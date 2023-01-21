Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In Detroit, a 5-year-old kid shoots and kills himself using an unattended gun; his uncle is accused.San HeraldDetroit, MI
8-year-old Girl Saves Great-Grandmother from Fatal AccidentWilliamWest Bloomfield Township, MI
Leading discount supermarket chain opening another new location in MichiganKristen WaltersMichigan State
Detroit Bikes Release USA-Made, 32lb eBike; Looks Like a Normal BikeBikerumorDetroit, MI
Michigan witness describes diamond-shaped object as it glides overheadRoger MarshMichigan State
Related
3 Trade destinations for Red Wings C Dylan Larkin
Could the Detroit Red Wings end up trading captain Dylan Larkin before the 2022-23 NHL trade deadline passes? That is a question that has gained some traction ever since the recent news broke that the Red Wings' latest offer to Larkin was “not received well.” With the speculation emerging that Larkin could be traded, there has been some discussion as to which teams would be lining up to make Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman an offer he cannot refuse.
Red Wings would land D Jakob Chychrun in suggested blockbuster trade
Who would the Red Wings give up for Jakob Chychrun?. The 2023 NHL trade deadline will come and go on March 3rd, and there has been plenty of chatter regarding what Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman will decide to do. Heck, there is even talk about the Red Wings trading their captain Dylan Larkin if the two sides cannot come to an agreement on a long-term contract extension. But in this suggested blockbuster trade, the Red Wings would acquire former NHL All-Star, Jakob Chychrun.
Dylan Larkin and Detroit Red Wings agree to contract length
Dylan Larkin is now in the final year of his five-year, $30.5 million contract with the Detroit Red Wings. Larkin has made it pretty clear that he wants to continue playing for the Red Wings past his current contract, but according to a report from David Pagnotta, there is a ‘sizeable gap' in contract negotiations between Larkin's camp and the Red Wings. In fact, according to a source of Pagnotta, the Red Wings' latest offer to Larkin was “not received well.” That being said, Ansar Khan of MLive recently reported that Larkin and the Red Wings have agreed to the length of a potential contract, but they are off on the money.
6 Detroit Red Wings who could be traded
Heading into the the 2022-23 season, it seemed like a foregone conclusion that the Detroit Red Wings would once again be sellers by the time the trade deadline approached. Well, here we are in late January, and the Red Wings will almost certainly be looking to sell of some players before the March 3rd deadline comes and goes. You can expect for Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman to look to deal off of some players who are on expiring contracts before the deadline.
Tyler Bertuzzi is set to return for Red Wings as soon as Thursday
Tyler Bertuzzi has faced an injury-plagued 2022-23 NHL season for the Detroit Red Wings. In the latest round of injury, Bertuzzi has been out since January 19th, after suffering a lower-body injury. He is expected to return on Thursday against the Montreal Canadians. Why It Matters:. Bertuzzi has only played...
Detroit Lions no longer paying Matt Patricia could mean his demise with Patriots
New England Patriots de facto offensive coordinator Matt Patricia would soon be fired, as the Detroit Lions will no longer be paying his salary in 2023. According to a report from Tom Curran, he is hearing that Patricia might be “on his way out” of New England now that the Lions are no longer paying his salary. The Patriots' offense was not very good in 2022 (21.4 points per game), and plenty of people have placed the majority of the blame on Patricia.
Detroit Lions to scout 6 QBs at 2023 Senior Bowl
Make no mistake about it, Jared Goff is the starting quarterback for the Detroit Lions, and he very could be their starting quarterback past his current contract. That being said, Lions GM Brad Holmes has made it clear that he is not against the concept of drafting a quarterback and letting him sit behind a veteran until he is ready. “I think it has a lot of merit and there's a lot of proof behind that,” Holmes said. “You can see countless examples of guys that got drafted high.”
Player to Watch: Pius Suter Looks to Lead Red Wings to Victory Against Struggling Sharks
The Detroit Red Wings come into this one off a tough loss to the Philadelphia Flyers, tonight they will take on the San Jose Sharks with a 7:00 PM puck drop. This is the Wings' second and final matchup against the Sharks after they won the first matchup 7-4 in San Jose. The Wings are 2-0-1 in their last three games against the Sharks outscoring them 15-9.
Jakub Vrana hitting his stride in Grand Rapids
This season Jakub Vrana has taken time to work on himself and got placed on waivers by the Red Wings, but he would go unclaimed and continue his conditioning stint in Grand Rapids and he seems to have gotten his game back. Why it Matters. It looks like Vrana is...
3 Defensive Backs the Detroit Lions should let walk
During the 2021 season, the Detroit Lions‘ defense was absolutely abysmal, and the hope was that it would take a big step forward in 2022. After getting off to an atrocious start to the season, the defense was much better over the final ten weeks or so, as the team finished by winning eight of their final ten games to finish with a 9-8 overall record. That being said, for Detroit to truly contend for a Super Bowl, the defense absolutely must improve immensely, and the secondary will be a major focus during the upcoming off-season.
