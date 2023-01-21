ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

DC Nubián
2d ago

When the new laws the city council just passed go into effect, the carjacker would be released after a few months to do it again.

ant63
2d ago

No doubt, offsprings of single unmarried uneducated mothers with multiple children by multiple baby daddy’s!!!

Renee Hawkins
2d ago

you couldn't pay me to pick up or drop off in this day and age.

DC News Now

Man arrested after carjackings, Beltway chase

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police arrested a suspect after two carjackings and a chase on the Beltway Monday morning. Police said that the man carjacked a Honda in DC before driving to Fairfax, where he carjacked a Chevy Tahoe before taking off. They said the incident happened around 9:30 a.m. Officers chased […]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

WATCH: Fairfax PD arrest carjacker after highway pursuit

WASHINGTON - Fairfax County police arrested a man who carjacked a Honda in D.C. and then a Chevy Tahoe in Fairfax before leading officers in a pursuit on the Beltway. Fairfax County Police Department tweeted a video of the pursuit, sharing that they had arrested the carjacking suspect. Police say...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
mocoshow.com

Mail Carrier Robbed at Gunpoint

At 5:31pm on Monday, January 23 for the report of an armed robbery in the 800 blk of Hudson Ave in Silver Spring. MCPD determined that a mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint of personal belongings. No injuries were reported and no suspects are in custody at this time. We will post an update when additional information is available.
SILVER SPRING, MD
WTOP

Driver in custody after exchanging gunfire with officer in Lanham

Prince George’s County, Maryland, police have arrested a driver they say exchanged gunfire with an officer before fleeing Monday morning. Police Chief Malik Aziz said his department received a 911 call around 8:40 a.m. Monday about a suspicious vehicle on Lanham’s Hickory Hill Avenue. “The caller advised that...
LANHAM, MD
WTOP

Teen arrested in deadly shooting outside Metro station

A teenager has been taken into custody following a deadly shooting outside a Metro station in Prince George’s County, Maryland. According to the Metro Transit Police Department, 17-year-old D’Hani Rispus was arrested Monday in D.C. after the Sunday shooting that left a 19-year-old man dead. Rispus will be...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

Student found with handgun at Northeast DC school, police investigating

WASHINGTON — Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department are investigating after a student brought a handgun into a school in Northeast D.C. Monday morning. Police responded to Maya Angelou Public Charter School, located at 5600 East Capitol Street NE, after receiving a report of an illegal weapon being inside the school. Around 10:30 a.m., after an initial investigation, a student was found with a handgun at the school.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Man shot, killed in Southwest DC: police

WASHINGTON - A man was killed in a shooting in Southwest D.C. on Saturday night, according to police. The Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded around 10:41 p.m. to the shooting in the 4700 block of 1st Street, near the border of D.C. and Prince George's County. Once there, officers...
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

Man Found Fatally Shot Outside Southern Avenue Metro Station: Authorities

A man was found shot and killed in the parking lot of the Southern Avenue Metro station in Hillcrest Heights, Maryland, on Sunday. Metro Transit police said they found the man with a gunshot wound at around 4:45 p.m. Authorities believe there was an altercation between the victim and the suspected shooter in the bus bay before shots rang out.
HILLCREST HEIGHTS, MD
thehillishome.com

From the MPD Blotter

Arrests and other crime information in the area, directly from MPD. If you have a tip, you can always call 202-727-9099. You can also send info anonymously to the TEXT TIP LINE by texting 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

47-Year-Old Stabbed And Killed In D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A man was stabbed in Northwest, D.C. Wednesday night. He did not survive. This incident happened at the 2000 block of P Street. Shortly before 10 pm, The Washington D.C. Metro Police Department arrived at the location to investigate the report of a man down. Police found 47-year-old Mubarak Mursal suffering from a puncture wound. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died. This case remains under investigation. If you have any information about this stabbing, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. The post 47-Year-Old Stabbed And Killed In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
