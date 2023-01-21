ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ketk.com

Roberts sparks San Francisco to 82-74 victory over BYU

SAN FRANCISCO (AP)Tyrell Robert scored 30 points to lead San Francisco over BYU 82-74 on Saturday night. Roberts was 6-of-12 shooting, including 4 for 8 from distance, and went 14 for 16 from the free-throw line for the Dons (14-9, 3-5 West Coast Conference). Khalil Shabazz added 21 points and five rebounds, while Zane Meeks scored 13.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ketk.com

Seven people dead, suspect in custody in Half Moon Bay shooting

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KRON) — A suspect is in custody in connection to separate shootings that left seven people dead and one in critical condition in Half Moon Bay on Monday afternoon, the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed. At this time, officials say there is no ongoing threat to the public.
HALF MOON BAY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy