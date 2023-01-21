ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Detroit Sports Nation

3 Trade destinations for Red Wings C Dylan Larkin

Could the Detroit Red Wings end up trading captain Dylan Larkin before the 2022-23 NHL trade deadline passes? That is a question that has gained some traction ever since the recent news broke that the Red Wings' latest offer to Larkin was “not received well.” With the speculation emerging that Larkin could be traded, there has been some discussion as to which teams would be lining up to make Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman an offer he cannot refuse.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Red Wings would land D Jakob Chychrun in suggested blockbuster trade

Who would the Red Wings give up for Jakob Chychrun?. The 2023 NHL trade deadline will come and go on March 3rd, and there has been plenty of chatter regarding what Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman will decide to do. Heck, there is even talk about the Red Wings trading their captain Dylan Larkin if the two sides cannot come to an agreement on a long-term contract extension. But in this suggested blockbuster trade, the Red Wings would acquire former NHL All-Star, Jakob Chychrun.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Dylan Larkin and Detroit Red Wings agree to contract length

Dylan Larkin is now in the final year of his five-year, $30.5 million contract with the Detroit Red Wings. Larkin has made it pretty clear that he wants to continue playing for the Red Wings past his current contract, but according to a report from David Pagnotta, there is a ‘sizeable gap' in contract negotiations between Larkin's camp and the Red Wings. In fact, according to a source of Pagnotta, the Red Wings' latest offer to Larkin was “not received well.” That being said, Ansar Khan of MLive recently reported that Larkin and the Red Wings have agreed to the length of a potential contract, but they are off on the money.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

6 Detroit Red Wings who could be traded

Heading into the the 2022-23 season, it seemed like a foregone conclusion that the Detroit Red Wings would once again be sellers by the time the trade deadline approached. Well, here we are in late January, and the Red Wings will almost certainly be looking to sell of some players before the March 3rd deadline comes and goes. You can expect for Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman to look to deal off of some players who are on expiring contracts before the deadline.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions no longer paying Matt Patricia could mean his demise with Patriots

New England Patriots de facto offensive coordinator Matt Patricia would soon be fired, as the Detroit Lions will no longer be paying his salary in 2023. According to a report from Tom Curran, he is hearing that Patricia might be “on his way out” of New England now that the Lions are no longer paying his salary. The Patriots' offense was not very good in 2022 (21.4 points per game), and plenty of people have placed the majority of the blame on Patricia.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions to scout 6 QBs at 2023 Senior Bowl

Make no mistake about it, Jared Goff is the starting quarterback for the Detroit Lions, and he very could be their starting quarterback past his current contract. That being said, Lions GM Brad Holmes has made it clear that he is not against the concept of drafting a quarterback and letting him sit behind a veteran until he is ready. “I think it has a lot of merit and there's a lot of proof behind that,” Holmes said. “You can see countless examples of guys that got drafted high.”
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Player to Watch: Pius Suter Looks to Lead Red Wings to Victory Against Struggling Sharks

The Detroit Red Wings come into this one off a tough loss to the Philadelphia Flyers, tonight they will take on the San Jose Sharks with a 7:00 PM puck drop. This is the Wings' second and final matchup against the Sharks after they won the first matchup 7-4 in San Jose. The Wings are 2-0-1 in their last three games against the Sharks outscoring them 15-9.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

3 Defensive Backs the Detroit Lions should let walk

During the 2021 season, the Detroit Lions‘ defense was absolutely abysmal, and the hope was that it would take a big step forward in 2022. After getting off to an atrocious start to the season, the defense was much better over the final ten weeks or so, as the team finished by winning eight of their final ten games to finish with a 9-8 overall record. That being said, for Detroit to truly contend for a Super Bowl, the defense absolutely must improve immensely, and the secondary will be a major focus during the upcoming off-season.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions Close Chapter On Matt Patricia As They Look to Move Forward

