Santa Barbara Community College hosts open house Saturday
SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- Santa Barbara Community College is hosting an open house Saturday.
The open house is intended to showcase the hundreds of free extended learning courses open to the public.
This will benefit those who are hoping to obtain an AA degree or others who have been curious about a subject they want to learn more about.
The post Santa Barbara Community College hosts open house Saturday appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .
Comments / 0