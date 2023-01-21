ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

The Spun

NFL World Is Saddened By The Tony Dungy Decision

Despite making some controversial headlines this week, Tony Dungy was back on the air for NBC during Saturday's game between the Chiefs and the Jaguars. "NBC’s Tony Dungy will be on the air Saturday for the network’s coverage of the NFL Playoffs, a network spokesperson confirmed to Sports ...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NBC Reportedly Makes Decision On Tony Dungy After Controversial Tweet

Earlier this week, former NFL head coach Tony Dungy made headlines when he decided to respond to a statement from Rep. Sandra Feist that argued menstrual products should be available in all school bathrooms. "There are a lot of schools that are moving towards gender-neutral bathrooms, and if ...
The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Made Controversial Damar Hamlin Comment

Just days after deleting a controversial tweet, Tony Dungy is making headlines again with another very controversial comment. During the March of Life in Washington D.C. this week, Dungy used Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin to make his point. The former NFL coach invoked Hamlin's name to further ...
OHIO STATE
OnlyHomers

NFL Legend Dies

National Football League legend Art McNally, an official who was known as the "father of instant replay," has died at the age of 97, according to CNN. McNally died on Sunday at a hospital in Pennsylvania of natural causes, according to the reports.
Yardbarker

Josh Allen Has Words For Stefon Diggs After WR Throws Tantrum After Playoff Loss (+Video)

Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs weren’t on the same page Sunday. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills experienced tense emotional moments Sunday. The Buffalo Bills’ offense didn’t show up in their Divisional Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense scored just ten points in the 27-10 blowout at home. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was caught by CBS television cameras getting upset with Allen late in the game Sunday.
BUFFALO, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Extent of Patrick Mahomes’ ankle injury revealed

Patrick Mahomes suffered a fairly significant ankle injury during the Kansas City Chiefs’ win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, but the star quarterback is expected to play through it. Mahomes exited Saturday’s AFC Divisional Round playoff game after his leg got caught under a Jaguars defender while Mahomes was delivering a pass. He went to the... The post Extent of Patrick Mahomes’ ankle injury revealed appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Ex-Quarterback Said About Tony Dungy

One former NFL quarterback has made his opinion on Tony Dungy extremely clear amid this week's controversy. Dungy, the Hall of Fame head coach, went viral this week for pushing a ridiculous conspiracy theory and making a controversial comment at the March for Life. But while Dungy is facing a lot ...
OHIO STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Report: DeMeco Ryans canceled 2 head coach interview for 1 reason

San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans canceled two scheduled head coach interviews on Saturday, but had good reason for doing so. Ryans was set to interview with the Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, but canceled both interviews, according to Jay Glazer of FOX Sports. The reason was that Ryans wanted to devote... The post Report: DeMeco Ryans canceled 2 head coach interview for 1 reason appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Ed Reed has surprising update about head coaching job

Ed Reed’s time as head coach at Bethune Cookman has proven to be unexpectedly short-lived. Reed announced Saturday that after extensive negotiations, Bethune Cookman will not ratify his contract, and he will not be taking the head coaching position. The former NFL safety suggested that negotiations fell apart when the university would not grant Reed... The post Ed Reed has surprising update about head coaching job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tony Dungy Apology

On Saturday afternoon, former NFL head coach Tony Dungy offered an apology for a controversial tweet he later deleted. "This past week I posted a tweet that I subsequently deleted," Dungy said. "I issued an apology but not everyone saw it. So I am reposting my apology here. As a Christian I want to ...
TAMPA, FL
Tri-City Herald

Lyle Alzado Might Have Been the Toughest Raider Ever

The Las Vegas Raiders could use a number of things moving forward and one is an additional dose of toughness. The Raiders have had that element in abundance throughout much of their 64-year history, especially in Oakland and Los Angeles, and one player who had more than his share of it was defensive end Lyle Alzado.
Page Six

Tom Brady tours Miami private school for his kids after Gisele divorce

Tom Brady has his eyes on education. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback was spotted recently touring Miami Country Day School as an option for his kids to his attend, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Video seen by Page Six shows Brady, dressed in khakis and a blue button down shirt, walking with one of the school’s administrators to take in the facility’s amenities. A security guard tailed the duo from a short distance. Like the athlete he is, Brady carried a massive water bottle with him in case he faced any amount of dehydration. Tuition for high school students at the elite prep school...
MIAMI, FL
Tri-City Herald

Why the Giants Will Beat the Eagles, Why they Won’t and a Prediction

Will the third time be the charm for the New York Giants, who are 0-2 against the Philadelphia Eagles this year, and 3-15 in games played against their rivals since 2014?. If there was ever a time for the Giants to come up with a win against their hated division rivals which, by the way, would snap a winless streak in games played in Philadelphia that dates back to October 2013, this weekend out be it.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Report: Patriots hire Bill O’Brien as offensive coordinator

FOXBORO, Mass. — A familiar face is returning to Foxboro. The New England Patriots have reportedly hired Bill O’Brien as their new offensive coordinator. “O’Brien has returned to New England and is being named the Patriots offensive coordinator,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter said, citing sources. O’Brien...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
Tri-City Herald

Mike Smith: Ravens Will Struggle to Win A Title Without Lamar Jackson

The Ravens future success hinges on their ability to sign Lamar Jackson, according to former Falcons coach Mike Smith. Baltimore and Jackson are at an impasse with contract negotiations, which were shut down during the regular season. The two sides will resume talks and Smith said it's vital for the...
BALTIMORE, MD
Tri-City Herald

Tom Krasovic: Bengals show it’ll take special stuff to derail Super Bowl bid

The Bills were the snow, the Bengals were the plow. Cincinnati amassed 30 first downs, 172 rushing yards and 16 gains of at least 10 yards Sunday in a 27-10 victory at snowy Orchard Park, N.Y, to reach the franchise's second consecutive AFC title game. The Bengals never fumbled the wet football, never threw it to the Bills. Cincinnati was flagged just twice, and stuffed Buffalo's explosive offensive. Even the perfectionist Paul Brown, Hall of Fame coach and Bengals founder, would've smiled during this game.
CINCINNATI, OH
Tri-City Herald

NFL Divisional Round MMQB: Bengals’ Lack of Respect, 49ers’ Defense Stars

Welcome to the divisional round of the playoffs. We are trying things a little differently at The MMQB this year with Albert Breer’s Monday-morning column, publishing items as separate stories throughout the morning. Below are links to everything Albert wrote about this round, plus more from our staff. The...

