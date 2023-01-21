ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland County, MI

Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter names Madiha Tariq as deputy executive to oversee health, housing and criminal justice

By The Arab American News
Arab American News
 2 days ago
Comments / 9

Detroitrealist
2d ago

Just another empty-headed Lib out to provide more Social Justice. if you examine birth rates, in 3 generations they will be the ruling class...that's their plan.

Reply(3)
3
voiceofdetroit.net

EULA MAE POWELL IN COURT TO REMOVE GUARDIANSHIP, RESTORE VISITS; G/SHIP ABUSE AWARENESS DAY FEB. 1

Eula Mae Powell, 85, in court to fight guardian/conservatorship Jan. 18, subject of controversy since denial of visits by long-time friends. Wayne Co. Probate Court Judge Judy Hartsfield considering petition to terminate probate supervision and TRO vs. visit denials; orders guardian from Michigan Guardianship Services. Channel 7’s Investigator Heather Cattallo...
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
MLive

Newly-elected Judge Arianne Slay officially starts term with ceremony at Pioneer High

ANN ARBOR – Newly-elected Washtenaw County Trial Judge Arianne Slay was formally honored with an investiture ceremony Thursday night at her alma mater, Pioneer High School. Slay, a former Ann Arbor deputy city attorney and Washtenaw County assistant prosecutor, was elected last November with over 70% of the vote. Shortly thereafter, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer appointed her to take over the seat left vacant by Judge Archie Brown when he retired in July.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
legalnews.com

Oakland County man sentenced for conducting a criminal enterprise

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced last Friday that an Oakland County man who pled guilty to Conducting a Criminal Enterprise has been sentenced. Kevin Adolph, 27, of Detroit, was sentenced on January 18, 2023, in the 6th Circuit Court on one count of Conducting a Criminal Enterprise, a 20-year felony, for obtaining Comerica account numbers of numerous victims and stealing money from their bank accounts.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Case dismissed against man accused of helping to kill Detroit woman, burn body

Detroit — One of three people charged with killing a Detroit woman has had his murder case dismissed because of insufficient evidence, according to Detroit court records. Judge Kenneth King of Detroit's 36th District Court dismissed the case against Calvin McGilmer after the preliminary exam last week because the only evidence prosecutors presented was a statement by McGilmer, Wayne County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Maria Miller said. McGilmer was charged with second-degree murder and tampering with evidence.
DETROIT, MI
deadlinedetroit.com

'The Week That Was:' Is the Ilitch Group Trying to Take Taxpayers For Another Ride?

Host Saeed Khan talks with guests, Charlie LeDuff, veteran investigative reporter and host of the "No BS News Hour," ex-federal prosecutor Michael Bullotta who prosecuted Kwame Kilpatrick and Deadline Detroit co-founder Allan Lengel. They talk about the Ilitch group's latest proposed project and the cost to taxpayers; Biden's document fallout;...
DETROIT, MI
Arab American News

Dearborn woman convicted in fraudulent $65 million pharmaceutical coupon scheme

DEARBORN — On Friday, January 13, a Dearborn woman was convicted by a federal jury on charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud related to her participation in a multi-year scheme to obtain more than $65 million from numerous pharmaceutical co-pay assistance programs, according to an announcement by U.S. Attorney Dawn N. Ison. Joining Ison in the announcement was James A. Tarasca, special agent in charge of the Detroit Field Division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
DEARBORN, MI
UPMATTERS

The American town demolished for developments that never happened

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo (KTVI) – Allenton, Missouri, used to be a small town near Eureka, Missouri. There was a general store, a post office, and a school there. Families settled in, and houses sprung up. The community was small, but, as is customary in small towns, everyone knew everyone.
EUREKA, MO
The Detroit Free Press

After 34 years, Brian Dickerson is calling it a day. Here's his exit interview. | Opinion

The lights had come on in the street outside my house, and a bluesy saxophone was playing on the stereo as I sat gazing into the fireplace. Sprawled across her usual perch on the back of my armchair, my Goldendoodle stretched her forelegs and let out a long sigh. What is this — the playlist for a funeral service? the dog asked. I mean, I’m happy to keep you company, but could we put on something a...
DETROIT, MI
earnthenecklace.com

Sandra Ali Leaving WDIV: Where Is the Detroit News Anchor Going?

Sandra Ali has been the one credible source Detroit residents have relied on for all the latest news coverage. But after over a decade, the veteran journalist is moving on to the next step of her career. Sandra Ali announced she is leaving WDIV Local 4 in Motor City. Local 4 Detroit longtime viewers are now wondering where she is going and her next job. They especially want to know if she will remain in the city and return to broadcasting. Find out what Sandra Ali said about her exit from WDIV.
DETROIT, MI
michiganchronicle.com

New Chick-fil-A Restaurant in Livonia Opens With Community Building in Mind

The Chick-fil-A Livonia restaurant brings approximately 130 full- and part-time jobs to the community and honors 100 Local Heroes with free Chick-fil-A meals for a year. When local businesswoman Vikki Hardy Brown began her latest venture in opening up a Chick-fil-A location in Livonia, she did it to not only make a financial win professionally but to also bring an additional ingredient to the fast-food chain that customers will remember long after they’re done eating.
LIVONIA, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Oxford High School shooter’s parents fight manslaughter charges in appeals court

Writings in Ethan Crumbley’s journal capture why prosecutors feel his parents should be held criminally liable for the deaths of four Oxford High School students. “I have zero help for my mental problems and it’s causing me to shoot up the (expletive) school,” Ethan Crumbley allegedly wrote in a journal later seized by police following a 7-minute shooting rampage that left four classmates dead on Nov. 30, 2021.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI

