Landowners, farmers invited to apply for funding to improve oak forests in 5 Illinois counties
CHAMPAIGN, IL — Landowners and farmers in five southern Illinois counties may now apply for funding to assist them in protecting some of their natural resources. According to a Monday release, Regional Conservation Partnership Program funds are now available for the Southern Illinois Oak Ecosystem Restorations effort in Southern Illinois.
Department on Aging seeks nominations for Senior Illinoisan Hall of Fame
The Illinois Department on Aging (IDoA) is now accepting nominations for the Senior Illinoisan Hall of Fame, open to adults aged 65 and older who excel in the categories of community service, education, performance and/or graphic arts, and the labor force. “When I think about the people of Illinois, a...
What to know before filing your 2022 tax return in Illinois, Missouri
ST. LOUIS — Taxpayers should be receiving their W-2 forms soon, as U.S. employers are required by law to distribute the forms to employees by Jan. 31. In both Missouri and Illinois, the deadline to file for the individual income tax return is April 18. But before you file your 2022 income tax return in Missouri or Illinois, there are a few things that have changed since last year you should be aware of.
Illinois Town Named 1 of the 15 Towns in U.S. to ‘Stay Away From’
There are 15 towns listed as Towns to Stay Far Away From, however sadly, one Illinois town did make the list. The good news is no Tri-State town made this list, and we can take comfort in knowing that we have some really amazing towns in the area. However, one town did make the list Anna, Illinois in the southern part of the state. So what makes Anna, Illinois so bad? According to Ranker:
NEW ROYALTY CROWNED LAST NIGHT
(SPRINGFIELD) The 2023 Miss Illinois County Fair Queen Pageant ended last night with a young lady from the downstate area crowned as the new queen. It’s Miss Clay County, Paige VanDyke of Louisville, who was crowned among the total 73 participants in the competition during the annual convention of the Illinois Association of Agricultural Fairs in Springfield. The other top selections included Miss Edgar County Caroline Smith as 1st Runner Up, Miss Union County Avery Osman as 2nd Runner Up, Miss Perry County Kyla Epplin was 3rd Runner Up, and Miss Schuyler County Charlie Weishaar was 4th Runner Up. In the special awards, Miss Effingham County Anna Carrell won the Swimsuit Award. A tip of the hat to Miss Richland County Kaitlyn Kerr and Miss Jasper County Jaleena Hemrich for their hard work in the competition. The new queen will represent Illinois agriculture at statewide events over the next year, including the 2023 Illinois State Fair and Du Quoin State Fair.
Navigator temporarily withdraws CO2 Pipeline Proposal
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- Navigator Heartland Greenway LLC filed a motion with the ICC to voluntarily withdraw its Application for a Certificate of Authority to construct a CO2 pipeline through 13 Illinois counties on Friday. According to the Coalition to Stop CO2 Pipelines, during its initial application, Navigator failed to secure...
Master Naturalist chapter forming in western Illinois; applications due March 3
QUINCY — Within parks, streams, and native prairies, University of Illinois Extension Master Naturalists volunteers serve as environmental stewards in their communities. Illinois Extension is relaunching a Master Naturalist chapter in western Illinois. The last training session was offered in 2016. Interested individuals can protect and support Illinois natural...
Another 1,690 plaintiffs sue over Illinois’ gun ban
(The Center Square) – Another challenge to Illinois’ gun ban from attorney Thomas DeVore has been filed, and this one has twice the number of plaintiffs. Earlier this month, Gov. J.B. Pritzker enacted a law banning the sale of certain semi-automatic firearms and magazine capacities. Gun stores were immediately prohibited from selling such items to anyone other than certain individuals like law enforcement. The law grandfathers in already owned guns and magazines, but guns have to be registered with Illinois State Police by Jan. 1, 2024.
