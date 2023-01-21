ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Brunswick, NJ

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
94.5 PST

Top New Jersey news for Tuesday

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Tuesday. NJ police could impound and destroy so-called 'boom cars'. ⬛ What is concierge medicine? NJ doctors explain the benefits. According to Dr. Gary Schwartz, who runs a membership-based model in Hackensack, the concept of concierge medicine returns patients to "the...
NEW JERSEY STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover New Jersey’s Coldest January on Record

New Jersey is known for its highly variable weather. But why is that so, and how cold does the state get during the winter? Moreover, what’s the coldest January on record, and what’s the state’s lowest temperature ever? Keep reading to find out!. What Is the Climate...
NEW JERSEY STATE
92.7 WOBM

Don’t Retire In New Jersey! New Study Says NJ’s Awful For Retirees

Listen, I love you Jersey, but you're getting a little outrageous, k?. Yep, we're all feeling it right now. NJ's always been expensive, but lately it feels like everything costs an absurd amount of money! Inflation has, no doubt, made it extremely difficult on people living in the Garden State that are currently on a fixed income. Looking at you, retirees.
NEW JERSEY STATE
94.5 PST

NJ student goes missing from Lehigh University

🔵 Daniel Lee, a Lehigh University student from East Hanover, was last seen Friday. 🔵 Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact them. Police at Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, are looking for a New Jersey student who remained missing Monday. Daniel Lee, a second-year engineering student...
BETHLEHEM, PA
94.5 PST

Stop the noise – NJ moves to ban boom cars

😡 Boom car parties can literally shake the ground and rattle windows. 🚨 Police could impound these vehicles, and destroy them. With music so loud it literally shakes the ground and rattles windows, the 'boom car' is being targeted by state lawmakers in New Jersey. Residents along the...
NEW JERSEY STATE
94.5 PST

NJ wineries gear up for their Wine and Chocolate Trail Weekends

🍷 Wineries take part in The New Jersey Wine and Chocolate Trail Weekends in February. 🍷 New Jersey has more than 60 wineries and vinyards. 🍷 Wine, chocolate, and someone you love is the perfect pairing this Valentine's Day. Wine and chocolate. Chocolate and wine. A heavenly...
94.5 PST

City by city, NJ report examines gap between renters and rentals

There's inequality and affordability challenges plaguing rental markets throughout the Garden State, and a new report goes city by city to shine a closer light on the issue. "We have a huge disparity between the number of available and affordable units, and the number of people who need them," Staci Berger, president and CEO of the Housing and Community Development Network of NJ, told New Jersey 101.5.
New Jersey 101.5

Best bakery in NJ will transport you back in time

Have you ever been to the Colts Neck General Store And Deli?. If you want to take a step back in time you don't really need a time machine, you just need a car and a couple of free hours to check out one of Jersey's oldest general stores that also hosts one of the best bakeries in the state!
COLTS NECK, NJ
94.5 PST

How to fight a cell phone ticket in New Jersey

🚨 There are exemptions to New Jersey's law on cell phone use. A cop catches you on the phone — in hand — while driving. There's likely not much you can say or do at this point. But fighting a traffic ticket for improper use of a phone while driving is not impossible. You just have to hope a judge will trust that the cop caught you during the split second you were answering or ending a call.
NEW JERSEY STATE
thelakewoodscoop.com

UPDATE: U.S. Marshals Service “Operation Ocean Surge” Nets 27 Arrests, Including 11 Known Gang Members In Ocean County

The U.S. Marshals Service and Ocean County Sheriff’s Office have concluded an enforcement initiative focusing on fugitive apprehensions throughout Ocean County. This enforcement initiative, dubbed Operation Ocean Surge, resulted in the arrest of more than 27 fugitives. “Once again, Deputy U.S. Marshals from the District of New Jersey, the...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
94.5 PST

Hey, NJ: Here’s what you’ll miss and won’t miss when out of state

On a recent Reddit thread, someone was trying to elicit responses highlighting all of the wonderful things there are about New Jersey. While there certainly are things to be proud of in Jersey, people really need to get out of the state to either appreciate the wonderful things we have here or to realize all of the things that other states have to offer that we lack here.
FLORIDA STATE
NJ Spotlight

As COVID-19 dollars run out, NJ residents face ‘hunger cliffs’ and food deserts

Starting March 1, the state’s guaranteed SNAP benefit will be $50 a month, but lawmakers and advocates say $95 is needed to stave off hunger. Struggling New Jersey residents could see their monthly food benefit nearly double under a proposal designed to avoid what advocates describe as a looming “hunger cliff” after federal emergency funding expires in February.
94.5 PST

94.5 PST

Princeton, NJ
24K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

94.5 PST plays the best contemporary hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Princeton, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wpst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy