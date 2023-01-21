Dry and quiet with overcast skies this morning. Active weather moves in this afternoon. Snow showers affect the region by 3 PM with a slight mix of rain. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect this afternoon until Monday morning. Highs reach the upper 30’s, which is above freezing, so beware of heavy wet snow and slippery roads. Drivers should also watch out for blowing snow as wind speeds may reach 15 MPH.

1 DAY AGO