Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Update on an armed robbery that occurred at Tobacco Valley in Apple Valley, one suspect connected to armed bank robberyLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Armed robbery occurs at AV Tobacco in Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Minnesota Twins Complete Another Major TradeOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
A Crash on I-94 in Minneapolis Causes 7 InjuriescreteMinneapolis, MN
Pierre "Pig's Eye" Parrant (c. 1777 - unknown)The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Related
NHL
PREVIEW | Canucks at Kraken
Tonight marks the third of four meetings between the Canucks and Kraken this season: Oct. 27 (5-4 W @ SEA), Dec. 22 (6-5 W vs SEA), Jan. 25 (away), and Apr. 4 (home). The Canucks are 6-0-0 all-time against Seattle, including a 3-0-0 record on the road. Vancouver is 5-0-0...
NHL
Minnesota Wild Grants State of Hockey Legacy Award to Laura Halldorson
SAINT PAUL, Minn. - The Minnesota Wild, in partnership with Minnesota Hockey and Bally Sports North, today announced Laura Halldorson as the 2022-23 State of Hockey Legacy Award winner. Halldorson becomes the first female to receive the honor. "Laura is a true trailblazer for our sport, both within Minnesota and...
NHL
'SPECIAL PLAYING HERE'
Gaudreau's return the talk of the town as Flames host Blue Jackets. The ovation, to be certain, promises to be electric. But after his video plays and the niceties wear off with the locals, Johnny Gaudreau will no longer be the folk hero that was revered around these parts for nine seasons.
NHL
Preview: Coyotes Host Ducks at Mullett Arena on Tuesday
Kelemen receives call-up from Tucson, expected to make NHL debut. Jan. 24, 2023 | 7:00 pm MST | Mullett Arena, Tempe, Ariz. TV: Bally Sports Arizona Extra | Radio: ESPN 620 AM. Fresh off a 4-1 win over the Vegas Golden Knights, the Arizona Coyotes are set to host the Anaheim Ducks in the second game of a three-game homestand.
NHL
The Week That Was, The Week That Is - 1/23
The Kings go 1-2-0, continue their six-game road trip out East. With three games on the schedule for the fifth week in a row, the Kings went 1-2-0 with all three games in a different city. The Kings began the week in Los Angeles with a home game against the Dallas Stars before departing for a six-game road trip. This past week saw the first two stops of that road trip with games in Nashville and Chicago. It was not the best week for the Kings when it came to goal differential as the Kings were outscored 10-5 in route to picking up two of a possible six points.
NHL
Bergeron breaks tie late in 3rd, Bruins top Canadiens for 6th win in row
MONTREAL -- Patrice Bergeron broke a tie with 2:55 left in the third period, and the Boston Bruins became the fastest to 80 points in NHL history with their sixth straight win, 4-2 against the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre on Tuesday. Bergeron won an offensive-zone face-off before scoring on...
NHL
PRACTICE NOTEBOOK - 25.01.23
A quick recap of Wednesday's skate at the Scotiabank Saddledome. After a day away from the Scotiabank Saddledome, the Flames were back on the ice on Wednesday. The following lines and pairings were used during practice:. Lines. Dillon Dube - Elias Lindholm - Tyler Toffoli. Milan Lucic - Nazem Kadri...
NHL
PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Blue Jackets
The Oilers welcome the Blue Jackets to Rogers Place eyeing their seventh straight victory on Wednesday. The Edmonton Oilers will try to claim their seventh straight victory on Wednesday night when they welcome the Columbus Blue Jackets to Rogers Place. You can watch the game on Sportsnet West & 360...
NHL
Florida Panthers Expand Executive Leadership Team with New C-Suite Hires
SUNRISE, Fla. - Florida Panthers President and CEO Matt Caldwell today announced three new additions to the organization's executive team. Lauren Cochran joins the Panthers as Chief Marketing Officer, James Suh joins as Chief Financial Officer, and Mark Zarthar joins as Chief Strategy Officer. "Given the organization's rapid growth over...
NHL
BLOG: Seth Jones on Playing with Caleb, Family Ties
Ahead of 2023 NHL All-Star Game, Seth Jones talks about growing up with brother Caleb Jones, his basketball roots and the importance of family in latest episode of Blackhawks Insider. 5:13 PM. Ahead of his fifth NHL All-Star Game, Blackhawks defensemen Seth Jones joined the latest episode of the Blackhawks...
