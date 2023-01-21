Read full article on original website
DeMars, Tower help lead Jimmies past Hastings
HASTINGS, Neb.– The Jimmie women’s basketball team won its third straight game Saturday afternoon, defeating Hastings College 68-62 at Lynn Farrell Arena. Records: UJ 15-5 (10-4 GPAC), Hastings 8-12 (4-10 GPAC) HOW IT HAPPENED. Six lead changes and one tie occurred in the first 5:15 of the game...
#14 Jimmies down Doane for Fourth Straight Win
CRETE, Neb. (jimmiepride.com)– The 14th-ranked Jimmie men’s basketball team won its fourth straight game with an 80-63 victory over Doane University Friday evening. Doane hit back-to-back three-pointers to begin the game, but the Jimmies settled in and took the lead for good after Colby Vazquez (JR/Millbrae, CA) made it 18-16 with 10:08 in the half.
Blue Jays Knock Off Minot in the Magic City
MINOT, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – A big night in net for Andrew Walz and a late empty netter from Brooks Roaldson led the Blue Jays to a massive 4-1 victory at Minot High. Easton Romsdal got Jamestown on the board with his second goal of the year in the first period to push the Jays in front 1-0 at 4:44. Brooks Roaldson and Max Mehus had the assists.
Late Comeback Falls Short for Blue Jays Girls Versus #4 Minot
JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – After trailing by as many as 22 points in the second half, the Jamestown High School girl’s basketball team made a late push that ultimately came up short against #4 Minot. The final score was 57-51. Both teams struggled to shoot early as Minot jumped out to a 20-8 advantage in the first 11 minutes. Bre Oettle had the first eight points for Jamestown, keeping them in the first half. Minot led 29-18 at the break.
Blue Jay Hockey vs Coyotes Postponed
JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – The Blue Jay boys hockey game against Williston on Saturday, January 21st has been postponed due to transportation issues with Williston and the busing company that transports the Coyotes to their road athletic events. The game will be made up on Saturday, January 28th at...
Sources State No Visit by NSIC to UJ
VALLEY CITY, ND (NewsDakota.com) Sources from the University of Jamestown and the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) have told NewsDakota.com that the NSIC has had no campus visits on the University of Jamestown campus, nor have they received an invite to join their league. An earlier story regarding the closer...
Medina house fire results in total loss
MEDINA, N.D. (KFYR) - Authorities responded to a house fire in Medina Friday morning. Medina, Cleveland, and Woodworth fire departments responded to the shop and house fire on 407 College Street SE. According to homeowner Mark Syverosn, the fire started in the shop, and when he saw smoke, he called...
Messages From Valley City Mayor Dave Carlsrud
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Thank you to all of you folks who have remained patient while incurring inconveniences resulting from our winter weather. Please know the Valley City Street Department, the Barnes County Highway Department and the North Dakota Department of Transportation have all been making great efforts to make your streets and roads safe. Winds, snow, freezing fog and a lack of sunshine work against them as they work to break through and remove the ice on roads.
6 North Dakota Cities With A Bedbug Outbreak Right Now
You probably grew up with your parents telling you, "sleep tight and don't let the bed bugs bite." Bedbugs were a common occurrence in America back in the early 1900s. They were then mostly eradicated with the advanced use of pesticides for a good share of the century. As more and more immigrants moved to America from third-world countries in the late 1900s and the early 20th century, we have once again seen a bed bug explosion in America.
Valley City Man Charged With Possession of Prohibited Material
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A 28-year-old Valley City man is facing a Class “C” Felony Possession of Certain Materials Prohibited charge in Southeast Judicial District Court. Barnes County State’s Attorney Tonya Duffy said following an investigation by the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the...
