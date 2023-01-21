Read full article on original website
2 critically shot in South Side armed robbery, police say
The men, 22 and 23, were near a parking lot at 84th and Holland when a dark-colored vehicle approached and two occupants exited before demanding the pair’s property at gunpoint, Chicago police said. The men complied and were shot, officials said.
5 shot, 2 fatally, on Chicago's South Side
Two people were killed and three others were injured in a shooting Monday afternoon in the South Shore neighborhood.
5 shot, 2 fatally, during targeted home invasion on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - Two people were killed and three others were injured in a shooting Monday afternoon in the South Shore neighborhood. Shots rang out around 1:45 p.m. in a second floor apartment in the 2900 block of East 78th Street. A woman in her 20s was shot in the head...
fox32chicago.com
30-year-old man shot in the back while traveling in vehicle in Chicago
CHICAGO - A man was shot while traveling in a vehicle in Grand Crossing Monday morning. At about 11:08 a.m., a 30-year-old man was traveling in a vehicle in the 7800 block of South Stoney Island when he was shot in the back. He self-transported to an area hospital in...
fox32chicago.com
Man is shot while inside car in Chicago's West Englewood neighborhood
CHICAGO - A man was shot while sitting inside a car in Chicago's West Englewood neighborhood on Sunday. Chicago police said the man, 38, was in a car on South Honore near West 72nd at about 6 p.m. when shots rang out. He was hit in the leg and hospitalized in good condition.
7 killed, 26 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings
At least seven people were killed and 26 others wounded by gunfire over the weekend in Chicago. Two teens were shot, one fatally, Sunday afternoon while trying to buy a pair of shoes from a social media seller in West Pullman on the Far South Side
16-year-old boy shot at South Chicago bus stop, police say
A teen boy was shot at a South Side bus stop, Chicago police said.
CPD: 5 people shot — 2 fatally — in South Shore
CHICAGO — Two people are dead and three more are in critical condition after a shooting in South Shore Monday afternoon, according to the Chicago Police Department. CPD said the shooting happened in the 2900 block of East 78th Street and appears to be a targeted home invasion, as-in, the shooting was not a random […]
2 killed, 3 injured in South Shore apartment shooting: police
Two people were killed and three others were seriously injured when gunmen opened fire in an apartment in the South Shore neighborhood Monday afternoon.
5 hospitalized after possible overdose at SW Side bar, Chicago fire officials say
Three of the people were transported after snorting an unknown substance, Chicago police said.
fox32chicago.com
Six people hospitalized after possible overdoses at bar in Chicago's Mount Greenwood neighborhood
CHICAGO - Six people were hospitalized after possible overdoses at a bar in Chicago's Mount Greenwood neighborhood on Sunday. The Chicago Fire Department said they were called to Lawlor's Bar, 3636 West 111th Street, around 2:45 p.m. Ambulances took two men in yellow condition to Christ Hospital and three in...
fox32chicago.com
Man, 34, shot in Little Italy
CHICAGO - A man was shot and wounded Monday morning in the Little Italy neighborhood. The 34-year-old was in the 1300 block of West 15th Street around 11:30 a.m. when gunfire broke out and struck him in the leg, police said. He was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where he...
Fire breaks out in Englewood home
CHICAGO - Chicago firefighters put out a blaze that started at a house Sunday night in the Englewood neighborhood. Two adults smelled smoke in their house and exited the building just before 11 p.m. in the 6800 block of South Perry Avenue, according to officials. Firefighters extinguished the blaze and...
cwbchicago.com
Armed robbery teams returned Saturday morning, targeting 7 victims from Bucktown to Little Village
Chicago — After taking a few days off, armed robbery crews returned Saturday morning for another crime spree that stretched from Bucktown and Logan Square to Little Village and West Town. Similar waves of armed hold-ups have been reported in the area for weeks. At least seven people were...
fox32chicago.com
Woman, 21, reported missing from Little Village
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a woman who was reported missing days ago from the Little Village neighborhood. Rosa Chacon, 21, was last seen Wednesday in the 2800 block of South St. Louis Avenue, according to the CPD missing person alert. Chacon is...
FOX 28 Spokane
2 killed, 3 critically injured in Chicago apartment shooting
CHICAGO (AP) — Authorities say two people have died and three others have been critically injured in a home invasion shooting in a Chicago apartment Monday afternoon. Chicago police and fire officials say the shooting occurred about 1:45 p.m. Monday in the South Shore neighborhood. Police say multiple suspects fled from the scene and are not in custody. Deputy Police Chief Sean Loughran describes the incident as a “targeted home invasion” that “does not appear to be a random act.” Loughran said. He says that besides the two persons killed, three other victims were taken “initially in critical condition” to University of Chicago Hospital.
Chicago man charged in West Garfield Park carjacking, robbery
CHICAGO - A 19-year-old Chicago man has been charged in connection to a carjacking and robbery that happened last summer in West Garfield Park. Police say Derayshaun Huggins was arrested on Friday when he was identified as the offender who robbed a 29-year-old man in the afternoon of Aug. 14 in the 4400 block of West Congress Parkway.
fox32chicago.com
Man found shot in the head on South Side sidewalk
CHICAGO - A 52-year-old man was found with a gunshot to the head on Chicago's South Side Sunday morning. Police say the victim was found on a sidewalk in the 800 block of East 62nd Street around 2:37 a.m. by responding officers. The victim was transported to University of Chicago...
3 teens hospitalized in separate shootings on South Side; all are recovering
Three teens were wounded Saturday evening in separate shootings on the South Side, Chicago police said. At least 28 minors have been shot in Chicago so far this year, according to date kept by the Sun-Times.
fox32chicago.com
Teenager shot and wounded in gas station parking lot in Chicago's Grand Crossing
CHICAGO - A teenager was shot and wounded in a gas station parking lot in Chicago's Grand Crossing neighborhood on Saturday night. The 17-year-old was along South Stony Island near 74th around 6 p.m. when he was shot. He was hospitalized in good condition. Police are investigating.
