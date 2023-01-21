Read full article on original website
Carscoops
Brabus Has A New Boat With Twin 4.8-Liter V8s And 900 HP
Brabus Marine has just unveiled a new boat that would turn heads in even the most exclusive of marinas while surrounded by superyachts costing hundreds of millions of dollars. Dubbed the Shadow 900 Stealth Green Signature Edition, it aims to “redefine luxury day boating.”. As with other Brabus Shadow...
Carscoops
2024 Corvette E-Ray AWD Hybrid Is The Quickest ‘Vette Ever, Hits 60 In 2.5 Seconds
Going mid-engined in 2020 was only ever the first step in a new direction for the Corvette. Turning the Z06 into a genuine supercar rival was the second, and today we finally get a proper look at the third. This is the 2024 Corvette E-Ray, a new take on the C8-generation cart that fills two more lines on the Vette’s resume by bringing hybrid power and all-wheel drive to the model line.
Winnebago Unveils All-Electric RV Prototype With 108 Miles Of Range
Eco-friendly adventurers, rejoice! Winnebago has lifted the lid on its first-ever electric recreational vehicle, built to be an environmentally responsible travel companion for holidaymakers across the country. Based on the Ford E-Transit, the eRV2 uses Winnebago's proprietary Iron Blade house battery system. When we last wrote about the all-electric camper...
BMW Alpina B5 GT Sedan And Wagon Debut With 625 HP
Alpina has unleashed its seventh-generation BMW 5 Series-based B5 GT sedan and wagon, limited to just 250 combined examples globally. The B5 GT is the firm's most powerful road car engine ever with BMW's familiar twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8, tuned to produce 625 horsepower and 627 lb-ft of torque. To put...
See Maserati Ghibli Trofeo V8 Attempt A Top Speed Run On Autobahn
Despite being an entry-level Maserati, the Ghibli isn't void of a powerful version in the form of the Trofeo V8. It's a quick and fast sedan, and this top-speed run on the Autobahn gives us a preview of what it can do beyond conventional speed limits. For the uninitiated, the...
msn.com
Can You Buy a Car Directly From an Automaker to Avoid a Dealer Markup?
Some car manufacturers are challenging the conventional dealership model—but it’s not as simple as it sounds. A Tesla store in Paramus, N.J. Anyone who has tried buying a car in the past few years knows it’s not an easy process. Between low inventory due to parts shortages and high dealer markups, a trip to the dealership can become a real headache. Instead of haggling with sales managers, is it possible to purchase your next vehicle directly from the manufacturer to avoid a markup?
Harley-Davidson Will ‘Exclusively’ Sell Electric Motorcycles, According to CEO
Big news from one of the top motorcycle brands. Harley-Davidson CEO, Jochen Zeitz, announced that the company is going to exclusively sell electric motorcycles in the future. While speaking to Dezeen, the Harley-Davidson CEO stated that at some point, the brand will be all-electric. “But that’s a long-term transition that needs to happen,” he explained. “It’s not something you do overnight.”
lbmjournal.com
The Wood Screw That’s Transforming Construction
When you’re planning a construction project, the first step is to establish a plan. This requires a review of specifications and construction documents. Then you must decide about materials, such as studs, insulation, and drywall. Screws are often a lower priority and tend to get lost in the materials consideration. After all, they’re small and not where you’re spending the bulk of your budget. You may even just accept whatever your dealer has on-hand.
MotorAuthority
2025 Bentley Continental GT spy shots
Bentley is in the early stages of development for an updated Continental GT. A prototype has been spotted and so far the only changes are to the internals of the lights at both ends. The lights, particularly at the rear, feature more details, similar to what was shown on Bentley's...
Washington Examiner
Electric vehicles don’t pass shipping line safety assessment: ‘We will never compromise’
Shipping line Havila Kystruten has banned hybrid and electric vehicles due to their fire risk. After a safety analysis, the Norwegian shipping company deemed its vessels unable to handle fires caused by electric vehicles’ defective lithium-ion batteries. “A possible fire in electric, hybrid, or hydrogen cars will require external...
