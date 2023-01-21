Read full article on original website
'The Eddie': Hawaii's most prestigious surf competition makes epic return with monster waves
With big waves in the forecast, Hawaii hosted "The Eddie" at Waimea Bay on the North Shore of Oahu.
bigislandnow.com
High Surf Warning to last through Monday
A National Weather Service High Surf Warning for west-facing shores of Hawai‘i Island remains in effect through Monday, Jan. 23. Due to the High Surf Warning, beachgoers can expect waves to surge and sweep across beaches and coastal areas, especially during high tide periods. Beachgoers, swimmers and surfers should...
BEAT OF HAWAII
Hawaii Highways Closed For Accidents, Infuriating Residents and Visitors
In Hawaii, and it seems more than in other places, the highway can be suddenly closed for various reasons. Our thoughts always go out to those injured. The frustration is likened to flying across the Pacific, where diversion points are limited. Driving isn’t always carefree, as pictured above yesterday on Maui. During those times, you may have no choice but to turn off your motor and make new friends. During a recent highway closure we experienced between Lihue and Poipu, people started handing out frozen treats that were melting.
WSB Radio
Huge waves bring Hawaii surf contest The Eddie after hiatus
HONOLULU — (AP) — One of the world’s most prestigious and storied surfing contests — dubbed the “Super Bowl of Surfing” — went forward Sunday in Hawaii for the first time in seven years with towering wave faces and a gigantic swell that was expected to grow throughout the day.
hawaiinewsnow.com
As dangerous surf continues to roll in, here's some ocean safety tips
The speech focused on affordable housing, homelessness and reducing Hawaii's high cost of living. Green signed an emergency proclamation on homelessness aimed at addressing the affordable housing shortage.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Mystery of flying spiral over Mauna Kea solved
Concealed carry gun laws in Hawaii spur new pressure for local enforcement. After last year's U.S. Supreme Court ruling expanding gun rights, the state is now under pressure to find a new balance.
travelweekly.com
Hawaii events to add to your calendar
Already well into the new year, and information on upcoming events keep flying into my inbox. It's great to see, considering in-person events were not allowed only a short time ago, and many of these should be added to your agenda should you visit the Islands at the time they take place.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Lifeguard gives update after large wave plows into family on North Shore, sweeping baby under home
A large wave swept a baby under a home on Oahu's North Shore.
BEAT OF HAWAII
Now Two Disruptive Hawaii Flights: Same Day/Same Airline
When will this ever end? On Friday, we wrote about the plane diversion of an American Airlines Hawaii flight that took place en route from Phoenix to Honolulu. And that came just four days after we wrote about a prior Hawaii flight diversion for the same reason. So that should be it for a while, no? Apparently not.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii Men's Basketball
A large wave swept a baby under a home on Oahu's North Shore.
hawaiinewsnow.com
First Alert Forecast: Massive waves, returning trades for Sunday
Southerly winds will gradually shift with easterly trade winds returning Sunday, with typical windward rainfall until Tuesday. Moisture near a stalled and dissipating front to the northwest will keep weather on the wet side for Kauai overnight into Sunday morning. Volcanic haze will also remain possible Sunday as the winds slowly shift from south to east.
hawaiinewsnow.com
High cost of living continues to drive more Native Hawaiians out of the state
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - New data shows that more Native Hawaiians are leaving the Aloha State due to the high cost of living. The median price for a single-family home tops $1 million in Honolulu. Hawaii residents also spend more than 40% of their income on rent — that’s more than...
hawaiinewsnow.com
First Alert Forecast: Huge swell slowly drops, light winds persist, more showers due on Wednesday
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Expect light to moderate background east to southeast winds as the high pressure ridge north of the islands remains weak. These lighter winds will allow daytime sea breezes to develop over each island increasing clouds in the afternoon to early evening hours and producing a few brief showers over island mountain and interior sections.
Judge to consider freedom for Hawaiian man in '91 murder
HONOLULU — (AP) — Attorneys for a Native Hawaiian man who has been imprisoned for more than 20 years for the 1991 sexual assault, kidnapping and murder of a white woman visiting Hawaii will ask a judge Tuesday to dismiss his conviction due to new evidence — including DNA testing — in the case.
mauinow.com
Maui County again tops the state when it comes to hotel average room rates, revenue
Maui County again topped other counties last month when it came to hotel average daily room rates and revenue per available room, according to data recently released by Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority. Revenue per available room (RevPAR) was $468 and average daily rates (ADR) were $734 in December, the report...
mauinow.com
Hawaiʻi gas prices continue to fall
Overall, gas prices in Hawaii continued trending lower, while mainland states are seeing an increase in prices, according to the AAA Hawaii Weekend Gas Watch. The average regular unleaded gas price for Hawaii is $4.97, which is four cents lower than last Thursday. The average national price is $3.38, which is 11 cents higher than a week ago.
LIST: Best public high schools in Hawaii for 2023
NICHE has released its annual ranking of best public high schools in Hawaii.
mauinow.com
List: Maui lane closures through Jan. 27, 2023
The state Department of Transportation will be conducting road work this week that will result in lane closures at various locations. Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting. — Piʻilani Highway (Route 31) — Kīhei (24/7 modification): Single right lane...
Public viewing at palace for ‘last Hawaiian princess’
HONOLULU (AP) — The casket bearing the 96-year-old heiress long considered the last Hawaiian princess went on public display Sunday in the downtown Honolulu palace that benefited from her wealth. Abigail Kinoiki Kekaulike Kawānanakoa’s casket, handcrafted from a 165-year-old koa tree that fell during a 2021 storm on the...
hawaiinewsnow.com
UH President David Lassner discusses updates to university system
HNN News Brief (Jan. 23, 2022) -- On Oahu, authorities are still looking into the cause of a deadly fire at an Aiea high rise. -- Darker vehicle tints may soon be allowed in Hawaii if House Bill 23 becomes law. As dangerous surf continues to roll in, here's some...
