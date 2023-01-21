ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

clevelandmagazine.com

101 Dishes to Try Before You Die: The Ultimate Cleveland Foodie Bucket List

Cleveland is a city of flavors. Classics from longtime restaurants and flashy new fare are both big parts of Northeast Ohio’s ever-changing dining offerings. If you’ve ever wondered what to eat for breakfast, lunch or dinner, consider this the ultimate menu of bites to try out in the city and its surrounding suburbs. Don’t expect to see any national chains here; these are tried-and-true Cleveland staples, reflecting the city’s unique melting pot of cuisine. By Kate Bigam Kaput, Annie Nickoloff and Dillon Stewart.
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Fish Fry in the Cleveland Area

If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should check out these local restaurants (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you're on the westside, you should visit this place in Berea. Their fish fry dinner consists of 4 fresh pieces of fried yellow lake perch covered with a light breading, coleslaw, and your choice of a side salad or soup (patrons especially enjoy the restaurant's clam chowder). They also offer perch tacos on soft shells with cilantro, ranch dressing, and lettuce.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

2-day Crocker Park Ice Festival is this weekend

WESTLAKE, Ohio – The Crocker Park Ice Festival is scheduled for this weekend, Jan. 28-29. Creatively designed ice sculptures will be placed throughout the lifestyle-shopping center for visitors to check out. Visitors can pose with large 3D ice displays, and artists will be chiseling away during live ice-sculpture demonstrations at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. each day.
WESTLAKE, OH
cfhstigertimes.com

Chagrin Falls Restaurant Week

Lyndall Insurance and Mimi Vanderhaven are teaming up to sponsor downtown Chagrin Falls’s 9th annual restaurant week from January 30 to February 5. Lyndall Insurance is an insurance agency in Chagrin Falls that is family owned. Mimi Vanderhaven is an advertising agency, and home to Mimi Magazine, Northeast Ohio’s largest publication. Mimi Vanderhaven is located in Brunswick, Ohio, and focuses primarily on supporting local businesses.
CHAGRIN FALLS, OH
Cleveland Scene

The 30 Best Decisions You Can Make In Cleveland

If you want to take full advantage of the city you live in, there are certain things you should be doing. Sure, you think you already love Cleveland. But get a new appreciation by making sure you do these 30 things and fall in love with your city on a deeper level.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Woman shot in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A young woman was rushed to the hospital late Tuesday evening after a shooting on the city’s West side. Cleveland police responded to the Park Denison Apartments in the area of W. 46th Street and Denison Avenue around 11:30 p.m. According to officers, the victim...
CLEVELAND, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

2023 St. Jude Dream Home details revealed

(WJW) — Tickets for the 2023 Fox 8 St. Jude Dream Home go on sale one month from Monday. This year’s modern farmhouse-style home is being built in Mayfield Village by Skoda Construction. The four-bedroom, three-bath home is valued at $600,000. Each $100 ticket gives you a chance to win the dream home, a new […]
MAYFIELD, OH
coolcleveland.com

Crocker Park Ice Festival Features Ice Carvers, Vendors & Live Music

Stop whining about the weather and come out and enjoy it at the Crocker Park Ice Festival. Take a stroll around the Westlake “lifestyle village” where you’ll find ice sculptures scattered around the facility to pose for photos with, and, at 11am & 1:30 pm each day, ice carvers doing live demonstrations of their art.
WESTLAKE, OH

