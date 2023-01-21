ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGN News

CPD: 5 people shot — 2 fatally — in South Shore

CHICAGO — Two people are dead and three more are in critical condition after a shooting in South Shore Monday afternoon, according to the Chicago Police Department. CPD said the shooting happened in the 2900 block of East 78th Street and appears to be a targeted home invasion, as-in, the shooting was not a random […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 34, shot in Little Italy

CHICAGO - A man was shot and wounded Monday morning in the Little Italy neighborhood. The 34-year-old was in the 1300 block of West 15th Street around 11:30 a.m. when gunfire broke out and struck him in the leg, police said. He was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where he...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Fire breaks out in Englewood home

CHICAGO - Chicago firefighters put out a blaze that started at a house Sunday night in the Englewood neighborhood. Two adults smelled smoke in their house and exited the building just before 11 p.m. in the 6800 block of South Perry Avenue, according to officials. Firefighters extinguished the blaze and...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman, 21, reported missing from Little Village

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a woman who was reported missing days ago from the Little Village neighborhood. Rosa Chacon, 21, was last seen Wednesday in the 2800 block of South St. Louis Avenue, according to the CPD missing person alert. Chacon is...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX 28 Spokane

2 killed, 3 critically injured in Chicago apartment shooting

CHICAGO (AP) — Authorities say two people have died and three others have been critically injured in a home invasion shooting in a Chicago apartment Monday afternoon. Chicago police and fire officials say the shooting occurred about 1:45 p.m. Monday in the South Shore neighborhood. Police say multiple suspects fled from the scene and are not in custody. Deputy Police Chief Sean Loughran describes the incident as a “targeted home invasion” that “does not appear to be a random act.” Loughran said. He says that besides the two persons killed, three other victims were taken “initially in critical condition” to University of Chicago Hospital.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago man charged in West Garfield Park carjacking, robbery

CHICAGO - A 19-year-old Chicago man has been charged in connection to a carjacking and robbery that happened last summer in West Garfield Park. Police say Derayshaun Huggins was arrested on Friday when he was identified as the offender who robbed a 29-year-old man in the afternoon of Aug. 14 in the 4400 block of West Congress Parkway.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man found shot in the head on South Side sidewalk

CHICAGO - A 52-year-old man was found with a gunshot to the head on Chicago's South Side Sunday morning. Police say the victim was found on a sidewalk in the 800 block of East 62nd Street around 2:37 a.m. by responding officers. The victim was transported to University of Chicago...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy