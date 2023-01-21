Read full article on original website
VC/Jmst. Blue Jay hockey faces off with Dickinson
The Dickinson HS hockey team traveled to Jamestown on Tuesday evening for their second matchup of the season. Two weeks ago, the Jays tied the game late in the 3rd period and ended up winning in OT from a Nate Walz goal. The recent game ended regulation in the same way, with Max Mehus scoring with 27 seconds remaining in the 3rd period. The game went to OT at 3-3. Overtime saw no scoring which led to a classic shootout. Jamestown's Brooks Roaldson scored first, but Dickinson ended up with a pair of goals ending with the win. The team travels to Devils Lake on Friday, home on Saturday with Williston and back on the road Monday to Minot.
Late Comeback Falls Short for Blue Jays Girls Versus #4 Minot
JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – After trailing by as many as 22 points in the second half, the Jamestown High School girl’s basketball team made a late push that ultimately came up short against #4 Minot. The final score was 57-51. Both teams struggled to shoot early as Minot jumped out to a 20-8 advantage in the first 11 minutes. Bre Oettle had the first eight points for Jamestown, keeping them in the first half. Minot led 29-18 at the break.
Fifth Rated Ellendale Drops Carrington 71-53
Carrington, N.D. (NewsDakota.com)—-The Carrington Cardinals gave the Ellendale Cardinals a good battle for half a game before Ellendale took command in the second half. Josh Bickett sparked the Carrington offense in the first half scoring 19 of his game high 25 points including 6 three pointers. Hudson Schmitz scored 12 of his 14 points in the first half and Grady Shipman added 10 points for Carrington. The District 5 matchup turned in the third quarter to the favor of Ellendale. Carrington led 36-35 at halftime and scored the first 6 points if the third quarter to lead 42-35. Ellendale finished the quarter on a 20-3 run and led 55-45. A 16-8 advantage for Ellendale in the fourth quarter wrapped up a 71-53 victory. Levi Reiss paced Ellendale with 18 points (6 three pointers), Riley Thorpe (16), Mason Molan (10), Jack Bommersbach (10), and Anton Geller (9) aided the Ellendale victory. Ellendale, ranked fifth in the latest class B poll improved to 12-0 overall and 4-0 in district play and Carrington dropped to 6-5 overall and 1-1 in district play. Carrington will travel to Leal, N.D. to play Barnes County North in another District 5 matchup. The gfame will air on AM 1600 KDAK (THE CARDINAL), FM 100.1, and www.newsdakota.com.
Sources State No Visit by NSIC to UJ
VALLEY CITY, ND (NewsDakota.com) Sources from the University of Jamestown and the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) have told NewsDakota.com that the NSIC has had no campus visits on the University of Jamestown campus, nor have they received an invite to join their league. An earlier story regarding the closer...
#14 Jimmies down Doane for Fourth Straight Win
CRETE, Neb. (jimmiepride.com)– The 14th-ranked Jimmie men’s basketball team won its fourth straight game with an 80-63 victory over Doane University Friday evening. Doane hit back-to-back three-pointers to begin the game, but the Jimmies settled in and took the lead for good after Colby Vazquez (JR/Millbrae, CA) made it 18-16 with 10:08 in the half.
Carrington Girls Fall To Top Ranked Rugby 68-52
Carrington, N.D. (NewsDakota.com)—The Carrington girls basketball team kept things interesting for a little over three quarters before top rated Rugby finally closed the door on the Cardinals 68-52. Rugby led 43-42 going into the final quarter and put the game out of reach in the final four minutes. Kendyl Hager scored a game high 20 points for the Panthers and connected on 6 three pointers. Mykell Heidlebaugh added 15 points, 13 points from Josephine Wolf, and 9 points from Peyton Hauck.
Jimmies deny Doane Second-Half Rally
CRETE, Neb.– The Jimmie women’s basketball team took a 13-point halftime lead and withheld Doane University’s second half comeback attempt, taking an 82-76 win over the Tigers Friday evening. THE BASICS. Final Score: UJ 82, Doane 76. Records: UJ 14-5, 9-4 GPAC; Doane 11-8, 5-8 GPAC. HOW...
Watford City man seriously injured in hit-and-run crash
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — A hit-and-run crash Monday morning has left a 48-year-old Watford City man seriously injured. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the driver was heading south on Highway 85 around 6:30 a.m. when an unknown truck carrying a flatbed trailer traveling west crossed into the other lane, hitting the oncoming vehicle […]
Medina house fire results in total loss
MEDINA, N.D. (KFYR) - Authorities responded to a house fire in Medina Friday morning. Medina, Cleveland, and Woodworth fire departments responded to the shop and house fire on 407 College Street SE. According to homeowner Mark Syverosn, the fire started in the shop, and when he saw smoke, he called...
6 North Dakota Cities With A Bedbug Outbreak Right Now
You probably grew up with your parents telling you, "sleep tight and don't let the bed bugs bite." Bedbugs were a common occurrence in America back in the early 1900s. They were then mostly eradicated with the advanced use of pesticides for a good share of the century. As more and more immigrants moved to America from third-world countries in the late 1900s and the early 20th century, we have once again seen a bed bug explosion in America.
NDHP seeking tips from the public after Monday hit-and-run in McKenzie County
ARNEGARD, N.D. (KFGO) – The North Dakota Highway Patrol is asking for the public’s help in locating a hit-and-run driver after a crash Monday morning a mile west of Arnegard. The crash occurred at 6:30 a.m. CST, in McKenzie County on Highway 85, mile marker 151, when a...
Forsyth, Montana woman sentenced to 70 years in killing of Sidney man
SIDNEY, M.T. (KUMV) - A judge in Sidney made her decision in sentencing a Forsyth woman to 70 years for killing a Sidney man nearly a year ago. On January 27, 2022, 51-year-old Lyndsee Brewer filled up her vehicle and several gas cans in preparation for a trip from Forsyth to Sidney. Prosecutors say it ended with her killing an acquaintance, 50-year-old Christopher Wetzstein, inside his apartment.
Trial set in Williams County murder case
WILLISTON, N.D. (KMOT) – The courts have set trial dates for a 34-year-old man charged with murder in Williams County. Jacob Long waived his preliminary hearing and arraignment scheduled for this week and entered a not guilty plea, according to online records. He’s charged in the death of 30-year-old...
Catholic Diocese Investigating Inappropriate Conduct Allegations Involving Jamestown Priest
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A statement released Saturday evening by Bishop John Folda, said the Catholic Diocese of Fargo is investigating allegations of inappropriate conduct with adults involving Father Neil Pfeifer. According to the statement, Father Pfeifer has been removed as pastor of the Basilica of St. James in...