NHL
Preview: January 25 at Dallas
DALLAS, TX. - The Carolina Hurricanes are in the Lone Star State, in search of a third consecutive victory Wednesday as they meet the Dallas Stars. Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes.com/Listen, Hurricanes App. Canes Record: 29-9-8 (66 Points, T-1st, Metropolitan Division) Canes Last Game: 5-2 Win over the New York...
NHL
Breaking Down Hughes' Shot | FEATURE
Here's a close look at why Hughes has grown into an elite NHL goal scorer. Jack Hughes carried the puck down the right side. With a quick snap of his wrist and a twist of his torso, Hughes projected the puck over the glove of goaltender Tristan Jarry and into then netting.
NHL
Tocchet wins debut as Canucks coach against Blackhawks
VANCOUVER -- Rick Tocchet won his debut as Vancouver Canucks coach, 5-2 against the Chicago Blackhawks at Rogers Arena on Tuesday. Dakota Joshua and Sheldon Dries scored 34 seconds apart in the third period to help Tocchet win his first game since replacing Bruce Boudreau on Sunday. Vancouver had lost three in a row and seven of eight.
NHL
Penguins Activate Defenseman Kris Letang off of Long-Term Injured Reserve
The Pittsburgh Penguins have activated defenseman Kris Letang off of long-term injured reserve, it was announced today by General Manager Ron Hextall. Defenseman Jan Rutta has been placed on long-term injured reserve retroactive to Jan. 14 and forward Kasperi Kapanen has been placed on injured reserve retroactive to Jan. 18.
NHL
Devils Host Pacific-Leading Golden Knights | PREVIEW
The Devils host the Pacific Division-leading Vegas Golden Knights for a national showdown at 7:30 p.m. ET. You can watch the game on ESPN+ or listen on the Devils Hockey Network. Read the game preview below plus our Pre-Game Story, lineup updates, videos and more. YOUR GAME-DAY ESSENTIALS. WATCH: Brotherly...
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. BLUE JACKETS
FLAMES (22-16-9) vs. BLUE JACKETS (14-30-2) 7:30 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (42) Goals - Nazem Kadri (18) Blue Jackets:. Points - Johnny Gaudreau (44) Goals -...
NHL
Game Preview: 01.24.23 vs. FLA
PIT: 23-15-8 (54 pts) | FLA: 23-20-5 (49 pts) WATCH: ATTSN (LOCAL), ESPN+ (NATIONAL) | LISTEN: 105.9 The X, Penguins Radio Network. The Penguins return home to the friendly confines of PPG Paints Arena to take on the Florida Panthers. Tonight's game is Healthcare Heroes Night presented by UPMC, and doors to the arena will open at 6:00 PM. The Penguins have points in 18 of their last 22 meetings versus the Panthers (14-4-4 record) dating back to December 20, 2014. Here at home, Pittsburgh is 9-2-0 in its last 11 games versus Florida. Going back further, the Penguins have just three losses against the Panthers at home since Mar. 10, 2009 - a 20-game span (17-3-0). The Penguins have three wins in their last four home games, and just two regulation losses over their last 14 games here at PPG Paints Arena (9-2-3).
NHL
Lightning celebrate Stamkos' 500th goal in pregame ceremony
Steven Stamkos is honored in Tampa with a ceremony commemorating his 500th NHL goal. The Lightning held a special ceremony to honor Stamkos for scoring his 500th career goal prior to their game against the Minnesota Wild at Amalie Arena in Tampa. Stamkos was joined by his wife, Sandra, and...
NHL
NHL announces schedule updates to 3 upcoming Sabres games
The NHL announced several changes to the regular-season schedule on Wednesday that includes updates to three upcoming Buffalo Sabres games. Buffalo's game against the Boston Bruins on March 2 at TD Garden will now start at 7 p.m. on MSG. The pregame show on MSG will begin at 6:30. The...
NHL
TAKEAWAYS: Canucks Take Over Third Period to Defeat Blackhawks
Vancouver scored three goals in the third period to beat Chicago, 5-2 Heading into the third period, the Blackhawks and the Canucks started the period off with a 2-2 tie in the remaining minutes. Chicago would miss on key scoring chances after another low shooting effort and allow Vancouver to capitalize.
Comments / 0