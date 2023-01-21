Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: Fox News Weatherman Beaten on NY Subway By Wilding Teens - And How to Punish the BoysWilliam "Dollar Bill" MerseyNew York City, NY
A Toddler's Bone Disorder Was Misdiagnosed As Abuse, His Mother Was Arrested, Then He Vanished. Where Is Jyrine Harris?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedIrvington, NJ
Migrants Staying at Hotel in NYC Causing Chaos, Employee Speaks OutKim JosephNew York City, NY
Missing Law Student Is The Third Man To Vanish From Hell's Kitchen In Less Than A YearThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew York City, NY
Operation North Star swoops down in NYC among 10 cities targeted!Iron PenNew York City, NY
Related
Top New Jersey news for Tuesday
Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Tuesday. NJ police could impound and destroy so-called 'boom cars'. ⬛ What is concierge medicine? NJ doctors explain the benefits. According to Dr. Gary Schwartz, who runs a membership-based model in Hackensack, the concept of concierge medicine returns patients to "the...
a-z-animals.com
Discover New Jersey’s Coldest January on Record
New Jersey is known for its highly variable weather. But why is that so, and how cold does the state get during the winter? Moreover, what’s the coldest January on record, and what’s the state’s lowest temperature ever? Keep reading to find out!. What Is the Climate...
NJ gardeners: Swap seeds at Monmouth County event this weekend
ABERDEEN — Calling all gardeners!. New Jersey may be in the so-called “dead of winter” but it’s never too early for resident gardeners to start thinking about what they are going to plant this spring. That’s why the Monmouth County Park System is holding its second...
Don’t Retire In New Jersey! New Study Says NJ’s Awful For Retirees
Listen, I love you Jersey, but you're getting a little outrageous, k?. Yep, we're all feeling it right now. NJ's always been expensive, but lately it feels like everything costs an absurd amount of money! Inflation has, no doubt, made it extremely difficult on people living in the Garden State that are currently on a fixed income. Looking at you, retirees.
NJ student goes missing from Lehigh University
🔵 Daniel Lee, a Lehigh University student from East Hanover, was last seen Friday. 🔵 Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact them. Police at Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, are looking for a New Jersey student who remained missing Monday. Daniel Lee, a second-year engineering student...
Stop the noise – NJ moves to ban boom cars
😡 Boom car parties can literally shake the ground and rattle windows. 🚨 Police could impound these vehicles, and destroy them. With music so loud it literally shakes the ground and rattles windows, the 'boom car' is being targeted by state lawmakers in New Jersey. Residents along the...
Playa Bowls Coming Soon to Nassau Park Pavilion in West Windsor, NJ
The things you learn when you go to Wegmans. While I was in Nassau Park Pavilion (off Route 1 South in West Windsor) over the weekend grabbing some snacks for the Eagles/Giants game at Wegmans I noticed an exciting new Coming Soon sign. The sign was announcing that the very...
NJ has most frustrating commute in U.S. — here’s a survival guide
It might not be a surprise that your New Jersey commute is awful. But did you know it's the worst in the U.S.? According to a traffic study just out, CoPilot research ranked New York/New Jersey as the worst metro region in the nation. The absolute worst. Further, another traffic...
NJ wineries gear up for their Wine and Chocolate Trail Weekends
🍷 Wineries take part in The New Jersey Wine and Chocolate Trail Weekends in February. 🍷 New Jersey has more than 60 wineries and vinyards. 🍷 Wine, chocolate, and someone you love is the perfect pairing this Valentine's Day. Wine and chocolate. Chocolate and wine. A heavenly...
Alligator Found In Monmouth County, New Jersey Abandoned Lot
You know when you go for a nice winter walk in Jersey and you stumble upon an alligator? Yeah, I didn’t think so. Well, that is precisely what happened to one family in Monmouth County. A good Samaritan found an abandoned alligator in a plastic bin covered in garbage....
City by city, NJ report examines gap between renters and rentals
There's inequality and affordability challenges plaguing rental markets throughout the Garden State, and a new report goes city by city to shine a closer light on the issue. "We have a huge disparity between the number of available and affordable units, and the number of people who need them," Staci Berger, president and CEO of the Housing and Community Development Network of NJ, told New Jersey 101.5.
Looking for just a blowout? Drybar salon is opening in Toms River, NJ next month
Another Drybar salon is opening in New Jersey and it’s a rare sight for the beauty world in the Garden State. Toms River will be home to one of only a few of these salons across the state. Drybar is a chain salon that only focuses on blowouts. There’s...
You’ve Probably Driven Right Passed This Jersey Shore Hidden Bakery
Is this New jersey gas station home to one of the best bakeries in the entire state? Sounds weird, right?. But trust me, this place is extremely highly rated and so unassuming. According to onlyinyourstate.com, a Brazilian bakery is hidden inside a gas station that is home to some of the best desserts in the entire state. This food looks insane.
Survey Says: New Jersey Leads The Nation In People Moving Away
The cavalcade of evidence that consistently places the state of New Jersey at, or, near the bottom of various metrics continues. I came across a review of all 50 states, conducted by Zohark.com, which created a rating system of how each state is doing regarding outbound migration. In other words,...
Best bakery in NJ will transport you back in time
Have you ever been to the Colts Neck General Store And Deli?. If you want to take a step back in time you don't really need a time machine, you just need a car and a couple of free hours to check out one of Jersey's oldest general stores that also hosts one of the best bakeries in the state!
How to fight a cell phone ticket in New Jersey
🚨 There are exemptions to New Jersey's law on cell phone use. A cop catches you on the phone — in hand — while driving. There's likely not much you can say or do at this point. But fighting a traffic ticket for improper use of a phone while driving is not impossible. You just have to hope a judge will trust that the cop caught you during the split second you were answering or ending a call.
Birravino restaurant in Red Bank, NJ: A must-go dining experience
As promised at the end of 2022, I was going to change up Small Business Monday. First, we are continuing the honor for local businesses throughout 2023 thanks to my friend Guy who owns VCS Software. And second, unlike last year, each Monday I'll highlight one specific business in the...
thelakewoodscoop.com
UPDATE: U.S. Marshals Service “Operation Ocean Surge” Nets 27 Arrests, Including 11 Known Gang Members In Ocean County
The U.S. Marshals Service and Ocean County Sheriff’s Office have concluded an enforcement initiative focusing on fugitive apprehensions throughout Ocean County. This enforcement initiative, dubbed Operation Ocean Surge, resulted in the arrest of more than 27 fugitives. “Once again, Deputy U.S. Marshals from the District of New Jersey, the...
Hey, NJ: Here’s what you’ll miss and won’t miss when out of state
On a recent Reddit thread, someone was trying to elicit responses highlighting all of the wonderful things there are about New Jersey. While there certainly are things to be proud of in Jersey, people really need to get out of the state to either appreciate the wonderful things we have here or to realize all of the things that other states have to offer that we lack here.
As COVID-19 dollars run out, NJ residents face ‘hunger cliffs’ and food deserts
Starting March 1, the state’s guaranteed SNAP benefit will be $50 a month, but lawmakers and advocates say $95 is needed to stave off hunger. Struggling New Jersey residents could see their monthly food benefit nearly double under a proposal designed to avoid what advocates describe as a looming “hunger cliff” after federal emergency funding expires in February.
94.5 PST
Princeton, NJ
24K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
94.5 PST plays the best contemporary hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Princeton, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wpst.com
Comments / 1