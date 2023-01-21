Carrington, N.D. (NewsDakota.com)—-The Carrington Cardinals gave the Ellendale Cardinals a good battle for half a game before Ellendale took command in the second half. Josh Bickett sparked the Carrington offense in the first half scoring 19 of his game high 25 points including 6 three pointers. Hudson Schmitz scored 12 of his 14 points in the first half and Grady Shipman added 10 points for Carrington. The District 5 matchup turned in the third quarter to the favor of Ellendale. Carrington led 36-35 at halftime and scored the first 6 points if the third quarter to lead 42-35. Ellendale finished the quarter on a 20-3 run and led 55-45. A 16-8 advantage for Ellendale in the fourth quarter wrapped up a 71-53 victory. Levi Reiss paced Ellendale with 18 points (6 three pointers), Riley Thorpe (16), Mason Molan (10), Jack Bommersbach (10), and Anton Geller (9) aided the Ellendale victory. Ellendale, ranked fifth in the latest class B poll improved to 12-0 overall and 4-0 in district play and Carrington dropped to 6-5 overall and 1-1 in district play. Carrington will travel to Leal, N.D. to play Barnes County North in another District 5 matchup. The gfame will air on AM 1600 KDAK (THE CARDINAL), FM 100.1, and www.newsdakota.com.

CARRINGTON, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO