BERKELEY, Calif. (AP)Alissa Pili and Gianna Kneepkens each scored 20 points to lead No. 8 Utah to an 87-62 rout of California on Sunday. Kneepkens hit four of five 3-point attempts and had 10 rebounds for her first double-double of the season. Jenna Johnson added 15 points for Utah (16-2, 6-2 Pac-12), which bounced back from Friday’s 74-62 loss at No. 4 Stanford.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO