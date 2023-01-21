Read full article on original website
Winter Weather Alerts issued from Wednesday morning into Wednesday night
The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued the following weather alert:. …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM WEDNESDAY TO 1 AM EST THURSDAY…. WHAT: Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches before mixing with and changing to rain. Winds gusting 25 to 30 mph.
Regional Forecast – Finger Lakes (1/22/23)
Dry and quiet with overcast skies this morning. Active weather moves in this afternoon. Snow showers affect the region by 3 PM with a slight mix of rain. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect this afternoon until Monday morning. Highs reach the upper 30’s, which is above freezing, so beware of heavy wet snow and slippery roads. Drivers should also watch out for blowing snow as wind speeds may reach 15 MPH.
