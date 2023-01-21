ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Comments / 0

Related
bigislandnow.com

High Surf Warning to last through Monday

A National Weather Service High Surf Warning for west-facing shores of Hawai‘i Island remains in effect through Monday, Jan. 23. Due to the High Surf Warning, beachgoers can expect waves to surge and sweep across beaches and coastal areas, especially during high tide periods. Beachgoers, swimmers and surfers should...
HAWAII STATE
BEAT OF HAWAII

Hawaii Highways Closed For Accidents, Infuriating Residents and Visitors

In Hawaii, and it seems more than in other places, the highway can be suddenly closed for various reasons. Our thoughts always go out to those injured. The frustration is likened to flying across the Pacific, where diversion points are limited. Driving isn’t always carefree, as pictured above yesterday on Maui. During those times, you may have no choice but to turn off your motor and make new friends. During a recent highway closure we experienced between Lihue and Poipu, people started handing out frozen treats that were melting.
HAWAII STATE
WSB Radio

Huge waves bring Hawaii surf contest The Eddie after hiatus

HONOLULU — (AP) — One of the world’s most prestigious and storied surfing contests — dubbed the “Super Bowl of Surfing” — went forward Sunday in Hawaii for the first time in seven years with towering wave faces and a gigantic swell that was expected to grow throughout the day.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

As dangerous surf continues to roll in, here's some ocean safety tips

The speech focused on affordable housing, homelessness and reducing Hawaii's high cost of living. Green signed an emergency proclamation on homelessness aimed at addressing the affordable housing shortage. During State of the State, Green signs emergency proclamation to address housing crisis. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Green signed an emergency...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Mystery of flying spiral over Mauna Kea solved

Concealed carry gun laws in Hawaii spur new pressure for local enforcement. After last year’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling expanding gun rights, the state is now under pressure to find a new balance. Innocence project attorneys ask judge to vacate conviction 3 decades after Dana Ireland’s murder. Updated:...
HAWAII STATE
travelweekly.com

Hawaii events to add to your calendar

Already well into the new year, and information on upcoming events keep flying into my inbox. It's great to see, considering in-person events were not allowed only a short time ago, and many of these should be added to your agenda should you visit the Islands at the time they take place.
HAWAII STATE
BEAT OF HAWAII

Now Two Disruptive Hawaii Flights: Same Day/Same Airline

When will this ever end? On Friday, we wrote about the plane diversion of an American Airlines Hawaii flight that took place en route from Phoenix to Honolulu. And that came just four days after we wrote about a prior Hawaii flight diversion for the same reason. So that should be it for a while, no? Apparently not.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii Men's Basketball

A solemn public memorial service is taking place Sunday for late Hawaiian royal heiress Abigail Kawananakoa, who died in December at 96. Lifeguard gives update after large wave plows into family on North Shore, sweeping baby under home. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. A large wave swept a baby under...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

First Alert Forecast: Massive waves, returning trades for Sunday

Southerly winds will gradually shift with easterly trade winds returning Sunday, with typical windward rainfall until Tuesday. Moisture near a stalled and dissipating front to the northwest will keep weather on the wet side for Kauai overnight into Sunday morning. Volcanic haze will also remain possible Sunday as the winds slowly shift from south to east.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

First Alert Forecast: Huge swell slowly drops, light winds persist, more showers due on Wednesday

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Expect light to moderate background east to southeast winds as the high pressure ridge north of the islands remains weak. These lighter winds will allow daytime sea breezes to develop over each island increasing clouds in the afternoon to early evening hours and producing a few brief showers over island mountain and interior sections.
HAWAII STATE
WGAU

Judge to consider freedom for Hawaiian man in '91 murder

HONOLULU — (AP) — Attorneys for a Native Hawaiian man who has been imprisoned for more than 20 years for the 1991 sexual assault, kidnapping and murder of a white woman visiting Hawaii will ask a judge Tuesday to dismiss his conviction due to new evidence — including DNA testing — in the case.
HAWAII STATE
mauinow.com

Hawaiʻi gas prices continue to fall

Overall, gas prices in Hawaii continued trending lower, while mainland states are seeing an increase in prices, according to the AAA Hawaii Weekend Gas Watch. The average regular unleaded gas price for Hawaii is $4.97, which is four cents lower than last Thursday. The average national price is $3.38, which is 11 cents higher than a week ago.
HAWAII STATE
mauinow.com

List: Maui lane closures through Jan. 27, 2023

The state Department of Transportation will be conducting road work this week that will result in lane closures at various locations. Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting. — Piʻilani Highway (Route 31) — Kīhei (24/7 modification): Single right lane...
hawaiinewsnow.com

UH President David Lassner discusses updates to university system

HNN News Brief (Jan. 23, 2022) -- On Oahu, authorities are still looking into the cause of a deadly fire at an Aiea high rise. -- Darker vehicle tints may soon be allowed in Hawaii if House Bill 23 becomes law. As dangerous surf continues to roll in, here's some...
HAWAII STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy