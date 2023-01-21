Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dick's Drive-In Celebrates Anniversary with Throwback Prices: Get a Burger for Just 19 CentsEden ReportsSeattle, WA
19 Cent Burgers Are Back at Dick’sMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
Woman hysterical after McDonald's location remained open for 24 hours despite all the machines not workingC. HeslopSeattle, WA
Nike To Shutter Seattle Store, Leaving Downtown Area Without A StapleTy D.Seattle, WA
Seattle Seahawks Sign Pro-Bowler To ExtensionOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
Related
Kraken host the Avalanche after Donato's 2-goal game
Colorado Avalanche (23-17-3, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (27-14-4, first in the Pacific Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Kraken -115, Avalanche -106; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken host the Colorado Avalanche after Ryan Donato scored two goals in the Kraken's 4-3 overtime win over...
Detroit News
Wings notes: Bertuzzi could return Tuesday after latest frustrating injury
Detroit — The news on forward Tyler Bertuzzi was as good as the Red Wings could expect. Coach Derek Lalonde said after Saturday's morning skate that Bertuzzi is considered day to day with a lower body injury, and there's a chance Bertuzzi could even return for Tuesday's game against San Jose.
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings & Coyotes May Make 2023 Trade Deadline Blockbuster
The Detroit Red Wings have certainly taken a step in the right direction this season. After years of being near the bottom of the NHL standings, Detroit currently has a 19-18-8 record and is showing that they are becoming a competitive club. However, at the time of this writing, they are also seven points behind the Pittsburgh Penguins for the final wild card spot in the Eastern Conference, so their playoff hopes are not particularly high. As a result, many believe that the Red Wings will be sellers at the deadline.
Canucks fire coach Boudreau, hire Tocchet as replacement
The Vancouver Canucks have fired coach Bruce Boudreau and hired Rick Tocchet as his replacement
Erin Andrews' Husband Is Obsessed With 1 NFL Quarterback
Erin Andrews is supposed to be unbiased when covering the National Football League, but that doesn't mean her husband has to be an impartial fan. The husband of the longtime NFL sideline reporter is a massive fan of Tom Brady. Andrews explained how she caught her husband obsessing over Brady ...
NFL Superstar Appears To Announce Retirement
With the end of an NFL season, there are always many changes. Some players enter free agency, some are traded, coaches switch to other teams or are fired, and some players decide it is time to hang up their cleats and end their time as a professional athlete.
What are NFL players wearing on their necks?
If you've been watching any NFL games recently, you might have noticed some players sporting white (or in some cases, black) horseshoe-shaped collars around their necks. But what are they?
Miami Dolphins Fire Coach
Following a season of ups and downs ending in their defeat in the NFL Wild Card Round, the Miami Dolphins have decided to make a major shakeup to their coaching staff, letting a coach go that had been a part of the staff for several years.
CBS Sports
Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Heads back home
Oshie left the team's road trip for the birth of his child and won't be available against Colorado on Tuesday, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. Oshie has been rolling of late with five goals and one assist in 10 games since returning from an upper-body injury. Barring any unforeseen circumstances, Oshie should be available to play when Washington returns home to face Pittsburgh on Thursday. In the meantime, Alexei Protas should step into the lineup in Oshie's absence.
The Hockey Writers
3 Bruins Have Internal Options to Replace Tomas Nosek
After avoiding injuries for the first half of the 2022-23 season, the Boston Bruins‘ luck appears to be running out. It appears the Black and Gold avoided a big injury to defenseman Brandon Carlo in their 3-1 win over the New York Rangers on Jan. 19, but two days later, the Bruins announced that they were not as lucky with fourth-line center Tomas Nosek.
CBS Sports
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Day-to-day
Ovechkin (lower body) is still listed as day-to-day after practicing Monday, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. Coach Peter Laviolette thought Ovechkin looked good in Monday's session, which is encouraging. Still, the Capitals captain will be re-evaluated Tuesday morning ahead of team's matchup in Colorado. The 37-year-old forward sat out Saturday's contest against Vegas. Ovechkin has piled up 30 goals, 52 points, 205 shots on net and 125 hits in 48 games this season.
