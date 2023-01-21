ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Gator Country

Blocton enjoys his first visit to see the Florida Gators

On Saturday, the Florida Gators hosted their second junior day of the year when Billy Napier welcomed over a dozen prospects to campus. 2024 defensive lineman Malik Blocton (6-3, 268, Pike Road, AL. High) was on campus and got to talk with head coach Billy Napier and defensive line coach Sean Spencer.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Gator Country

Hayes says the Florida Gators are “100%” his top school

The Florida Gators are in desperate need of linebackers in the Class of 2024 after only signing one in the 2023 class and last weekend one of their top targets was on campus. 2024 linebacker Adarius Hayes (6-4, 210, Largo, FL. High) was on campus and he got to see a little more of the academic side of things this trip.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Starkville Daily News

Stonework finished at Starkville’s Cross of Christ

The Cross of Christ for Starkville recently completed part of its phase two construction with the completion and dedication of the stonework at the base of the cross, in a walkway, and on the back wall of the pavilion. “The Cross of Christ for Starkville board of directors decided we...
STARKVILLE, MS
theclintoncourier.net

Hinds’ female aviation maintenance students buck trends

Hinds Community College’s Aviation Maintenance Technology (AMT) Program has more females enrolled and on track to graduate than it has in the last ten years. Five women enrolled in the Hinds program are bucking stereotypes of what many consider the norms for women’s careers. Jazmyn Perritt of Clinton, Mckynzie Nutt of Florence, Nicole Barrett of Starkville, Joi’Dawn Smith of Jackson and Tiara Sankar of Trinidad are breaking glass ceilings in the aviation industry and at the college.
CLINTON, MS
wcbi.com

Drag racing is faster and more furious across the Golden Triangle

GOLDEN TRIANGLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Drag racing is becoming faster and more furious across The Golden Triangle. And that has area law enforcement agencies trying to play catch up. Popular movies like the Fast and Furious franchise have influenced a new generation to test their skills behind the wheel.
MONROE COUNTY, MS
WCJB

Gainesville man arrested for repeatedly stalking two women

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police officers arrested 24-year-old Jeremiah Nelson Friday afternoon after he appeared on two Gainesville women’s property repeatedly. Nelson was warned by officers to not return to the women’s property after being stopped by law enforcement in December of last year. Despite the warning,...
GAINESVILLE, FL
kicks96news.com

Burglaries, Child Endangerment, False Pretenses, and Multiple Aggravated Assault on a LEO Arrests in Neshoba

DAVARIAN DEMONE MCDONALD, 18, Philadelphia, Disorderly Conduct, NCSO. Bond $600. JOHN PAUL MONCRIEF, 52, Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, PPD. Bond $0. KEIMONDRE AKEAL MOORE, 28, Philadelphia, Felony DUI, NCSO. Bond $3,000. MIRANDA MOORE, 28, of Kosciusko, False Pretense X 2, False Pretense, PPD. Bond $1,500 X 2, $2,000. JONATHAN MYERS,...
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
WCJB

Man runs over tent with his girlfriend inside after an argument

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville man was arrested after officers say he ran over his girlfriend Sunday morning. Gainesville Police officers arrested Adam Marini, 50, and charged him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He and his girlfriend of three weeks were in an argument on the phone....
GAINESVILLE, FL
wcbi.com

Police investigate robbery outside liquor store in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police are investigating a robbery outside a liquor store. The hold-up happened at Liquor World on Highway 45 North. No injuries were reported. Officers searched the area shortly after the robbery but no arrest has been made. If you have any information, call Golden...
COLUMBUS, MS
Independent Florida Alligator

LGBTQ-owned Micanopy business forced out by commissioner, owner alleges

Joy Drawdy once admired the charm of small-town Micanopy. She loved its history and quaintness ever since she’d visited as a child from her home in Gainesville. In June 2022, she and her wife opened a business in downtown Micanopy called Restless Mommas, a gift shop selling clothes and crafts made by LGBTQ artists and people of color. They immediately made friends with the surrounding shop owners.
MICANOPY, FL
kicks96news.com

Many DUI and Drug Charges in Neshoba Arrests

COURTNEY COLEMAN, 38, of Louisville, DUI – 2nd, NCJC. Bond $2,500. ERIC COPELAND, 44, Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $0. SHERAYAH EADES, 33, Philadelphia, Disorderly Conduct, Abusive Calls to Emergency Phone Service, Disturbance of Family, Resisting Arrest, NCSO. Bond $600, $800, $600, $1,000. MARIO ALCIDES ESPINOZA,...
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
WCJB

Gainesville Police officers arrest woman for $25,000 DUI hit-and-run

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police officers arrested 23-year-old Valentina Cardenas late Friday night after a hit-and-run causing thousands in damages. Cardenas, under the influence of alcohol and LSD, hit a nearby parked car causing approximately $20,000 in damages. The victim’s car was pushed into another nearby vehicle, causing approximately $5,000 in damages.