Eric Vincent: Detroit Lions Close Chapter On Matt Patricia Lions Contract. Detroit Sports Nation. I am Eric Vincent, your host here at the DSN News Desk. Thanks for tuning in. We appreciate your time and support because today marks a very significant day if you're a Detroit Lions fan, as of today the Detroit Lions, are no longer tied to the contract of Matt Patricia as it stands right now, January 23rd, 2023.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

If Detroit Lions lose Aaron Glenn, they will be compensated

If the Detroit Lions end up losing defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn to another NFL team looking to hire a head coach, they will be compensated. Over the Lions' first seven games, Glenn was the defensive coordinator of the worst defense in the NFL by a solid margin. But, during the Lions' final ten games of the season, a stretch where they went 8-2, the defense was pretty solid. Because of this, Glenn has already landed two in-person interviews.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Former Detroit Lions OC Jim Bob Cooter named candidate for NFL gig

Which NFL gig is former Detroit Lions OC Jim Bob Cooter a candidate for?. If you are a Detroit Lions fan, you almost certainly remember Jim Bob Cooter. Cooter, if you recall, served as the offensive coordinator in Det 2015-2018 before being fired. According to a report from Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, Cooter is a candidate to land another NFL gig. Cooter served as the passing game coordinator for the Jaguars during the 2022 season.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Tracy Walker drops videos that will fire up Detroit Lions’ fans

Heading into the 2022 regular season, the hope was that the Detroit Lions‘ defense would take a big step forward from where it was in 2021. Unfortunately, during their Week 3 matchup against Minnesota Vikings, safety Tracy Walker suffered an Achilles injury that ended his season. Losing Walker was a huge blow to the defense as he was not only one of the team captains, but he was the leader in a very young secondary.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Aidan Hutchinson named finalist for 2022 Defensive Rookie of the Year award

When the Detroit Lions selected Aidan Hutchinson with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, GM Brad Holmes, head coach Dan Campbell, and the rest of the Detroit War Room were fired up to get the guy there were targeting. Each and every year, there are players who are selected near the top of the draft that and up busting out, but that was not the case with Hutchinson, as he ended up being one of the most productive rookies in the NFL for the 2022 season. Because of his success, Hutchinson has been named a finalist for the Defensive Rookie of the Year award for the 2022 season.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

USFL to make major announcement at Ford Field

After selecting former Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson as the No. 1 overall pick in the inaugural USFL reboot draft, the Michigan Panthers proceeded to go 2-8, which was the second-worst record in the league. During that inaugural season, games were played in Birmingham, Alabama, at 2 separate venues — Protective Stadium and Legion Field. On Thursday, the USFL will be making a major announcement at Ford Field, and some expect that announcement will be regarding the Metro-Detroit area being used as a hub for games in 2023.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions among Top 10 favorites to win Super Bowl LVIII

After a weekend of so-so football games, we are now down to the final four teams in the 2022 NFL Playoffs, and by the time next weekend is over, we will know which teams will be playing in Super Bowl LVII. But, what about looking forward to next season, and which teams are favored to win Super Bowl LVIII? If you had to guess, where do you think our Detroit Lions rank in the odds to win it all following the 2023 season?
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Video shows bettor winning $72,795 on 4-player TD parlay

Cash out for almost $1,400? Nope. If you are a sports bettor, you are certainly familiar with FanDuel, and you are probably aware of some of the cool bets you can place. One type of bet that can be placed is on who you think will score the first touchdown of a game. You can generally get solid odds on those types of bets, but the only way you win is if that exact player scores the first touchdown of the game. For example, Travis Kelce was +600 to score the first touchdown of Saturday's game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars. What that means is that if you bet $100, you would win $600 profit if Kelce scores the first touchdown, which he did. But, one bettor took things three steps further.
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit, MI
36K+
Followers
14K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

DSN is a Michigan-made & operated sports site built by fans, for fans. We aim to showcase the pride of Detroit and give a voice to its fans while supporting local businesses. Contact detroitsportsnation@gmail.com for any comments or questions regarding DSN

 https://detroitsportsnation.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy