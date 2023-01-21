It’s insane to witness the amount of creativity and skills this theatre troupe has. The group called the Ludovica Rambelli Theatre Troupe recreated biblical paintings of the renowned 16th-century artist Caravaggio in a performance accompanied by Mozart’s Requiem. Notably, Caravaggio was a renowned and controversial Italian artist in the late 1500s and 1600s. In the video, uploaded on Twitter by an actor, Michael Warburton, the artists are dressed as different subjects and are seen transitioning into different paintings one after the other, it almost feels like the paintings are being made live. The video went viral with more than 1.7 million views and is captioned, “CARAVAGGIO’s biblical paintings re-created as living paintings by the incredibly talented Ludovica Rambelli Theatre Troupe, accompanied by Mozart's Requiem.”

