Sonoma County, CA

More Middle Class Tax Refund recipients in Sonoma County having funds stolen from state-issued debit cards

By SARA EDWARDS THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
The Press Democrat
 4 days ago
The Press Democrat reported last week that many recipients of the Middle Class Tax Refund debit cards were receiving cards that had already been activated and the funds drained.

The Middle Class Tax Refund is a one-time payment program to provide inflation relief for single people making under $250,000 a year or couples making $500,000 a year.

The Franchise Tax Board, a government organization that helps Californians file tax returns, issued payments between $200 to $1,050 through direct deposit payments or prepaid debit cards from financial institute and money saving platform the Money Network.

More Sonoma County residents have reached out with their experiences, saying they, too, have fallen victim, receiving cards already drained of funds.

Viktor Hipkiss, of Sonoma, told The Press Democrat he received his debit card in early January, but when he tried activating the card, he learned somebody had already activated it and set a PIN.

He called the Franchise Tax Board and learned that nearly all of his $750 refund had been spent at multiple locations in Southern California.

Santa Rosa resident Stacy Gefrerer didn’t know the refunds were coming.

She received her debit card in the mail and called the number on the card to activate it only to learn that a PIN had already been set up and charges made against the balance.

“(I was told) where the card was used and how much they spent,” Gefrerer said.

After filing a claim with the Franchise Tax Board, Gefrerer’s refunded money will arrive in 12 to 14 weeks, she said. Gefrerer plans to contact the IRS to get her address changed to a secure post office box so her refunded money goes there instead.

The Press Democrat reached out to California Attorney General Rob Bonta to see if a state investigation has been launched. Officials in his office, however, said they could not comment, confirm or deny whether it is investigating these claims, but did acknowledge the office was aware of the issue.

The office issued a consumer alert warning in late November and provided tips on how to protect refunds.

“The Middle-Class Tax Refund is meant to provide one-time relief to Californians struggling to make ends meet as the cost of living continues to rise,” attorney general Rob Bonta said in the consumer alert.

“Unfortunately, there are some bad actors hoping to take advantage as Californians patiently wait for their direct deposit or prepaid debit card to arrive. Do not be fooled. Know what to expect and when, and take precautions to protect yourself and your loved ones from falling victim to a scam.”

A bulk of recipients had their funds stolen after activating the debit card.

Mary Ann Hopfer of Sebastopol was able to activate her card and use it at a couple local shops.

She tried using her card again at other shops, but the card was either declined or her account couldn’t be found. She learned that the remaining amount of her refund had been stolen when she looked at her transaction history.

“There were four charges at Big Five Sporting Goods, Big Lots and Costco in Riverside, California,” she said. “And I still have the original card, it never left my possession.”

Patricia Foster in Cotati activated her card and immediately put it in her wallet. She received $500 for her refund.

Just after she activated the card in the middle of December, someone had used her debit card and spent $300 at a Panda Express and T.J. Maxx in Southern California.

“I don’t go to Southern California, and I don’t eat at Panda Express,” Foster said. “I only got to use the last $200.”

Cloverdale resident Trudie Folsom received her debit card in October. She and her husband activated the card shortly after, and it had a $700 balance.

They didn’t try and use the card until just before the holidays when the card was rejected and there was only $250 left.

A charge of $450 had been made Dec. 17 at a T.J. Maxx in Monrovia, Folsom said.

“(The card) had never left my husband’s wallet,” Folsom said. “I’d like to find out what happened and who got this information?”

Recipients have been able to get the stolen money refunded by the Franchise Tax Board with their refund to arrive by the end of the month by check.

But debit card recipients also expressed frustration with trying to reach Franchise Tax Board and the Money Network to file a claim or report fraud.

Folsom said she and her husband were handed off multiple times between the two organizations and made multiple calls before they could finally get a hold of the Tax Board to dispute the charges.

“It was just terrible, but I finally got to a woman and she was very helpful,” Folsom said.

Hipkiss said it took many calls to the Franchise Tax Board and the Money Network to try and navigate the recorded menu before he could be connected with a representative to file a claim.

“It’s one hand pointing one way and the other hand pointing to the other,” Hipkiss said.

“They don’t have anything set up so that if somebody calls and the computer wants a PIN, then that means the computer thinks there’s already a PIN (set up) for that card. But if you haven’t been the one to (create) that PIN, then there’s fraud going on.”

You can reach Staff Writer Sara Edwards at 707-521-5487 or sara.edwards@pressdemocrat. com. On Twitter @sedwards380.