CBS Sports
Rui Hachimura trade: Lakers close to acquiring Wizards forward for Kendrick Nunn, multiple picks, per report
The Los Angeles Lakers and Washington Wizards are in advanced talks on a trade that would send fourth-year forward Rui Hachimura to Los Angeles in exchange for Kendrick Nunn and multiple second-round picks, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The Lakers have been in trade talks all season to help fill...
CBS Sports
Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Suffers upper-body injury
Ekblad suffered an upper-body injury during Saturday's game against Minnesota and is doubtful to return to the contest. Ekblad logged just 1:50 of ice time before exiting the game. He entered Saturday's action with seven goals and 20 points in 36 contests this season while averaging 24:00. If he can't play Monday against the Rangers, then Casey Fitzgerald might draw into the lineup for the first time since Dec. 19.
The Hockey Writers
Every Team’s Top Asset at the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline
The NHL’s March 3 trade deadline is approaching quickly, and as teams start to settle into their role for this day, whether that be buyers or sellers, the trade rumors are starting to heat up. Some players have been in trade rumors for years, like Jakob Chychrun and Matt...
NFL draft order: Bears will pick No. 1 while Seahawks, Lions come up big
With the conclusion of the wild-card and divisional rounds of the NFL playoffs, the first 27 picks of the 2023 draft are set. While the first 18 picks were already set at the end of the regular season, playoff teams don't get slotted in until they get eliminated. That means we can add nine more teams to the list as of Sunday night.
CBS Sports
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Seals it in shootout
MacKinnon had seven shots on goal, one hit and scored the only shootout goal in Colorado's 2-1 win over Seattle. MacKinnon saw an impressive seven-game point streak (four goals, seven assists) end, but he managed to impact that game on an uncredited eighth shot, beating Philipp Grubauer five-hole in the shootout. The lone player on either team to beat a goalie. The top-line center has been dialed in since returning from an upper-body injury in late December, producing 17 points over 11 contests, including seven games with multiple points.
Yardbarker
Why Ilya Samsonov is Going to Make His Third Straight Start for the Maple Leafs
For the second time this season, Ilya Samsonov will make his third consecutive start in goal and it’s the first time he’s done it with a fully healthy Matt Murray available to the Toronto Maple Leafs. 'I think he's earned it," Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe said...
CBS Sports
Bengals' Tee Higgins: Just three catches
Higgins caught three of four targets for 28 yards in Sunday's 27-10 win over the Bills in the AFC divisional round. Higgins had another quiet outing by his standards, as he's now totaled just seven grabs for 65 yards through Cincinnati's first two playoff games. To his credit, though, Higgins drew an important defensive pass-interference call on a third down to begin the fourth quarter, ultimately helping the Bengals extend their lead. After Sunday's victory, Higgins will next face the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. Against Kansas City in Week 13 of the regular season, Higgins caught three passes for 35 yards and a touchdown in a 27-24 win.
FOX Sports
Scheifele, Hellebuyck carry Jets past Senators, 5-1
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Mark Scheifele scored twice and Connor Hellebuyck stopped 25 shots in the Winnipeg Jets' 5-1 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Saturday night. Nikolaj Ehlers, Blake Wheeler and Cole Perfetti also scored to help Winnipeg improve to 30-16-1. Ehlers, who missed 36 games with an abdominal injury, has four goals and eight assists in nine games since returning to the lineup.
CBS Sports
Cubs' Jordan Holloway: Joins Cubs on MiLB deal
Holloway (elbow) signed a minor-league contract with the Cubs on Monday, which includes an invitation to spring training, Fish on the Farm reports. Holloway underwent arthroscopic elbow surgery in August of 2022, so it's unclear whether he's returned to full strength at this time. However, he'll have a chance to battle for a spot on the Opening Day roster once healthy. Holloway figures to compete for a spot in Chicago's bullpen, though he does have big-league experience as a starter.
Comments / 0