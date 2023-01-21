ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

NOLA.com

Entergy Louisiana will add $5.50 to your bill. See why, and when

Entergy Louisiana will soon charge ratepayers an extra $5.50 per month to pay for restoration costs from Hurricane Ida and other storms, the Public Service Commission has decided after a dispute over whether the utility should shoulder some of those costs. A majority of the commission last month refused to...
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Entergy among six tech companies hiring at Louisiana's free online job fair

Six companies are teaming up for a Louisiana Economic Development FastStart online job fair, which will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday. The companies are looking to fill business administration and customer service jobs, in positions such as director of marketing, staff accountant, plant manager, customer contact representative, call center supervisor, collections representative and general utility workers.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Classic Rock 105.1

Timing Louisiana’s Severe Weather Outbreak Today

Yesterday's clear blue skies over much of Louisiana were simply the calm before the storm. That storm is expected to push across Lake Charles, Lafayette, Baton Rouge, and New Orleans later this afternoon and into the evening hours. The storm system is bringing with it the possibility of severe storms and significant wind damage.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Classic Rock 105.1

How Many Louisiana ‘World Capitals’ Can You Name?

The dictionary defines capital as "the most important city or town or region. Usually, it's the seat of government and an administrative center". Here in Louisiana, we define our "capitals" a little differently. Sure we have Baton Rouge as a capital city but in Louisiana, there are a lot of things to be "capital of".
LOUISIANA STATE
a-z-animals.com

What’s the Largest Man-Made Lake in Louisiana

Louisiana is a state located in the south-central United States. It’s known for having numerous coastal marshlands, beaches, low swamp lands, and barrier islands – wetlands, in general. Besides the natural lakes it’s home to, the state has several artificial lakes, also called reservoirs, and we’re here to...
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

Crash closes I-12 West

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development said I-12 West is closed due to a crash on Sunday, Jan. 22. The crash happened on I-12 West near Essen Lane around 8:30 p.m. It forced the closure of I-12 West at Airline Highway, according to officials.
LOUISIANA STATE
wgno.com

Sunny and cool Monday, windy Tuesday ahead of storms

Expect mostly clear skies Sunday night and through Monday afternoon. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s to low 60s with overnight lows in the 40s. Wet weather quickly returns Tuesday, mainly late in the day into Tuesday night. Some of the storms may be strong or severe. The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of Southeast Louisiana and South Mississippi under a “Slight Risk” for severe weather, which is threat level 2 out of 5 on their scale.
LOUISIANA STATE
