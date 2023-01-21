Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Crumbl Cookies location is opening in SpokaneR.A. HeimSpokane, WA
Spokane Washington's solution to trash in the park, the garbage goatLefty GravesSpokane, WA
In 1995, a daycare owner said she lost a 3-year-old in a store but CCTV proved she came alone. Where is Lenoria Jones?Fatim HemrajSpokane, WA
Famous discount store chain opens another new location in WashingtonKristen WaltersElk, WA
VA hospital in Walla Walla installs faulty computer system despite issues in SpokaneEdy ZooWalla Walla, WA
Idaho State Police investigating DUI crash with apparent shot fired near Pinehurst
PINEHURST, Idaho — Idaho State Police are investigating a DUI car crash after the suspect is believed to have fired a shot near Pinehurst, Idaho. Troopers responded to reports of an impaired driver in a truck traveling eastbound on I-90. A trooper tried to pull the 32-year-old Spokane man over, but the driver sped away.
2 people rescued after car crashes into West Spokane house
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Two people were rescued after a car breached the split-level house over the top of a basement bedroom in west Spokane late Monday night. According to the Spokane Fire Department (SFD), at approximately 11:56 p.m., on Friday, firefighters responded to the 7100 Block of North Fleming Street for a car crash.
Crash in downtown Spokane knocks down traffic pole
SPOKANE, Wash. — Fire crews are cleaning up in downtown Spokane after a crash that knocked down a traffic pole. The crash happened on Wednesday morning at West 2nd Ave. and South Monroe St. Two vehicles were involved in the crash and one of the vehicles knocked down a traffic pole at the intersection.
Detectives share details of surveillance video in Spokane murder trial
SPOKANE, Wash. — As the murder trial for a Spokane man accused of killing a man for practice before murdering his ex-wife continues, attorneys dove into details that stood out in surveillance video of the suspect. Nathan Beal is already serving nearly 32 years in prison for his ex-wife’s...
Spokane Police respond to 3 different violent assaults within hours of one another
SPOKANE, Wash. — On Sunday, Jan 22, Spokane Police Department (SPD) officers responded to three different violent assaults all within hours of one another. The first investigation happened around 4:00 p.m. when downtown police investigated a stabbing that took place on the 900 block of West Main Avenue. Two people were stabbed during an altercation.
Spokane County drops lawsuit against WSDOT regarding I-90 homeless camp
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County dropped the abatement lawsuit against the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) on Monday, Spokane County spokesperson Jared Webley confirmed to KREM 2 on Tuesday. Webley said the decision to drop the lawsuit is the county's effort to extend an olive branch to WSDOT...
ID public defender represented murder victim's parent before representing alleged killer
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — According to Idaho court filings, Kootenai County Public Defender Anne Taylor represented someone with the same name as one of the murder victim's parents, beginning Nov. 21, 2022. This representation lasted until Jan. 5, 2023. On this day, Taylor signed a 'substitution of counsel' and...
Documents: Ronald Ilg wrote letters to witness, tried to claim ex-wife framed him for kidnapping
SPOKANE, Wash. — Newly released pieces of evidence show a former Spokane doctor recently sentenced in a staged kidnapping scheme wrote letters to a witness in the case while he was in jail. In the letters, Ronald Ilg discussed how he intended to get in touch with victims and...
Spokane convicted murderer appears in court for opening arguments
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane man accused of killing another man for practice before murdering his ex-wife in 2020 appeared in court for opening arguments Tuesday morning. A judge previously ruled both murders would be tried separately. Nathan Beal is already sentenced to more than 31 years in prison for killing his ex-wife, Mary Schaffer, in August 2020. Tuesday is the beginning of the murder trial relating to Andrew Bull’s death, which happened just four months before Mary's death.
Spokane flags at half-staff to honor Monterey Park shooting victims
SPOKANE, Wash. — Following a shooting that killed 11 people in Monterey Park, Calif. Saturday night, the City of Spokane is honoring the late victims of the tragic event. Mayor Nadine Woodward ordered flags at all Spokane City facilities to be lowered to half-staff to join efforts with Gov. Jay Inslee, who directed the state and U.S. flags at the state level to be lowered.
SCSO Air 1 helicopter helps police catch fleeing man
SPOKANE, Wash. — A helicopter helped the Spokane Police Department (SPD) catch a fleeing driver on Thursday night. SPD officers spotted a truck traveling at a high speed and recklessly changing lanes near North Nevada Street and East Queen Avenue. Officers tried to stop the truck, but the driver continued to speed off at a high speed.
Traffic stop leads to arrest of Spokane man with drugs and stolen guns in Post Falls
POST FALLS, Idaho — A Spokane man was arrested on Friday in Post Falls after police found drugs and stolen guns in his car during a traffic stop. Officers with the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) arrested 22-year-old Bryce Alexander Bock, after they found two stolen guns, along with approximately 1.5 ounces of methamphetamine, 244 counterfeit Fentanyl pills (mexies), and an additional gun, during a traffic stop in Post Falls.
Jury selection for trial of Spokane convicted murderer begins this week
SPOKANE, Wash. — A Spokane man already sentenced to nearly 32 years in prison for killing his ex-wife could face even more time behind bars. Nathan Beal is accused of killing a man he didn't know for practice before killing his ex-wife. A jury already convicted Beal of first-degree...
Former Spokane doctor sentenced to 8 years in federal prison after paying hitman to kidnap estranged wife
SPOKANE, Wash. — A former Spokane surgeon was sentenced Tuesday to eight years in federal prison for attempting to hire two hitmen off the dark web to kidnap and assault multiple victims, including his estranged wife. On top of spending eight years in prison, Ronald Ilg will also have...
12-year-old missing girl in Spokane Valley found safe
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley police located a 12-year-old girl who appeared to have run away from home on Thursday. According to police, the girl was found safe on Thursday night at approximately 11 p.m. The girl was last seen around 5:40 p.m. on Thursday at her home...
Idaho Department of Lands buys 18,000 acres in North Idaho
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — It was a deal the Idaho Department of Lands couldn't refuse, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press. When the state had a chance to bid on almost 18,050 acres of timberland spread across the five northern counties, officials didn't hesitate. “Adding an additional 18,000 acres of...
Deer Park murder suspect was released to the public after 14 prior felony convictions
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Deer Park murder suspect is facing a first-degree murder charge for the death of Richard Purdy on Dec. 26th. The suspect has a long criminal history, including 14 felony convictions. Richard Purdy lived his whole life in Deer Park. Aside from his devotion to his...
North Idaho senior citizens 'being shut out in this economy'
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The rate at which Kootenai County senior citizens are entering into homelessness is on the rise, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press. The Martin family — Gary, his wife, Linda, and daughter Becky — were all living in their car for six months in 2022.
Post Falls women arrested for grand theft of over 40 victims
POST FALLS, Idaho — The Kootenai County Sherriff's Office (KCSO) detectives arrested two Post Falls women on counts of Grand Theft and other charges after they were found in a hotel room with numerous business, government and personal checks among other personal documents. Detectives responded to the Red Lion...
Spokane County deputies seeking witnesses of fatal single-vehicle crash in Airway Heights
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — Spokane County Sheriff's deputies and Spokane fire crews responded to a single-vehicle crash involving three people on South Craig Road near West McFarlane Road in Airway Heights Monday afternoon, Jan. 16. According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded to the report of the crash just...
