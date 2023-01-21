Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Bruins Daily: Defense To Offense; Shame On The Canucks
The Boston Bruins blue line has been activated and it’s paying dividends offensively. That, more Bruins and NHL news, and NHL trade rumors in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:. Boston Bruins. The Boston Bruins have been getting more offense from the backend this season. Heck! Even Derek...
CBS Sports
Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Heads back home
Oshie left the team's road trip for the birth of his child and won't be available against Colorado on Tuesday, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. Oshie has been rolling of late with five goals and one assist in 10 games since returning from an upper-body injury. Barring any unforeseen circumstances, Oshie should be available to play when Washington returns home to face Pittsburgh on Thursday. In the meantime, Alexei Protas should step into the lineup in Oshie's absence.
Canucks fire coach Boudreau, hire Tocchet as replacement
The Vancouver Canucks have fired coach Bruce Boudreau and hired Rick Tocchet as his replacement
CBS Sports
NBA trade rumors: Wizards' Rui Hachimura makes pitch to other teams after 30-point outburst
Leading up to the NBA trade deadline, Wizards forward Rui Hachimura has heard the chatter around his future in Washington, but he's doing his best to keep his focus on the court and his confidence up. "I've just got to keep focus on the moment right now," Hachimura said of...
CBS Sports
Shannon Sharpe apologizes for altercation with Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks at game vs. Lakers
During halftime of Friday's game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Los Angeles Lakers, several members of the Grizzlies, including Dillon Brooks, and Pro Football Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe got involved in a verbal altercation courtside at Crypto.com Arena. Referees and arena security had to intervene and separate Sharpe, Brooks, Steven Adams, Ja Morant, and Morant's father, Tee Morant.
NHL
NHL Buzz: Ovechkin day to day with lower-body injury for Capitals
Welcome to the NHL Buzz. NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Alex Ovechkin is day to day for the Capitals with a lower-body injury. Ovechkin had two shots in 17:54 of ice time in the Capitals' 4-0 win at the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday but did not play in a 6-2 loss at the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday.
Avs take winning streak into home matchup against the Capitals
Washington Capitals (25-18-6, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (25-17-3, fourth in the Central Division)Denver; Tuesday, 7 p.m. MSTBOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche host the Washington Capitals as winners of five games in a row.Colorado has an 11-8-3 record in home games and a 25-17-3 record overall. The Avalanche have given up 122 goals while scoring 137 for a +15 scoring differential.Washington is 12-10-3 on the road and 25-18-6 overall. The Capitals are 24-2-3 when scoring at least three goals.The matchup Tuesday is the second time these teams square off this season. The Avalanche won 4-0 in the...
The Hockey Writers
Sabres’ Organization Shows Improvement With Miller Night
The Buffalo Sabres may have taken a few missteps as a franchise since 2015, but one area they continue to improve at has been their retirement ceremonies. On Jan. 19, the Sabres held the jersey number retirement and Sabres Hall of Fame ceremony for goalie Ryan Miller, who played for the team from 2002-2014.
CBS Sports
Rui Hachimura trade: Lakers close to acquiring Wizards forward for Kendrick Nunn, multiple picks, per report
The Los Angeles Lakers and Washington Wizards are in advanced talks on a trade that would send fourth-year forward Rui Hachimura to Los Angeles in exchange for Kendrick Nunn and multiple second-round picks, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The Lakers have been in trade talks all season to help fill...
Houston Chronicle
Caps' Alex Ovechkin 'looked good' at practice but is still day-to-day
DENVER - Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin, who missed Saturday's game in Las Vegas with a lower-body injury, practiced Monday in Denver. Ovechkin took line rushes on the top line and took reps from his normal spot on the power play, but it was unclear if he would suit up Tuesday against the Colorado Avalanche.
CBS Sports
Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Suffers upper-body injury
Ekblad suffered an upper-body injury during Saturday's game against Minnesota and is doubtful to return to the contest. Ekblad logged just 1:50 of ice time before exiting the game. He entered Saturday's action with seven goals and 20 points in 36 contests this season while averaging 24:00. If he can't play Monday against the Rangers, then Casey Fitzgerald might draw into the lineup for the first time since Dec. 19.
CBS Sports
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Scores Sunday
Crosby scored a goal in Sunday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Devils. Crosby tied the game 1-1 in the first period, beating Vitek Vanecek with a one-timer from the point. However, Crosby's goal was Pittsburgh's lone tally in the contest as they fell 2-1 in overtime. Crosby now has points in four straight games, though the goal was his first since Jan. 10. The 35-year-old center has 22 goals and 45 assists through 46 games this season.
Yardbarker
Why Ilya Samsonov is Going to Make His Third Straight Start for the Maple Leafs
For the second time this season, Ilya Samsonov will make his third consecutive start in goal and it’s the first time he’s done it with a fully healthy Matt Murray available to the Toronto Maple Leafs. 'I think he's earned it," Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe said...
CBS Sports
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Participates in shootaround
Gobert (groin) participated in morning shootaround and will be a game-time decision for Saturday's game against Houston, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports. Gobert has missed a pair of games with soreness in his right groin but appears to be making progress toward a return. His activity in shootaround is certainly an encouraging sign, but fantasy managers will have to wait until Gobert goes through warmups before a decision is made on his status. Naz Reid has started in both contests without Gobert and would be in line to do so again if Gobert ends up sitting.
The Hockey Writers
Flyers Following Path of Tortorella’s Successful History
The Philadelphia Flyers have become the John Tortorella show during the first season under their new head coach. From his stoned-faced press conference attitude to his contentious decisions to sit veteran NHL players, the former Stanley Cup winner has dominated the headlines in Philadelphia in 2022-23. The Flyers might lack the talent to compete with the top tier of the NHL, but they’ve taken a step forward after disastrous seasons in 2020-21 and 2021-22.
FOX Sports
Assisting Ovechkin: Closer look at setting up 800-plus goals
Only Wayne Gretzky has scored more goals than Alex Ovechkin in NHL history. Ovechkin at 810 is 85 away from breaking Gretzky's record that had long seemed unapproachable. Entering Monday, a total of 104 players have assisted on at least one goal by Ovechkin. Only 40 have come unassisted. A closer look at those assists:
Rick Tocchet era begins as Canucks host Blackhawks
The Vancouver Canucks finally turned the page. Vancouver’s home game against the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday marks the next chapter
Dan’s Daily: Canucks Reduce Trade Talks, Penguins Injury Updates
A significant part of the Vancouver Canucks soap opera will end on Monday as Bruce Boudreau will be fired, Rick Tocchet will take over, and Jim Rutherford will turn the page on what should be his most embarrassing chapter as a GM. Meanwhile, Rutherford and GM Patrik Allvin have reportedly whittled down the Bo Horvat suitors before the NHL trade deadline. Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang is grateful to his teammates,, and the Penguins are slowly getting healthy.
Yardbarker
The Vancouver Canucks bungle the Bruce Boudreau era, Edmonton Oilers climb NHL power rankings and more
There are few bigger storylines around the NHL right now than that of the Bruce Boudreau saga. Rumours of Boudreau’s demise behind the bench of the Vancouver Canucks have swirled for over a month now and after Saturday night, it all came to ahead. We saw the scenes in Vancouver during and after the Oilers’ 4-2 win and they were tough to watch.
CBS Sports
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Questionable Saturday
Ayton is considered questionable for Saturday's game against the Pacers due to a non-COVID-related illness, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports. Ayton's status will presumably depend on how he is feeling closer to tip-off. If he is ultimately unable to go, Jock Landale and Bismack Biyombo would be in line for increased workloads.
