small batches of classified documents were found across President Biden's private office and his home, his approval rating reportedly didn't take any kind of hit. So, Jimmy Fallon suspects the president will reveal one more set of documents, this time totaling much higher. According to a report by...
How Joe Biden's First Two Years Compare to Donald Trump's
The Democrat has now been in the White House for 24 months, following on from the turbulent Trump era. Political experts have given Newsweek their verdict.
Biden will not be the Democrat nominee in 2024. Count on it.
President Joe Biden is not honest. And now revelations about classified documents being found give the appearance that he is compromised. It is hard to imagine him running in 2024.
Hear former Obama adviser's caution to Biden amid classified documents issue
Former Obama adviser and CNN senior political commentator David Axelrod tells CNN's Wolf Blitzer why he would advise President Joe Biden against staying quiet about the classified documents found at his home and private office and the related special counsel review.
Former Trump aide on 2024: 'The last thing any American wants to see is Trump versus Biden again'
On CNN's State of the Union, former Democratic Congressman Mondaire Jones, CNN Political Commentator David Urban, Democratic strategist Karen Finney and former Trump White House Communications Director Alyssa Farah Griffin join Dana Bash to discuss the latest set of classified documents found at President Biden's home and who may run in the Republican presidential primary in 2024.
JESSE WATTERS: Hunter Biden is starting to look like the smart one
Fox News host Jesse Watters called out President Joe Biden's multiple classified documents mishaps on "Jesse Watters Primetime."
GOP Announces Investigation into Adam Schiff’s Declarations of Having Proof Trump Camp Colluded with Russia
Republican leadership has now confirmed they have opened an official investigation into the California lawmaker’s now-proven false claims that he had proof of the Trump campaign colluding with Russia.
Joe Biden More Popular Than Donald Trump at Halfway Point of Presidency
The president's approval rating has been slowly rising over the past month based on polling analysis by FiveThirtyEight.
Joe Biden, 'vacationer in chief'
First, it appeared hard to believe that any president could vacation as much or spend as many nights away from the White House as former President Barack Obama. Then, former President Donald Trump topped him with visits to his resorts in New Jersey and Florida, especially during the traditional summer and Christmas breaks.
Biden's closest assistant, Ron Klain, is said to be leaving the White House shortly.
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) — According to a source familiar with Ron Klain's intentions, the White House chief of staff, who has served as President Joe Biden's top adviser for more than two years, is planning to depart his position in the coming weeks.
Donald Trump Accused of 'Abuse' As He Loses Lawsuit
Slide 1 of 89: Donald Trump has been sanctioned over a lawsuit "that should never have been filed," according to a federal judge. Read on for the full shocking story, and which political enemy he was targeting. All dollar amounts in US dollars. "Brought in bad faith" Donald Trump has...
Kamala Harris is Biden's 'shrewd insurance policy' against impeachment, Boebert says
Colorado GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert told Fox News Digital that she thinks President Biden has a "shrewd insurance policy" against impeachment, citing Vice President Kamala Harris.
Why Ron Klain's Exit as Chief of Staff is a 'Huge Loss' for Joe Biden
Klain has been the top aide to the president for two years and helped push through some of his biggest achievements in the White House.
Biden documents: Republicans want more information; Democrats say GOP defending Trump
Republicans say the White House needs to provide more information about Biden's handling of classified information. Democrats say it's all political.
White House previews Biden re-election message on two-year anniversary of inauguration
The White House has sent a memo to Democratic lawmakers and Biden allies touting the president's accomplishments and previewing themes he could emphasize in a re-election campaign.
White House officials were surprised by AG Garland's special counsel appointment to examine Biden.
The White House Counsel's Office was alerted by the National Archives when President Joe Biden's legal team uncovered a trove of sensitive records at his former office at a Washington, DC, think tank last year.
Biden again nominates Eric Garcetti to be ambassador to India
Eric Garcetti was mayor of Los Angeles from 2013 to 2022.Photo by(Emily Shur/Wikipedia) President Joe Biden once again nominated former Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti as U.S. ambassador to India on January 3. Biden had first selected Garcetti for the diplomatic post on July 9, 2021. Garcetti’s nomination was approved by the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, but the full Senate never held a vote on the matter during the last Congress.
