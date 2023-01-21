ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Point Park University President steps down

By Drew Miller
 2 days ago

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– Point Park University in Pittsburgh, PA has announced that President of the University, Dr. Don Green has stepped down in a press release.

According to the release, Dr. Greene informed the University Board of Trustees he will be stepping down due to personal and family reasons.

“Of course, we support his decision and wish Don the very best. The board thanks Don for his boundless energy toward advancing the mission of the University and, in particular, his service to students during his time here,” said Joe Greco, Chair of the Board of Trustees.

Dr. Green took over as president of Point Park in July 2021, following the retirement of Dr. Paul Hennigan.

Dr. Michael Soto, Provost and Senior Vice President of Academic Affairs, will assume the responsibilities of the presidency until further notice as per university bylaws.

The Board of Trustees will review all their options including speaking with leaders of other campuses before making a decision.