Honda Halts Civic Type R Orders In Japan Following High Demand
Honda has reportedly stopped taking orders for its Civic Type R hot hatch in Japan due to high demand and a parts supply shortage. This news comes from the Japanese language publication Car Watch Impress following an announcement posted (translated below) on Honda's official Japanese website. "Apology for temporary suspension...
Decade-Old Aston Martin Vanquish Nearly Hits Top Speed On Autobahn
Born initially as the Project AM310 Concept in 2012, the second-generation Aston Martin Vanquish was a stunner and a performer. Its naturally aspirated engine under the hood progressed to become more powerful with each version, though the first iteration was already a force to be reckoned with. The exterior styling...
Ford Expected To Unveil MEB-Based Electric Crossover In March
Ford is expected to unveil its new electric crossover in March 2023, according to a new report from Germany's Automobilwoche. We first got a glimpse of the newcomer late last year when Ford model e Europe's Martin Sander shared a teaser image of the vehicle via Twitter. The upcoming EV is a result of the automaker's alliance with Volkswagen, which has so far birthed the new Amarok (based on the Ranger pickup), to name but one.
Shipping Company Stops Carrying Electric Cars Due To Safety
According to NRK Nordland, the shipping company Havila Kystruten will no longer transport electrified vehicles on its route between the coastal cities of Bergen and Kirkenes. That includes hybrids, all-electric, and hydrogen vehicles like the Toyota Mirai. Havila Kystruten is one of just two companies that transport passengers and goods on the popular route.
Ferrari Wants To Develop Its Own Version Of Dodge's Fratzonic EV Exhaust
Ferrari has developed a means of generating an authentic and pleasurable soundtrack for its future electric supercars that will directly correlate with the powertrain's performance, enabling drivers to drive by sound as they would in any contemporary Prancing Horse like the SF90 Stradale. Instead of playing simulated audio through a...
Bentley Hit All-Time Sales Record In 2022 Because of Bentayga SUV
Spurred by immense demand for the Bentayga SUV, Bentley sold a record 15,174 vehicles in 2022 The post Bentley Hit All-Time Sales Record In 2022 Because of Bentayga SUV appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Lamborghini Urus Plug-In Hybrid Getting Porsche Engine Tech
The Lamborghini Urus plug-in hybrid continues to make progress toward series production, and today we're learning it could pack Porsche engine technology. Our spy photographers have caught a Urus PHEV prototype undergoing testing, but unlike previous images, we now have a clearer look at the new front-end design. It makes sense for the Urus PHEV to have some styling updates compared to the current V8-only-powered model for two reasons: the new powertrain and it's time for a mid-cycle facelift that has given us the Urus S and urus Performante already.
Gold & Mint Edition Mercedes-AMG G63 Takes A Month To Make
Carlex Design has revealed its take on the Mercedes-AMG G63, dubbing the resultant creation the Gold & Mint Edition. The opulent SUV features no performance upgrades, but that's okay because the G63's 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 produces 577 horsepower and 627 lb-ft of torque. Modified G-Wagens are usually focused on style anyway, and this example is sure to grab attention wherever it goes, thanks to a color scheme that is just as wacky on the inside as it is outside.
Driven: Is The 2023 Genesis Electrified G80 Better Than Its Gas-Powered Sibling?
There are two ways for automakers to transition their ranges from gasoline fuel to all-electric power. They can build an EV from the ground up and ensure no compromise in the vehicle's drivability or usability, or they can take an existing car and make as few compromises as possible. Genesis went down the ground-up route for the excellent GV60 crossover, but the Electrified G80 sedan is a conversion, albeit one Genesis planned. For all intents and purposes, the Electrified G80 is a Genesis G80 3.5T Sport trim but with the 3.5-liter turbo engine replaced by two electric motors and an 87.2-kWh battery.
Mansory Built The 2-Door Urus Coupe Lamborghini Wouldn't
Mansory has done what Lamborghini wouldn't and has built a two-door coupe version of the Urus SUV. But in true Mansory style, there's a lot more going on than just the removal of two doors. And we do mean a lot. It's officially called the Venatus Coupe Evo C, and if you thought Le Mansory - the abomination of a Ford GT - was bad, then this may be worse.
