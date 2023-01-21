ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

KING 5

Kraken host the Avalanche after Donato's 2-goal game

Colorado Avalanche (23-17-3, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (27-14-4, first in the Pacific Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Kraken -115, Avalanche -106; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken host the Colorado Avalanche after Ryan Donato scored two goals in the Kraken's 4-3 overtime win over...
SEATTLE, WA
The Hockey Writers

Red Wings & Coyotes May Make 2023 Trade Deadline Blockbuster

The Detroit Red Wings have certainly taken a step in the right direction this season. After years of being near the bottom of the NHL standings, Detroit currently has a 19-18-8 record and is showing that they are becoming a competitive club. However, at the time of this writing, they are also seven points behind the Pittsburgh Penguins for the final wild card spot in the Eastern Conference, so their playoff hopes are not particularly high. As a result, many believe that the Red Wings will be sellers at the deadline.
DETROIT, MI
OnlyHomers

NFL Superstar Appears To Announce Retirement

With the end of an NFL season, there are always many changes. Some players enter free agency, some are traded, coaches switch to other teams or are fired, and some players decide it is time to hang up their cleats and end their time as a professional athlete.
OnlyHomers

Miami Dolphins Fire Coach

Following a season of ups and downs ending in their defeat in the NFL Wild Card Round, the Miami Dolphins have decided to make a major shakeup to their coaching staff, letting a coach go that had been a part of the staff for several years.
CBS Sports

Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Heads back home

Oshie left the team's road trip for the birth of his child and won't be available against Colorado on Tuesday, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. Oshie has been rolling of late with five goals and one assist in 10 games since returning from an upper-body injury. Barring any unforeseen circumstances, Oshie should be available to play when Washington returns home to face Pittsburgh on Thursday. In the meantime, Alexei Protas should step into the lineup in Oshie's absence.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Hockey Writers

3 Bruins Have Internal Options to Replace Tomas Nosek

After avoiding injuries for the first half of the 2022-23 season, the Boston Bruins‘ luck appears to be running out. It appears the Black and Gold avoided a big injury to defenseman Brandon Carlo in their 3-1 win over the New York Rangers on Jan. 19, but two days later, the Bruins announced that they were not as lucky with fourth-line center Tomas Nosek.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Day-to-day

Ovechkin (lower body) is still listed as day-to-day after practicing Monday, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. Coach Peter Laviolette thought Ovechkin looked good in Monday's session, which is encouraging. Still, the Capitals captain will be re-evaluated Tuesday morning ahead of team's matchup in Colorado. The 37-year-old forward sat out Saturday's contest against Vegas. Ovechkin has piled up 30 goals, 52 points, 205 shots on net and 125 hits in 48 games this season.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Sports

Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Suffers upper-body injury

Ekblad suffered an upper-body injury during Saturday's game against Minnesota and is doubtful to return to the contest. Ekblad logged just 1:50 of ice time before exiting the game. He entered Saturday's action with seven goals and 20 points in 36 contests this season while averaging 24:00. If he can't play Monday against the Rangers, then Casey Fitzgerald might draw into the lineup for the first time since Dec. 19.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Hockey Writers

Every Team’s Top Asset at the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline

The NHL’s March 3 trade deadline is approaching quickly, and as teams start to settle into their role for this day, whether that be buyers or sellers, the trade rumors are starting to heat up. Some players have been in trade rumors for years, like Jakob Chychrun and Matt...
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Seals it in shootout

MacKinnon had seven shots on goal, one hit and scored the only shootout goal in Colorado's 2-1 win over Seattle. MacKinnon saw an impressive seven-game point streak (four goals, seven assists) end, but he managed to impact that game on an uncredited eighth shot, beating Philipp Grubauer five-hole in the shootout. The lone player on either team to beat a goalie. The top-line center has been dialed in since returning from an upper-body injury in late December, producing 17 points over 11 contests, including seven games with multiple points.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Bengals' Tee Higgins: Just three catches

Higgins caught three of four targets for 28 yards in Sunday's 27-10 win over the Bills in the AFC divisional round. Higgins had another quiet outing by his standards, as he's now totaled just seven grabs for 65 yards through Cincinnati's first two playoff games. To his credit, though, Higgins drew an important defensive pass-interference call on a third down to begin the fourth quarter, ultimately helping the Bengals extend their lead. After Sunday's victory, Higgins will next face the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. Against Kansas City in Week 13 of the regular season, Higgins caught three passes for 35 yards and a touchdown in a 27-24 win.
CINCINNATI, OH
FOX Sports

Scheifele, Hellebuyck carry Jets past Senators, 5-1

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Mark Scheifele scored twice and Connor Hellebuyck stopped 25 shots in the Winnipeg Jets' 5-1 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Saturday night. Nikolaj Ehlers, Blake Wheeler and Cole Perfetti also scored to help Winnipeg improve to 30-16-1. Ehlers, who missed 36 games with an abdominal injury, has four goals and eight assists in nine games since returning to the lineup.
CBS Sports

Cubs' Jordan Holloway: Joins Cubs on MiLB deal

Holloway (elbow) signed a minor-league contract with the Cubs on Monday, which includes an invitation to spring training, Fish on the Farm reports. Holloway underwent arthroscopic elbow surgery in August of 2022, so it's unclear whether he's returned to full strength at this time. However, he'll have a chance to battle for a spot on the Opening Day roster once healthy. Holloway figures to compete for a spot in Chicago's bullpen, though he does have big-league experience as a starter.
CHICAGO, IL

