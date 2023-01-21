ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara Community College hosts open house Saturday

By Mina Wahab
 2 days ago
SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- Santa Barbara Community College is hosting an open house Saturday.

The open house is intended to showcase the hundreds of free extended learning courses open to the public.

This will benefit those who are hoping to obtain an AA degree or others who have been curious about a subject they want to learn more about.

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

