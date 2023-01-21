Read full article on original website
Jimmies deny Doane Second-Half Rally
CRETE, Neb.– The Jimmie women’s basketball team took a 13-point halftime lead and withheld Doane University’s second half comeback attempt, taking an 82-76 win over the Tigers Friday evening. THE BASICS. Final Score: UJ 82, Doane 76. Records: UJ 14-5, 9-4 GPAC; Doane 11-8, 5-8 GPAC. HOW...
Carrington Girls Fall To Top Ranked Rugby 68-52
Carrington, N.D. (NewsDakota.com)—The Carrington girls basketball team kept things interesting for a little over three quarters before top rated Rugby finally closed the door on the Cardinals 68-52. Rugby led 43-42 going into the final quarter and put the game out of reach in the final four minutes. Kendyl Hager scored a game high 20 points for the Panthers and connected on 6 three pointers. Mykell Heidlebaugh added 15 points, 13 points from Josephine Wolf, and 9 points from Peyton Hauck.
Fifth Rated Ellendale Drops Carrington 71-53
Carrington, N.D. (NewsDakota.com)—-The Carrington Cardinals gave the Ellendale Cardinals a good battle for half a game before Ellendale took command in the second half. Josh Bickett sparked the Carrington offense in the first half scoring 19 of his game high 25 points including 6 three pointers. Hudson Schmitz scored 12 of his 14 points in the first half and Grady Shipman added 10 points for Carrington. The District 5 matchup turned in the third quarter to the favor of Ellendale. Carrington led 36-35 at halftime and scored the first 6 points if the third quarter to lead 42-35. Ellendale finished the quarter on a 20-3 run and led 55-45. A 16-8 advantage for Ellendale in the fourth quarter wrapped up a 71-53 victory. Levi Reiss paced Ellendale with 18 points (6 three pointers), Riley Thorpe (16), Mason Molan (10), Jack Bommersbach (10), and Anton Geller (9) aided the Ellendale victory. Ellendale, ranked fifth in the latest class B poll improved to 12-0 overall and 4-0 in district play and Carrington dropped to 6-5 overall and 1-1 in district play. Carrington will travel to Leal, N.D. to play Barnes County North in another District 5 matchup. The gfame will air on AM 1600 KDAK (THE CARDINAL), FM 100.1, and www.newsdakota.com.
Late Comeback Falls Short for Blue Jays Girls Versus #4 Minot
JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – After trailing by as many as 22 points in the second half, the Jamestown High School girl’s basketball team made a late push that ultimately came up short against #4 Minot. The final score was 57-51. Both teams struggled to shoot early as Minot jumped out to a 20-8 advantage in the first 11 minutes. Bre Oettle had the first eight points for Jamestown, keeping them in the first half. Minot led 29-18 at the break.
Blue Jay Hockey vs Coyotes Postponed
JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – The Blue Jay boys hockey game against Williston on Saturday, January 21st has been postponed due to transportation issues with Williston and the busing company that transports the Coyotes to their road athletic events. The game will be made up on Saturday, January 28th at...
Medina house fire results in total loss
MEDINA, N.D. (KFYR) - Authorities responded to a house fire in Medina Friday morning. Medina, Cleveland, and Woodworth fire departments responded to the shop and house fire on 407 College Street SE. According to homeowner Mark Syverosn, the fire started in the shop, and when he saw smoke, he called...
‘Catch Aweseomeitis:’ Interview Blitz Set for JRMC Patient Access Clerks
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com/JRMC) – Patient access clerks are awesome. To help recruit them, JRMC has scheduled an interview blitz for Monday, Jan. 30. This is a great opportunity for anyone who loves helping and healing people,” said Patient Access Manager Victoria Rangel. “If you’ve ever considered a career in healthcare, this is a great place to start. It’s a rewarding career with opportunities to advance and grow. Catch ‘Awesomeitis’ at JRMC and join the legendary team.”
6 North Dakota Cities With A Bedbug Outbreak Right Now
You probably grew up with your parents telling you, "sleep tight and don't let the bed bugs bite." Bedbugs were a common occurrence in America back in the early 1900s. They were then mostly eradicated with the advanced use of pesticides for a good share of the century. As more and more immigrants moved to America from third-world countries in the late 1900s and the early 20th century, we have once again seen a bed bug explosion in America.
Valley City Man Charged With Possession of Prohibited Material
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A 28-year-old Valley City man is facing a Class “C” Felony Possession of Certain Materials Prohibited charge in Southeast Judicial District Court. Barnes County State’s Attorney Tonya Duffy said following an investigation by the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the...
