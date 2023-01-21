Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
Entergy Louisiana will add $5.50 to your bill. See why, and when
Entergy Louisiana will soon charge ratepayers an extra $5.50 per month to pay for restoration costs from Hurricane Ida and other storms, the Public Service Commission has decided after a dispute over whether the utility should shoulder some of those costs. A majority of the commission last month refused to...
theadvocate.com
Entergy among six tech companies hiring at Louisiana's free online job fair
Six companies are teaming up for a Louisiana Economic Development FastStart online job fair, which will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday. The companies are looking to fill business administration and customer service jobs, in positions such as director of marketing, staff accountant, plant manager, customer contact representative, call center supervisor, collections representative and general utility workers.
Timing Louisiana’s Severe Weather Outbreak Today
Yesterday's clear blue skies over much of Louisiana were simply the calm before the storm. That storm is expected to push across Lake Charles, Lafayette, Baton Rouge, and New Orleans later this afternoon and into the evening hours. The storm system is bringing with it the possibility of severe storms and significant wind damage.
wbrz.com
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana to be acquired by Elevance Health
BATON ROUGE - Insurance company Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana announced Monday they are going to be acquired by Elevance Health, impacting 1.9 million policy holders. The company says the acquisition is supposed to be complete by the end of 2023. BCBSLA said their headquarters will remain in...
Severe weather expected Tuesday evening for Southeast Louisiana
NEW ORLEANS — Severe thunderstorms are expected to hit southeast Louisiana and the New Orleans metro area on Tuesday evening, bringing the risk of potentially damaging winds and tornadoes, a few that could be strong. A line of strong storms is expected to charge through the area in the...
Homeowners Insurance Crisis: Woman says she'll need a 2nd job to afford increase
A week from Monday, the Louisiana Legislature will convene a special session to deal with the homeowners' insurance crisis. Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon asked the governor for the special session, after tens of thousands of people lost their insurance companies after all the damage from recent hurricanes. See if...
How Many Louisiana ‘World Capitals’ Can You Name?
The dictionary defines capital as "the most important city or town or region. Usually, it's the seat of government and an administrative center". Here in Louisiana, we define our "capitals" a little differently. Sure we have Baton Rouge as a capital city but in Louisiana, there are a lot of things to be "capital of".
Acadiana schools releasing early due to weather
Many schools around Acadiana are having half days Jan. 24 due to severe weather.
Louisiana to Face Enhanced Threat of Severe Storms Tuesday
After a gray and very gumbo-Esque weekend of weather across Louisiana this past Saturday and Sunday, today's forecast is dawning much brighter. However, for residents of Baton Rouge, New Orleans, Morgan City, and eastern sections of Acadiana tomorrow may not be so calm and so quiet. The Storm Prediction Center...
KTBS
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Louisiana history
Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Louisiana using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Largest Man-Made Lake in Louisiana
Louisiana is a state located in the south-central United States. It’s known for having numerous coastal marshlands, beaches, low swamp lands, and barrier islands – wetlands, in general. Besides the natural lakes it’s home to, the state has several artificial lakes, also called reservoirs, and we’re here to...
State of Louisiana Might Owe You Money, Here’s How You Find It
Did you know that over $1 billion in unclaimed property and/or money belonging to people in Louisiana has yet to be claimed?. What does a person or company do when they can't find you, but they owe you money? They turn things like balances of your gift cards or insurance proceeds over to the state of Louisiana.
Some schools in Acadiana to dismiss early Tuesday ahead of severe weather
Acadia, Evangeline, Jeff Davis, St. Martin, St. Mary, St. Landry, and Vermillion parishes dismissing early. Iberia Parish will be closed. Lafayette parish schools will be open
Louisiana Turns to Supplements, Not Coffee for Caffeine According to Study
In Louisiana, and especially in Acadiana, coffee is as serious as food and religion. New Orleans is actually credited with inventing coffee breaks. All this being said, it seems like Louisianians' first choice for a pick-me-up is no longer coffee according to a new study. These days, the choices of...
Fresh food market opening new location in Louisiana next week
A growing fresh food market will be celebrating the grand opening of their new location in Louisiana next week. Read on to learn more. On Sunday, January 29, 2023, Barcelo Gardens Fresh Market will be hosting a grand opening event for their newest Louisiana location in New Orleans, according to an event posting on its Facebook page.
Crash closes I-12 West
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development said I-12 West is closed due to a crash on Sunday, Jan. 22. The crash happened on I-12 West near Essen Lane around 8:30 p.m. It forced the closure of I-12 West at Airline Highway, according to officials.
Avian Flu Blamed for Surge in Egg Prices, but Is It Justified?
Bird flubird"Eggflation" is the latest item to surge in price, hitting consumers' pocketbooks pretty hard. Avian bird flu is being blamed for the current hike in egg prices, but...is it actually justifiable, or is this being used as an excuse for a cash grab?. Why Are Eggs So Expensive?. The...
Mardi Gras Weather History: Coldest, warmest and most extreme in the last 123 years
Through the years we've seen all types of weather conditions on Mardi Gras, including extreme cold, extreme warmth and heavy precipitation.
Louisiana Department of Agriculture: inflation, lingering avian flu continues to keep egg prices high
Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Strain says egg prices rose sharply over the holidays as demand increased. Since then, it has lowered slightly, but not by much.
wgno.com
Sunny and cool Monday, windy Tuesday ahead of storms
Expect mostly clear skies Sunday night and through Monday afternoon. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s to low 60s with overnight lows in the 40s. Wet weather quickly returns Tuesday, mainly late in the day into Tuesday night. Some of the storms may be strong or severe. The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of Southeast Louisiana and South Mississippi under a “Slight Risk” for severe weather, which is threat level 2 out of 5 on their scale.
