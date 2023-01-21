Read full article on original website
WTHI
Local school no longer doing E-learning days, changing to flex days for more in-person instruction
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - With the possibility of snow around the corner comes the possibility for schools to have snow days. Now, the state of Indiana limits schools to three E-learning days. Officials at Southwest Parke Schools say fewer E-learning days help kids learn better. They aren't doing any...
WTHI
New business is moving into former Kmart building on US 41
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new business is moving into the old Kmart building off of US 41. County commissioner Chris Switzer confirmed on Facebook that Rural King has plans to move into the empty space. The business has purchased the necessary permits to remodel the former Kmart building.
theseymourowl.com
The Mysteries of the Matthew’s Mansion
John Matthews, nicknamed father of the limestone industry, struck “gold” when he discovered the mineral-rich area of southern Indiana. Initially from the United Kingdom, Matthews found his hidden talent at extracting limestone, and was looking for a prospective area to further his career success. His business in the area of Ellettsville, Indiana was incredibly lucrative, and Matthews Stone Company took off.
WIBC.com
Are We Dating the Same Guy? Indiana Facebook Group Aims to Out Cheaters
With the advent of technology and the internet, the dating landscape has changed dramatically in recent years. One of the biggest advantages of dating in the modern world is the accessibility it provides. With just a few swipes or clicks, you can connect with hundreds of potential partners. However, this can also lead to disappointment and mistrust when the person you meet in real life doesn’t match the narrative or image they presented online.
Jury in Delphi murders case can come from 1 of these 2 Indiana counties
CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — A jury for the Delphi murders case will come from either St. Joseph or Allen counties. Judge Frances Gull gave the prosecutor and defense one week to agree on a county where they will select a jury and bring that jury to Carroll County in the trial of Richard Allen, who is accused of killing Libby German and Abby Williams in Delphi in February 2017.
Semi overturns in wreck on US 41 in southern Vigo County
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: Strong winds reportedly caused a semi to overturn along the northbound lanes of US 41 Monday morning. The crash reportedly occurred near the intersection of US 41 and Pimento Circle in southern Vigo County just before 11 a.m. Monday. According to Vigo County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Steve Meng, […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
WHAT’S NEXT For Lynch Drive Extension; Seven Point of Illinois Dispensary?
City wants help extending Lynch Drive; Seven Point says design adjustments being made, they are coming. After the recent Danville City Council rejection of a cannabis dispensary just north of the already existing Sunnyside dispensary; there are two major “what happens next” questions. The first concerns the lot that Parkway Dispensary was going to use. Community Development Administrator Logan Cronk says something could still be coming there, but the catch is that the road, Lynch Drive, still ends there right behind Sunnyside. So most likely, Cronk says, it would still need to be a developer that wants to come in and take care of the road extension as well.
WISH-TV
Indiana man wants to raise sunken steamship
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In 1863 Confederate troops led by General John Hunt Morgan seized the Alice Dean, a steamship traveling on the Ohio River. “It was used to transport his troops across the Ohio River, when he was finished his scuttled the boat and burned it to the deck,” said Clarence Merk, a Southern Indiana man who wants to salvage the ship.
WTHI
Tax sale set for "severely delinquent" properties
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - This spring, Vigo County will hold a tax sale for "severely delinquent" properties. The Vigo County commissioners approved a resolution for the sale on Tuesday. The sale will auction properties that have missed three consecutive property tax bill due dates. Bidding will start at $250...
wbiw.com
Indiana State Police Indianapolis Post forms Criminal Interdiction Squad
INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana State Police Indianapolis District Commander, Lieutenant Josh Watson, recently formed a squad of highly motivated, experienced Troopers to focus on criminal activity within the district. The Indianapolis District is comprised of fifty-three Troopers and nine supervisors who patrol the communities within Marion, Hamilton, Boone, Hendricks, Johnson, Shelby, and Hancock Counties. Although much of ISP’s responsibilities are the 200 plus miles of interstate in the Indianapolis District, as a full-service police agency we are committed to all of our communities to provide effective patrols, investigations, intelligence gathering, innovative application of current technology, and all crimes policing efforts. This model has proven to be very effective within several other Indiana State Police Districts.
WISH-TV
Dr. Dream explains the meaning behind dreams
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Have you ever had a good or bad dream? What if that dream held meaning. Kelly Sullivan Walden, also known as “Dr. Dream” has the answers. She joined Friday’s “All Indiana” to talk about what your dreams could be telling you.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Fugitive, 18, Considered Armed and Dangerous after Chase Through Danville to East of Henning Road
(Above) Picture of Jacob Edwards provided by Vermilion County Sheriff’s Department. An 18-year-old man wanted for bank robbery in Macomb Township, Michigan and also for carjacking in Tippecanoe County, Indiana is still at large after being pursued through Danville Thursday night. The suspect, Jacob Edwards, allegedly was seen driving...
Henning manhunt comes to a close, neighbors relieved
HENNING, Ill., (WCIA) — Many in Henning watched an hours-long manhunt unfold outside their front doors. One said he couldn’t sleep last night as he watched officers searching fields on ATVs across the street from his house. Now, neighbors have a restored sense of safety. The search has come to a close. It all started […]
WLFI.com
Three fire departments battle house fire north of Otterbein
BENTON COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Three fire departments on Saturday morning are fighting a house fire north of Otterbein. The fire started at about 5 a.m. Sheriff John Cox says the fire destroyed a garage and outbuilding but firefighters were able to save the main structure. He says several...
wrtv.com
DNR tips to pet owners after multiple coyote sightings in suburban Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana is a habitat for coyotes. They're all over the state, including in cities and suburbs. It's almost mating season, which is why many Indianapolis residents have seen them in more urban areas. To protect your pets, experts recommend making sure they are fed inside and keep...
WTHI
One person dead following home intrusion
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One person is dead following a home intrusion in the 200 block of N. Fruitridge Avenue. The Terre Haute Police Department said a 911 call came in around 5:30 a.m. Sunday. The call reported that a homeowner had shot an intruder in their home. A second person was also reported to have fled on foot.
DPAA announces ID of Korean War veteran from Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) released that a United States Army Sergeant from Terre Haute that was killed during the Korean War was identified in August of 2022 and will be returned and buried in Greenwood, Indiana. Army Sgt. Charles Garrigus was 24 years old at the time of […]
Howard County corrections officer charged with battery of inmate
KOKOMO, Ind. — A Howard County corrections officer is being charged with felony battery after he reportedly swept the legs out from underneath an inmate and caused her head to crash into the floor. The Howard County Circuit Court issued a summons for Colin M. Byrd, 22, on Friday charging him with battery resulting in […]
Fox 59
DEA warns of new deadly drug
DEA warns about drugs laced with deadly, Narcan-resistant animal tranquilizer Xylazine. DEA warns about drugs laced with deadly, Narcan-resistant animal tranquilizer Xylazine. Indiana state senators make data privacy bill a top …. Indiana Senate Republicans say one of their top priorities this session is giving Hoosiers more power over what...
‘Tragic’: 3 dead in Owen County house fire
PATRICKSBURG, Ind. — A fully-engulfed house fire claimed the lives of three people Sunday morning in Patricksburg, according to the county sheriff. Owen County Sheriff Ryan White said that first responders were called around 5:12 a.m. to a structure fire on the 10000 block of Prichard Street in Patricksburg. Upon arrival, police and fire crews […]