SATURDAY’S HEADLINES (1/21/23)
(EFFINGHAM) Illinois’ new gun ban cannot be enforced for the more than 860 individuals who sued in state court in Effingham County, after a judge issued a temporary restraining order late yesterday. In arguments earlier this week, the plaintiffs attorney stated that the law violates equal protection rights of law-abiding gun owners while certain others are considered “exempt” from the law. While the ruling only impacts those named in the suit, it’s believed it will be expanded across the entire state down the road. While Governor J.B. Pritzker and legislative leaders plan to appeal, a preliminary injuction hearing is set for February 1st. Many downstate lawmakers say they support yesterday’s ruling.
Pritzker Reappointing Many Agency Directors
Governor JB Pritzker is reappointing most of his agency directors as he starts his second term. Pritzker released a list of appointments Monday, with only one new name on the list. Natalie Finnie has been named to become the new director of the Department of Natural Resources, an agency where she has served as Deputy Director since 2021.
Rejected Illinois license plates include ‘HAIILNO’ and ‘BITEU’
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – More than 54,000 Illinoisans requested vanity or personalized license plates in 2022, and nearly all were approved. Fewer than 1% were rejected by the Secretary of State’s Vehicle Services Department. That means you won’t see PEEPEE or BITEU on the roadways this coming year. “We love the creativity and pride Illinoisans take […]
Illinois Department of Corrections and Lewis University Launch New Prison Education Program at Sheridan Correctional Center
ROMEOVILLE, ILLINOIS (January 20, 2023) — Last week, Lewis University began its Spring semester of classes at several locations, including its new program inside Sheridan Correctional Center. The nineteen enrolled students began a new journey as the initial cohort of Lewis University Prison Education Program students receiving Second Chance Pell grants. The program is the second “Second Chance Pell Experimental Site” in the state of Illinois to draw upon Second Chance Pell awards from the US Department of Education, following Augustana College in East Moline Correctional Center last September.
Can I legally vape indoors in Illinois?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — E-cigs, or vapes, have become a popular substitute for cigarettes as of late, but do the same laws for cigarette smoking surround them in Illinois? As it turns out, the answer is not so black and white. Illinois residents are not allowed to smoke cigarettes indoors in public places, but it […]
Can I legally kill pests in my house in Illinois?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Unwanted house guests can be a problem in Illinois. There are many ways to get rid of these pesky roommates, but can Illinois residents legally deal with them on their own? Illinois residents are legally allowed to control nuisance mammals on their property, according to the Village of Deerfield, but it […]
Winter storm approaches, but still forecast to stay in Missouri
Meteorologists are watching a growing snow event in northwest Arkansas and southern Missouri that is still expected to stay to the west of the Mississippi River until it moves across north of Cape Girardeau by Wednesday. Four to eight inches of heavy wet snow are being forecast for the Branson...
Pritzker administration relaunches “Opening Doors” homebuyer assistance program with additional $8 million
Down Payment Assistance Program Helping Break Down Key Barriers to Homeownership. Governor JB Pritzker recently announced the reopening of a homeownership program designed to help working-class families and underrepresented communities of color throughout the state of Illinois. Offered through the Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA), the “Opening Doors” or “Abriendo...
Illinois State Museum Director Dies
The director of the Illinois State Museum has died. Cinnamon Catlin-Legutko passed away over the weekend. She was named museum director in 2019, and was recently appointed by President Biden to serve on the Route 66 Centennial Commission. She is survived by her husband and a son. She was 50...
Illinois quick hits: Secretary of state rejects certain vanity license plates
Secretary of state rejects certain vanity license plates. Of the more than 54,200 vanity license plate requests in 2022, 383 were denied, according to the Illinois Secretary of State’s office. Among the reasons for denying the personalized plates were the suggestions being too tawdry, lewd or offensive. Secretary Alexi...
Illinois reveals rejected license plate examples
January 23, 2023 – There will be no PEEPEE, SUKIT or DUCKYOU for Illinois drivers. Those are just a few of the nearly 400 requests for vanity and personalized license plates that were rejected by the Illinois Secretary of State’s office in 2022, according to Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias.
Illinois lottery ticket worth $1 million still not claimed
Somebody in Illinois is over a million dollars (before taxes) richer than they might even realize: an Illinois Lottery Lotto ticket, with a draw date of March 1, 2022, is worth $1,000,000.00. Time is running out for this windfall, however. According to the Illinois Lottery,
