Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Boston Red Sox Acquire Star Shortstop In Major TradeOnlyHomersBoston, MA
NBA Star Returns To Court After Missing Two SeasonsOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Wednesday afternoon will see significant snowfall, followed by Thursday's rain.Sherif SaadBoston, MA
Our 7 Favorite Must-Try Burgers in BostonEast Coast TravelerBoston, MA
San Antonio Spurs Discussing Major Trade With Boston CelticsOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Related
Kim Kardashian’s Harvard Business School lecture made the internet lose its mind
The reality TV star received backlash even though her SKIMS shapewear brand has a multi-billion dollar valuation.
Prince Harry reveals disturbing reason behind absence of Meghan's 'traumatized' rescue dog
Meghan Markle had to leave her beloved rescue dog, Bogart, in Canada when she first moved to the UK to marry Prince Harry
A Twitter director was told off by a senior leader for organizing a one-to-one meeting with Elon Musk to discuss ideas before his deal closed, report says
Esther Crawford introduced herself to Elon Musk in Twitter's cafe and organized a meeting with him but she was reprimanded, the FT reported.
Second-Generation Entrepreneur Shares 4 Lessons on Impact of Entrepreneurship in the Home
“If you know how to sell, you won’t be broke a day in your life.” My dad, Keith Williams, the Senior Pastor of Cornerstone Christian Fellowship and serial entrepreneur, has told me this since before I could legally hold down a job. For most of my life, my...
TechCrunch
Founder and NFX VC James Currier vets startup ideas at TC Early Stage
Currier — a five-time founder with significant exits across multiple sectors — is arguably the most well-equipped investor-operator to help answer this vital question. It’s why we’re excited to have him join us onstage at TechCrunch Early Stage on April 20 in Boston, Massachusetts. In a...
Futurism
Sam Bankman-Fried Posts Excel Docs That He Says Shows Nothing Was His Fault
In case you missed it, newly-minted Substack author Sam Bankman-Fried was back on the blogging grind last week. This time, he laid even further into his bankrupt exchange's longtime lawyers, the New York City-based firm Sullivan & Cromwell — meanwhile, of course, once again insisting that he's totally innocent and (the again, bankrupt) FTX is still completely solvent, actually!
TechCrunch
Another All Raise CEO steps down
Her resignation is effective starting February 1, 2023. She will remain an advisor to the Bay Area–based nonprofit. This is the second chief executive to leave All Raise since it was first founded in 2017. In 2021, Pam Kostka resigned as the helm of the nonprofit to rejoin the startup world as well; Kostka is now an operator in residence and limited partner at Operator Collective, according to her LinkedIn. With Dixon gone, Paige Hendrix Buckner, who joined the outfit as chief of staff nine months ago, will step in as interim CEO. In the same blog post, Buckner wrote that “Mandela leaves All Raise in a strong position, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to continue the hard work of diversifying the VC backed ecosystem.”
sheenmagazine.com
A Deep Look into MacKenzie Scott’s Philanthropy as a Great Woman in Media
MacKenzie Scott is an American novelist and philanthropist. As of September 2022, she has a net worth of US$33.4 billion, owing to a 4% stake in Amazon, the company founded by her ex-husband Jeff Bezos. In a July 2020 Medium post, Scott announced that she had donated $1.7 billion to...
Partake Foods' Founder Denise Woodard on Breaking Out of Corporate America
Yasmin is the host of the "Behind Her Empire" podcast, focused on highlighting self-made women leaders and entrepreneurs and how they tackle their career, money, family and life. Each episode covers their unique hero's journey and what it really takes to build an empire with key lessons learned along the...
Comments / 0