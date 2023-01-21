Explore the Rocky Mountains as a winter Junior Ranger

(ESTES Park, Colo.) — If you want to become a Junior Ranger, don’t let the winter season stop you! Winter is the prime time to explore Hidden Valley, Rocky Mountain National Park’s (RMNP) Junior Ranger Headquarters, says RMNP.

Park Rangers will be at Hidden Valley on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m starting Jan. 21 through early April. They will have Junior Ranger books, badges, and much more to help with your adventures.

RMNP says Junior Rangers of all ages can learn about winter ecology, animal track identification, and winter mountain safety. Families can borrow Winter Explorer Bags and participate in several interactive winter-time investigations.

Each bag will include a hand magnifying glass, a pair of binoculars and a thermometer for checking snow, air and soil temperatures.

For more information on the junior ranger program, visit RMNP’s webpage.