Detroit Tigers release broadcast schedule for Spring Training games
We are just a month away from the Detroit Tigers kicking off their 2023 campaign in Lakeland, Florida. Spring training will begin on February 25 at 1:05 P.M. against the 2022 runner-up Philadelphia Phillies. Why it Matters:. The Detroit Tigers will begin their 2023 season after a relatively quiet off-season....
Detroit Lions Close Chapter On Matt Patricia As They Look to Move Forward
Eric Vincent: Detroit Lions Close Chapter On Matt Patricia Lions Contract. Detroit Sports Nation. I am Eric Vincent, your host here at the DSN News Desk. Thanks for tuning in. We appreciate your time and support because today marks a very significant day if you're a Detroit Lions fan, as of today the Detroit Lions, are no longer tied to the contract of Matt Patricia as it stands right now, January 23rd, 2023.
If Detroit Lions lose Aaron Glenn, they will be compensated
If the Detroit Lions end up losing defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn to another NFL team looking to hire a head coach, they will be compensated. Over the Lions' first seven games, Glenn was the defensive coordinator of the worst defense in the NFL by a solid margin. But, during the Lions' final ten games of the season, a stretch where they went 8-2, the defense was pretty solid. Because of this, Glenn has already landed two in-person interviews.
Former Detroit Lions OC Jim Bob Cooter named candidate for NFL gig
Which NFL gig is former Detroit Lions OC Jim Bob Cooter a candidate for?. If you are a Detroit Lions fan, you almost certainly remember Jim Bob Cooter. Cooter, if you recall, served as the offensive coordinator in Det 2015-2018 before being fired. According to a report from Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, Cooter is a candidate to land another NFL gig. Cooter served as the passing game coordinator for the Jaguars during the 2022 season.
Colt Keith: The Hidden Gem in the Detroit Tigers Farm System at third base
Tigers' farm system boasts top 3B prospect. The Detroit Tigers farm system has a few hidden gems, including a third baseman named to MLB.com's top-10 third basemen list. Colt Keith, a left-handed bat and fifth-round selection by the Tigers in 2020, is expected to make his MLB debut in 2024 but could potentially press the issue in 2023.
Tracy Walker drops videos that will fire up Detroit Lions’ fans
Heading into the 2022 regular season, the hope was that the Detroit Lions‘ defense would take a big step forward from where it was in 2021. Unfortunately, during their Week 3 matchup against Minnesota Vikings, safety Tracy Walker suffered an Achilles injury that ended his season. Losing Walker was a huge blow to the defense as he was not only one of the team captains, but he was the leader in a very young secondary.
Aidan Hutchinson named finalist for 2022 Defensive Rookie of the Year award
When the Detroit Lions selected Aidan Hutchinson with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, GM Brad Holmes, head coach Dan Campbell, and the rest of the Detroit War Room were fired up to get the guy there were targeting. Each and every year, there are players who are selected near the top of the draft that and up busting out, but that was not the case with Hutchinson, as he ended up being one of the most productive rookies in the NFL for the 2022 season. Because of his success, Hutchinson has been named a finalist for the Defensive Rookie of the Year award for the 2022 season.
USFL to make major announcement at Ford Field
After selecting former Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson as the No. 1 overall pick in the inaugural USFL reboot draft, the Michigan Panthers proceeded to go 2-8, which was the second-worst record in the league. During that inaugural season, games were played in Birmingham, Alabama, at 2 separate venues — Protective Stadium and Legion Field. On Thursday, the USFL will be making a major announcement at Ford Field, and some expect that announcement will be regarding the Metro-Detroit area being used as a hub for games in 2023.
Detroit Lions among Top 10 favorites to win Super Bowl LVIII
After a weekend of so-so football games, we are now down to the final four teams in the 2022 NFL Playoffs, and by the time next weekend is over, we will know which teams will be playing in Super Bowl LVII. But, what about looking forward to next season, and which teams are favored to win Super Bowl LVIII? If you had to guess, where do you think our Detroit Lions rank in the odds to win it all following the 2023 season?
Video shows bettor winning $72,795 on 4-player TD parlay
Cash out for almost $1,400? Nope. If you are a sports bettor, you are certainly familiar with FanDuel, and you are probably aware of some of the cool bets you can place. One type of bet that can be placed is on who you think will score the first touchdown of a game. You can generally get solid odds on those types of bets, but the only way you win is if that exact player scores the first touchdown of the game. For example, Travis Kelce was +600 to score the first touchdown of Saturday's game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars. What that means is that if you bet $100, you would win $600 profit if Kelce scores the first touchdown, which he did. But, one bettor took things three steps further.
Detroit Sports Nation
Detroit, MI
36K+
Followers
14K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
DSN is a Michigan-made & operated sports site built by fans, for fans. We aim to showcase the pride of Detroit and give a voice to its fans while supporting local businesses. Contact detroitsportsnation@gmail.com for any comments or questions regarding DSNhttps://detroitsportsnation.com
Comments / 0