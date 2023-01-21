Read full article on original website
NFL World Is Saddened By The Tony Dungy Decision
Despite making some controversial headlines this week, Tony Dungy was back on the air for NBC during Saturday's game between the Chiefs and the Jaguars. "NBC’s Tony Dungy will be on the air Saturday for the network’s coverage of the NFL Playoffs, a network spokesperson confirmed to Sports ...
NBC Reportedly Makes Decision On Tony Dungy After Controversial Tweet
Earlier this week, former NFL head coach Tony Dungy made headlines when he decided to respond to a statement from Rep. Sandra Feist that argued menstrual products should be available in all school bathrooms. "There are a lot of schools that are moving towards gender-neutral bathrooms, and if ...
Look: Tony Dungy Made Controversial Damar Hamlin Comment
Just days after deleting a controversial tweet, Tony Dungy is making headlines again with another very controversial comment. During the March of Life in Washington D.C. this week, Dungy used Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin to make his point. The former NFL coach invoked Hamlin's name to further ...
NFL Legend Dies
National Football League legend Art McNally, an official who was known as the "father of instant replay," has died at the age of 97, according to CNN. McNally died on Sunday at a hospital in Pennsylvania of natural causes, according to the reports.
Yardbarker
Josh Allen Has Words For Stefon Diggs After WR Throws Tantrum After Playoff Loss (+Video)
Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs weren’t on the same page Sunday. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills experienced tense emotional moments Sunday. The Buffalo Bills’ offense didn’t show up in their Divisional Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense scored just ten points in the 27-10 blowout at home. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was caught by CBS television cameras getting upset with Allen late in the game Sunday.
Extent of Patrick Mahomes’ ankle injury revealed
Patrick Mahomes suffered a fairly significant ankle injury during the Kansas City Chiefs’ win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, but the star quarterback is expected to play through it. Mahomes exited Saturday’s AFC Divisional Round playoff game after his leg got caught under a Jaguars defender while Mahomes was delivering a pass. He went to the... The post Extent of Patrick Mahomes’ ankle injury revealed appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NFL World Reacts To What Ex-Quarterback Said About Tony Dungy
One former NFL quarterback has made his opinion on Tony Dungy extremely clear amid this week's controversy. Dungy, the Hall of Fame head coach, went viral this week for pushing a ridiculous conspiracy theory and making a controversial comment at the March for Life. But while Dungy is facing a lot ...
Report: DeMeco Ryans canceled 2 head coach interview for 1 reason
San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans canceled two scheduled head coach interviews on Saturday, but had good reason for doing so. Ryans was set to interview with the Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, but canceled both interviews, according to Jay Glazer of FOX Sports. The reason was that Ryans wanted to devote... The post Report: DeMeco Ryans canceled 2 head coach interview for 1 reason appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Ed Reed has surprising update about head coaching job
Ed Reed’s time as head coach at Bethune Cookman has proven to be unexpectedly short-lived. Reed announced Saturday that after extensive negotiations, Bethune Cookman will not ratify his contract, and he will not be taking the head coaching position. The former NFL safety suggested that negotiations fell apart when the university would not grant Reed... The post Ed Reed has surprising update about head coaching job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NFL World Reacts To Tony Dungy Apology
On Saturday afternoon, former NFL head coach Tony Dungy offered an apology for a controversial tweet he later deleted. "This past week I posted a tweet that I subsequently deleted," Dungy said. "I issued an apology but not everyone saw it. So I am reposting my apology here. As a Christian I want to ...
Tri-City Herald
Lyle Alzado Might Have Been the Toughest Raider Ever
The Las Vegas Raiders could use a number of things moving forward and one is an additional dose of toughness. The Raiders have had that element in abundance throughout much of their 64-year history, especially in Oakland and Los Angeles, and one player who had more than his share of it was defensive end Lyle Alzado.
Tri-City Herald
Cowboys Conflict with ‘Mind-Game’ 49ers As They Collide with Kicker Maher in Warmups: VIDEO
SANTA CLARA, Calif. - The San Francisco 49ers are trying to play mind games with Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher, complete with a bit of a "thrown elbow'' that was part of a pregame confrontation between players on both teams about an hour ahead of kickoff here at Levi's Stadium.
Reports: Vikings request interviews with Sean Desai, Ryan Nielsen
Sean Desai is a Vic Fangio disciple while Ryan Nielsen helped lead the second-best defense against the pass this season.
Tom Brady tours Miami private school for his kids after Gisele divorce
Tom Brady has his eyes on education. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback was spotted recently touring Miami Country Day School as an option for his kids to his attend, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Video seen by Page Six shows Brady, dressed in khakis and a blue button down shirt, walking with one of the school’s administrators to take in the facility’s amenities. A security guard tailed the duo from a short distance. Like the athlete he is, Brady carried a massive water bottle with him in case he faced any amount of dehydration. Tuition for high school students at the elite prep school...
Tri-City Herald
Why the Giants Will Beat the Eagles, Why they Won’t and a Prediction
Will the third time be the charm for the New York Giants, who are 0-2 against the Philadelphia Eagles this year, and 3-15 in games played against their rivals since 2014?. If there was ever a time for the Giants to come up with a win against their hated division rivals which, by the way, would snap a winless streak in games played in Philadelphia that dates back to October 2013, this weekend out be it.
Boston 25 News WFXT
Report: Patriots hire Bill O’Brien as offensive coordinator
FOXBORO, Mass. — A familiar face is returning to Foxboro. The New England Patriots have reportedly hired Bill O’Brien as their new offensive coordinator. “O’Brien has returned to New England and is being named the Patriots offensive coordinator,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter said, citing sources. O’Brien...
Tri-City Herald
Mike Smith: Ravens Will Struggle to Win A Title Without Lamar Jackson
The Ravens future success hinges on their ability to sign Lamar Jackson, according to former Falcons coach Mike Smith. Baltimore and Jackson are at an impasse with contract negotiations, which were shut down during the regular season. The two sides will resume talks and Smith said it's vital for the...
Tri-City Herald
Tom Krasovic: Bengals show it’ll take special stuff to derail Super Bowl bid
The Bills were the snow, the Bengals were the plow. Cincinnati amassed 30 first downs, 172 rushing yards and 16 gains of at least 10 yards Sunday in a 27-10 victory at snowy Orchard Park, N.Y, to reach the franchise's second consecutive AFC title game. The Bengals never fumbled the wet football, never threw it to the Bills. Cincinnati was flagged just twice, and stuffed Buffalo's explosive offensive. Even the perfectionist Paul Brown, Hall of Fame coach and Bengals founder, would've smiled during this game.
Tri-City Herald
Giants GM Joe Schoen says Daniel Jones is ‘gonna be here’ next season, at least
Giants GM Joe Schoen said Monday that Daniel Jones is going to be with the team next season. Schoen was asked if he believes Jones can help the Giants win a Super Bowl, and the GM seemingly let the truth slip. “We’re happy Daniel’s gonna be here,” Schoen said. “We’re...
Tri-City Herald
NFL Divisional Round MMQB: Bengals’ Lack of Respect, 49ers’ Defense Stars
Welcome to the divisional round of the playoffs. We are trying things a little differently at The MMQB this year with Albert Breer’s Monday-morning column, publishing items as separate stories throughout the morning. Below are links to everything Albert wrote about this round, plus more from our staff. The...
