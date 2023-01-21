Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
"Karen" Caught On Tape Causing Chaos At Arby's Over Order Mix-UpTy D.Hudson, OH
Alamogordo Tiger Boys Defeat Mayfield and Tiger Individual Swin Results from Artesia InvitationalAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
Looking for Dessert in Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in AsiatownIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
New retail store pOpshelf opens its first location in OhioJake WellsCuyahoga Falls, OH
Related
What are the best pizza places in Ohio, according to Yelp?
Yelp has released the top 100 pizza places in the United States and a couple Ohio places made the top 100. The top rated pizza joint in Ohio according to Yelp is In Forno Pizza, located in Avon, Ohio. In Forno Pizza ranks #12 on Yelp’s list. Yelp says In Forno Pizza is known for […]
clevelandmagazine.com
101 Dishes to Try Before You Die: The Ultimate Cleveland Foodie Bucket List
Cleveland is a city of flavors. Classics from longtime restaurants and flashy new fare are both big parts of Northeast Ohio’s ever-changing dining offerings. If you’ve ever wondered what to eat for breakfast, lunch or dinner, consider this the ultimate menu of bites to try out in the city and its surrounding suburbs. Don’t expect to see any national chains here; these are tried-and-true Cleveland staples, reflecting the city’s unique melting pot of cuisine. By Kate Bigam Kaput, Annie Nickoloff and Dillon Stewart.
Boom's Pizza Opens Today in Lakewood
The new pizzeria comes from Ben Bebenroth of Spice Hospitality
4 Places To Get Fish Fry in the Cleveland Area
If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should check out these local restaurants (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you're on the westside, you should visit this place in Berea. Their fish fry dinner consists of 4 fresh pieces of fried yellow lake perch covered with a light breading, coleslaw, and your choice of a side salad or soup (patrons especially enjoy the restaurant's clam chowder). They also offer perch tacos on soft shells with cilantro, ranch dressing, and lettuce.
WKYC
'The best day of our lives': Cleveland Guardians pitcher Shane Bieber marries longtime girlfriend Kara Maxine Kavajecz
CLEVELAND — Now we know why Cleveland Guardians star Shane Bieber wasn't at Guards Fest last weekend. He was busy adding another accomplishment to his resume: marriage. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Bieber married...
'Come early, stay late': Cleveland aims to increase downtown winter nightlife
The streets aren't always flooded with people during the winter months in Cleveland, but that doesn't mean people aren't looking to enjoy a downtown nightlife.
Scenes from Tom Hanks’ latest film, ‘A Man Called Otto,’ were shot on the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad (photos)
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Northeast Ohio audiences are loving “A Man Called Otto.” Sony Pictures Entertainment reported that the latest Tom Hanks film, released earlier this month, is over-performing in the Midwest with older moviegoers. It turns out that Cleveland connections abound in the film, which tells the story...
2-day Crocker Park Ice Festival is this weekend
WESTLAKE, Ohio – The Crocker Park Ice Festival is scheduled for this weekend, Jan. 28-29. Creatively designed ice sculptures will be placed throughout the lifestyle-shopping center for visitors to check out. Visitors can pose with large 3D ice displays, and artists will be chiseling away during live ice-sculpture demonstrations at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. each day.
River otters spotted in Portage County
The Ohio Department of Natural Resources caught several river otters in action in the Triangle Lake Bog State Nature Preserve in Portage County according to their Facebook post on Jan. 14.
cfhstigertimes.com
Chagrin Falls Restaurant Week
Lyndall Insurance and Mimi Vanderhaven are teaming up to sponsor downtown Chagrin Falls’s 9th annual restaurant week from January 30 to February 5. Lyndall Insurance is an insurance agency in Chagrin Falls that is family owned. Mimi Vanderhaven is an advertising agency, and home to Mimi Magazine, Northeast Ohio’s largest publication. Mimi Vanderhaven is located in Brunswick, Ohio, and focuses primarily on supporting local businesses.
Cleveland Scene
The 30 Best Decisions You Can Make In Cleveland
If you want to take full advantage of the city you live in, there are certain things you should be doing. Sure, you think you already love Cleveland. But get a new appreciation by making sure you do these 30 things and fall in love with your city on a deeper level.
Who are Ohio’s biggest employers? The Wake Up for Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. The Cleveland Clinic. Progressive. Sherwin-Williams. Obviously, they all make the list of the top employers in Ohio, all with more than 3,000 employees, as ranked by the Ohio Department of Development. The...
cleveland19.com
Maple Heights coach, teacher on cover of Men’s Health as magazine’s ‘Ultimate Guy’
MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Corwyn Collier’s amazing story now has another chapter — cover model for Men’s Health magazine. “I’ve been into fitness since I was a teenager growing up my entire life because of sports, I played football, wrestled, ran track,” Collier remembered.
cleveland19.com
Woman shot in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A young woman was rushed to the hospital late Tuesday evening after a shooting on the city’s West side. Cleveland police responded to the Park Denison Apartments in the area of W. 46th Street and Denison Avenue around 11:30 p.m. According to officers, the victim...
Where sharpshooters are killing deer in Cuyahoga County: The Wake Up for Monday, Jan. 23, 2023
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Deer are adorable. But they’re ubiquitous in Northeast Ohio. They eat our landscaping, run into our cars. A Willowick runner almost lost an ear when deer slammed into her during race.
Cleveland Water planning future water main replacement projects in Parma
PARMA, Ohio -- Cleveland water is planning a major waterline project in the next year or two for North Avenue in Parma. “Generally the northern part of Parma has six-inch waterlines installed before 1954 that were cast iron and without internal cement lining,” Parma City Engineer Hasmukh Patel said.
A rise in kitchen fires linked to air fryers says South Euclid Fire Department
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio — Air fryers have exploded in popularity over the last few years, however that uptick has also seen the number of kitchen fires increase. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The South...
2023 St. Jude Dream Home details revealed
(WJW) — Tickets for the 2023 Fox 8 St. Jude Dream Home go on sale one month from Monday. This year’s modern farmhouse-style home is being built in Mayfield Village by Skoda Construction. The four-bedroom, three-bath home is valued at $600,000. Each $100 ticket gives you a chance to win the dream home, a new […]
coolcleveland.com
Crocker Park Ice Festival Features Ice Carvers, Vendors & Live Music
Stop whining about the weather and come out and enjoy it at the Crocker Park Ice Festival. Take a stroll around the Westlake “lifestyle village” where you’ll find ice sculptures scattered around the facility to pose for photos with, and, at 11am & 1:30 pm each day, ice carvers doing live demonstrations of their art.
Comments / 1