ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oshkosh, WI

Crosstown rivalry celebrates 50 years in Oshkosh: West & North battled on the court

By Ben Newhouse
WFRV Local 5
WFRV Local 5
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LS8XR_0kMmDz0500

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – A rivalry 50 years in the making.

The Oshkosh community gathered on Friday for a doubleheader to celebrate 50 years of the Oshkosh West vs Oshkosh North crosstown feud between the boys’ basketball teams.

Taking place at the Oshkosh Arena, the event featured both the girls and boys teams facing off, with plenty of school spirit and activities in between whistles.

Alumni players from both schools joined in to commemorate and reminisce on their time on the court.

HS Sports Rundown 1/20: Ice Bears get big win, Daoust drops 41

What was the best part of the rivalry according to alumni? Beating the other team.

“It’s certainly bragging rights. It lasts until the next [matchup], so it’s always important to win the next one,” said Oshkosh North alum and Oshkosh West parent, Frank Seckar.

Players and alum will admit that when the two schools meet, there certainly is no love lost.

“We give each other a hard time about West and North and who won when we played, so it keeps [the rivalry] always going,” added Jacob Crowe, an Oshkosh West alum.

Special rivalry t-shirts were also sold at the event, with proceeds going to educational programs.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton.

Comments / 0

Related
WFRV Local 5

Northeast Wisconsin has local connection to AFC Championship game

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)-Green Bay Packer fans in Northeast Wisconsin get a pass for actively rooting for a different team this Sunday. That’s because former Green Bay Southwest high school graduate Max Scharping is an offensive lineman for the Cincinati Bengals. His team will play the Kansas City Chiefs this weekend in the AFC Championship […]
GREEN BAY, WI
WFRV Local 5

Culture change: Mike Leone leading the Gamblers to success

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – Less than a year ago, Mike Leone was introduced as the 8th head coach/general manager of the Green Bay Gamblers, and halfway through his first season with the organization, the culture has changed completely. The Gamblers currently sit in second place in the Eastern Conference in the USHL. Whether it’s guys […]
GREEN BAY, WI
WFRV Local 5

HS Sports Xtra 1/21: National honors and local standouts

(WFRV) – In this week’s edition of High School Sports Xtra, we hit sports from boys and girls hockey to basketball to wrestling, and all the stories in between. In our Game of the Week, the top girls hockey battle in Northeast Wisconsin delivered again, with the Bay Area Ice Bears edging out the Fox […]
KAUKAUNA, WI
NBC26

Shawano Hawks boys basketball wins thriller over New London

SHAWANO — The Shawano Hawks came into Saturday sitting at 4th place in the Bay conference and hosted New London who was in second place. By the end of their matchup both teams are now tied for second place in the conference with 4-2 records after the (11-3) Hawks held off the the (11-3) Bulldogs for a 72-69 victory.
SHAWANO, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Green Bay Correctional Institution: The future of the facility

Construction began on the facility in 1898. Neville Public Museum of Brown County photo. Continued from a previous story: Click here to read Part I. A 188-acre parcel of the Kellogg farm, purchased the summer of 1897 in the town of Allouez, signaled the start of the prison facility – a project that captured the attention of the entire state.
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Twin moms get a Monday morning makeover

APPLETON (WLUK) -- Double the fun with this Monday Morning Makeover! Twins Ashley and Amber, from Manitowoc, are looking for new styles that fit their individual personalities. The twins are busy moms, each with a set of their own twins at home. Josif Wittnik gave them brand new looks with...
APPLETON, WI
WFRV Local 5

Green Bay loses 10th straight as YSU dominates second half

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Phoenix men’s basketball team hung with the top squad in the Horizon League through some early adversity, but ultimately it was Youngstown State riding a 20-0 second half run to come away with the 86-70 victory. The loss marked GB’s 10th straight dating back to early December. […]
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Citizens and City Officials in Neenah at Odds Regarding Yard Signs

There’s a fight about yard signs in Neenah. A number of folks have signs in their yard fighting the rezoning of a local middle school. City leaders say city rules only allow signs for 30 days in every 90 day period. Neenah wants the signs removed, but the Wisconsin...
NEENAH, WI
wwisradio.com

Hoffman, Lunda Win WIDOT Awards

Two Black River Falls companies have won Wisconsin Department of Transportation – Excellence in Construction Awards. Hoffman Construction received the Excellence in Grading Award for the work they completed on the Wisconsin Highway 29 and County Double-V interchange in Brown County. The two-year project included construction of a diamond interchange with roundabouts, as well as construction and realignment of numerous local roadways in the area. Lunda Construction received the Excellence in Small Structures Award for the County V bridge over Bridge Creek in Eau Claire County. The bridge was adjacent to the historic Dells Mill and required careful consideration of construction methods, as well as seismic monitoring. Six Wisconsin companies won top honors for their work on transportation projects around the state.
BLACK RIVER FALLS, WI
WFRV Local 5

Freedom Girl’s Basketball continuing their winning culture

(WFRV) – In recent years, the Freedom Girl’s Basketball program has been one of the best in the state and this season – they’re proving yet again how dominate they can be. The Irish currently sit on top of the Northeastern Conference with a 13-1 record. “This is a group that’s been playing together for […]
FREEDOM, WI
WFRV Local 5

Fox Valley group gives back by tipping big

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Renee Gentz has worked as a waitress at Holidays Pub and Grill in Neenah for eight years. She’s seen a lot in her time there, but Thursday was a night at work she probably won’t forget. “I actually had off tonight and then they asked me if I could come in […]
NEENAH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Appleton man found on roadway with severe gunshot injury

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A 56-year-old Appleton man is in critical condition after police found him on the road with severe injuries from a gunshot. Police were called at 8:06 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, to the 1200-block of N. Briarcliff Dr., on the city’s south side, for a report of a man bleeding in the middle of the road. Officers rendered medical aid until he could be transported to a hospital.
APPLETON, WI
WSAW

Stevens Point Fire, Portage County Ambulance to bring awareness to cardiac health

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - First responders in Portage County will begin a new initiative on Jan. 28 to bring awareness to heart health. Beginning Saturday, a large heart illuminated by red bulbs will be placed on Fire Dept. Station 1. For every heart attack or cardiac arrest recorded by the Stevens Point, Amherst, and Plover Fire Department in Portage County, a red bulb will be replaced with a black bulb.
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Lamers Dairy celebrating 110 years!

Lamers Dairy is a family owned and operated dairy in Appleton. Since 1913, five generations of the Lamers family have taken pride in producing the highest quality milk and other dairy products. Lamers Dairy products are distributed under the Dairyland’s Best name and can be found at local grocery stores all over the area.
APPLETON, WI
wapl.com

Weenie of the Week 1-20-23 Mother Barfly

We are proud to name as this week’s Rick and Cutter Show Weenie of the Week—ish… 25-year-old mother, Christina Badalamenti of Green Bay who this past week (and a couple days ago) was arrested on two counts of child neglect. It all started when an officer happened...
GREEN BAY, WI
WFRV Local 5

WFRV Local 5

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
203K+
Views
ABOUT

"Community news, weather, Wisconsin sports, Positively Wisconsin stories, Green Bay Wis, Fox Cities, Lakeshore and communities throughout Northeast Wisconsin. https://www.wearegreenbay.com/"

 https://www.wearegreenbay.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy