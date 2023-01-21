ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loris, SC

Part of Highway 701 closes following train derailment near Loris

By Tanya Pinette
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 2 days ago

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Part of Highway 701 is closed to traffic following a train derailment near Loris, according to a tweet from Trooper Tyler with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Clio Road to SEC 19 is closed at this time, the SCHP said. The current detour in place has drivers taking Clio Road to SEC 19 and SEC 19 back to US-701.

No additional information was immediately available.

Tanya Pinette is a digital content producer at News13.

