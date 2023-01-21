Read full article on original website
Micanopy Commissioner Under-fire for Anti-LGBTQ Comments Claims he is Discriminated Against Because He is Fat.Matthew C. WoodruffMicanopy, FL
Keystone Heights man arrested on aggravated battery charges, deputies sayZoey FieldsKeystone Heights, FL
Greenspace in GainesvilleSpiritedLindaGainesville, FL
Targeted by Anti-gay Extremists, Craig Lowe Became Gainesville’s First Openly Gay Mayor.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
The University of Florida Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Starkville Daily News
Stonework finished at Starkville’s Cross of Christ
The Cross of Christ for Starkville recently completed part of its phase two construction with the completion and dedication of the stonework at the base of the cross, in a walkway, and on the back wall of the pavilion. “The Cross of Christ for Starkville board of directors decided we...
theclintoncourier.net
Hinds’ female aviation maintenance students buck trends
Hinds Community College’s Aviation Maintenance Technology (AMT) Program has more females enrolled and on track to graduate than it has in the last ten years. Five women enrolled in the Hinds program are bucking stereotypes of what many consider the norms for women’s careers. Jazmyn Perritt of Clinton, Mckynzie Nutt of Florence, Nicole Barrett of Starkville, Joi’Dawn Smith of Jackson and Tiara Sankar of Trinidad are breaking glass ceilings in the aviation industry and at the college.
WCJB
Gainesville man tries to run from officers while pushing stolen golf cart
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - He might have gotten away with it if he could have pushed a little faster. A man from Gainesville was arrested after officers spotted him pushing a stolen golf cart down the road. Gainesville Police Department officers arrested Terrance Dexter, 51, on Sunday night after they...
wcbi.com
Drag racing is faster and more furious across the Golden Triangle
GOLDEN TRIANGLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Drag racing is becoming faster and more furious across The Golden Triangle. And that has area law enforcement agencies trying to play catch up. Popular movies like the Fast and Furious franchise have influenced a new generation to test their skills behind the wheel.
WCJB
Gainesville man arrested for repeatedly stalking two women
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police officers arrested 24-year-old Jeremiah Nelson Friday afternoon after he appeared on two Gainesville women’s property repeatedly. Nelson was warned by officers to not return to the women’s property after being stopped by law enforcement in December of last year. Despite the warning,...
kicks96news.com
Burglaries, Child Endangerment, False Pretenses, and Multiple Aggravated Assault on a LEO Arrests in Neshoba
DAVARIAN DEMONE MCDONALD, 18, Philadelphia, Disorderly Conduct, NCSO. Bond $600. JOHN PAUL MONCRIEF, 52, Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, PPD. Bond $0. KEIMONDRE AKEAL MOORE, 28, Philadelphia, Felony DUI, NCSO. Bond $3,000. MIRANDA MOORE, 28, of Kosciusko, False Pretense X 2, False Pretense, PPD. Bond $1,500 X 2, $2,000. JONATHAN MYERS,...
WCJB
Man runs over tent with his girlfriend inside after an argument
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville man was arrested after officers say he ran over his girlfriend Sunday morning. Gainesville Police officers arrested Adam Marini, 50, and charged him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He and his girlfriend of three weeks were in an argument on the phone....
wcbi.com
Police investigate robbery outside liquor store in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police are investigating a robbery outside a liquor store. The hold-up happened at Liquor World on Highway 45 North. No injuries were reported. Officers searched the area shortly after the robbery but no arrest has been made. If you have any information, call Golden...
WCJB
Alachua County Fire Rescue puts out brush fire behind Gainesville apartment complexes
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Fire Rescue helped put out an 8-acre fire on West University Avenue early Friday afternoon. According to fire rescue, the fire team responded to a call made from Harbor Cove Apartments at 2:13 p.m., and swiftly deployed fire rescue drones and trucks. The...
Independent Florida Alligator
LGBTQ-owned Micanopy business forced out by commissioner, owner alleges
Joy Drawdy once admired the charm of small-town Micanopy. She loved its history and quaintness ever since she’d visited as a child from her home in Gainesville. In June 2022, she and her wife opened a business in downtown Micanopy called Restless Mommas, a gift shop selling clothes and crafts made by LGBTQ artists and people of color. They immediately made friends with the surrounding shop owners.
kicks96news.com
Many DUI and Drug Charges in Neshoba Arrests
COURTNEY COLEMAN, 38, of Louisville, DUI – 2nd, NCJC. Bond $2,500. ERIC COPELAND, 44, Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $0. SHERAYAH EADES, 33, Philadelphia, Disorderly Conduct, Abusive Calls to Emergency Phone Service, Disturbance of Family, Resisting Arrest, NCSO. Bond $600, $800, $600, $1,000. MARIO ALCIDES ESPINOZA,...
WCJB
Gainesville Police officers arrest woman for $25,000 DUI hit-and-run
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police officers arrested 23-year-old Valentina Cardenas late Friday night after a hit-and-run causing thousands in damages. Cardenas, under the influence of alcohol and LSD, hit a nearby parked car causing approximately $20,000 in damages. The victim’s car was pushed into another nearby vehicle, causing approximately $5,000 in damages.
