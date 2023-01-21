Read full article on original website
Related
rajah.com
News On Ticket Sales For Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite
All Elite Wrestling will be holding an episode of AEW Dynamite later tonight inside the Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky and it was previously announced that AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin will defend his AEW TNT Title against House of Black's Buddy Matthews. According to WrestleTix, tonight's episode of AEW...
rajah.com
Attendance Figures For This Past Week’s WWE And AEW Television Events
WrestleTix recently revealed the attendance figures of the TV events WWE and All Elite Wrestling held this past week, with WWE's Friday Night SmackDown topping the attendance list at 11,777 tickets sold, WWE's RAW selling 7,608 tickets and AEW's Dynamite at the bottom of the list selling 5,111 tickets. You...
rajah.com
Tony Schiavone Believes AEW Will Be Returning To Arthur Ashe Stadium In 2023
All Elite Wrestling commentator Tony Schiavone recently took part in a virtual signing with Highspots Superstore, where he talked about a number of topics such as how he believes AEW will be returning to Arthur Ashe Stadium in 2023. Tony Schiavone said:. “We’re [AEW] gonna go back there (Queens, New...
rajah.com
Tony Khan Talks About His Reaction To Jay Briscoe's Passing, Mark Briscoe Honoring His Legacy On Dynamite
Tony Khan recently appeared as a guest on the Battleground podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the AEW and ROH President spoke about his reaction to the untimely passing of Jay Briscoe, being excited for Mark Briscoe's match at AEW Dynamite on Wednesday night and more.
rajah.com
Warner Bros Discovery Lifts Ban, Mark Briscoe Added To Wednesday's AEW Dynamite Lineup
Warner Bros Discovery has lifted the ban. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported the news on Tuesday, confirming that Mark Briscoe is no longer banned as a result of the controversial past tweet from Jay Briscoe. As a result, Tony Khan has announced Mark Briscoe vs. Jay Lethal for...
rajah.com
MLW Announces Big Singles Match For Their Superfight 2023 Event
MLW recently announced, via a press release, that John Hennigan (John Morrison) will face Willie Mack in a Singles Match at the company's SuperFight 2023 Event on Saturday, February 4 from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The event, which will also be an MLW Fusion television taping, will be airing nationwide in the United States and in over 60 countries around the world.
rajah.com
AEW Announces Change To Their Debut Show In Winnipeg
All Elite Wrestling announced, via their official Twitter account, that their debut show in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada has been rescheduled and both their live episode of Dynamite and their taped episode of Rampage will no longer be taking place on their originally scheduled timeslot on Tuesday, March 14 due to a revised network television schedule.
rajah.com
Triple H, Paul Heyman Deliver Final Hype For Tonight's Raw Is XXX Special Event
WWE Monday Night Raw turns 30 tonight. And it is doing it in style. Ahead of the highly-anticipated Raw Is XXX anniversary edition of the weekly three-hour WWE on USA Network television program from Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA., Paul "Triple H" Levesque and Paul Heyman surfaced on social media to shoot out their final promotional hype for the show.
rajah.com
Tony Schiavone Reveals Something Darby Allin Did In AEW That WCW Wouldn’t Have Allowed
All Elite Wrestling commentator Tony Schiavone recently appeared on the "What Happened When" podcast, where he discussed a variety of topics such as current AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin mentioning former AEW Star Cody Rhodes in one of his video vignettes and how that wouldn't have been allowed in WCW.
rajah.com
WWE Raw is XXX Audience, Rating Highest in Nearly Three Years
-- Last night's episode of the 30th Anniversary of WWE Monday Night Raw - promoted as Raw XXX - delivered huge in overnight viewership and ratings figure released this afternoon, generating an audience of 2.344 million, the biggest audience in almost three years. In the 18-49 demographic, Raw also won the night handily with 0.70 rating, almost doubling the next best on cable - a college basketball game that drew a 0.36 rating.
rajah.com
Kurt Angle Reveals A Chair Shot From Brock Lesnar Led To Him Breaking His Neck For A Third Time
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently took to his The Kurt Angle Show podcast, where he discussed how both Chris Benoit and himself took a huge chair shot from "The Beast Incarnate" Brock Lesnar during a match in 2003, but Chris told Brock before the match to swing the chair sideways to lessen its impact on his neck.
rajah.com
AEW Announces 6 Matches For Tonight's Episode Of Dark: Elevation
AEW recently announced the full card for tonight's Dark: Elevation episode, which features 6 matchups such as The Wingmen's Ryan Nemeth and "Pretty" Peter Avalon and Spanish Announce Project's Serpentico vs. Dark Order (John Silver, Alex Reynolds and Evil Uno), Skye Blue vs. Zoe Dubois and Emi Sakura vs. Brooke Havok.
rajah.com
Update On Ticket Sales For AEW's Revolution PPV
AEW will be holding their Revolution PPV on Sunday, March 5th from the Chase Center in San Francisco, California. According to WrestleTix, the PPV Event has sold 6,246 tickets and there are 1,434 tickets left. The total seating capacity of AEW's Revolution PPV is 7,680. As of this writing, no...
rajah.com
WWE News & Notes: Possible Spoilers For Tonight's Raw is XXX Show
-- The following are news, notes and possible spoilers for tonight's WWE Raw 30th Anniversary show, as per fightfulselect.com:. Kurt Angle as advertised is scheduled for tonight's show and is expected to be a special referee. WWE is hoping to have Brock Lesnar on tonight's show. Undertaker's "traditional gear" was...
rajah.com
Big Name Expected to Appear at Tonight's WWE Raw is XXX Show (Spoilers)
– PWInsiderelite.com reports that Brock Lesnar is in Philadelphia - the site of tonight’s WWE Raw is XXX show. Lesnar was flown in yesterday and is not only going to be on tonight’s episode but is also expected to be involved in the Royal Rumble, either in a match or competing in the actual Rumble match. It is believed the direction of his character for that event will become clearer after Raw tonight.
rajah.com
WWE Makes Some Late Announcements Regarding Tonight's Raw Is XXX Special Event
The announcements keep coming for what is expected to be an excellent night of WWE programming on the USA Network, as Monday Night Raw celebrates 30 years this evening. Ahead of tonight's "Raw Is XXX" special event from Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA., the company has announced that the first hour of the show will be presented commercial-free.
rajah.com
Update On The Viewership Numbers Of Last Friday's Episode Of WWE SmackDown
Showbuzz Daily reports that last Friday's episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX was able to draw a total of 2.257 million viewers, with a rating of 0.55 in the key 18-49 demo. This is down 2.96% from this past week’s final viewership of 2.326 million viewers. Last Friday's 0.55...
rajah.com
KAIRI Talks About Upcoming Showdown Against Mercedes Mone, Wanting Jamie Hayter Bout
KAIRI has her eyes on all the top women's wrestling talent in the world. Ahead of her showdown against Mercedes Mone, the women's wrestling star spoke with Dark Puroresu Flowsion for an interview, during which she gave her thoughts on the former WWE Superstar previously known as Sasha Banks, as well as her thoughts on a potential showdown against AEW Women's Champion Jamie Hayter.
rajah.com
AEW Rampage Viewership Slightly Down From Last Week's Episode, Draws The Lowest Total Audience Since December 16
Showbuzz Daily reports that this past Friday's episode of AEW Rampage on TNT was able to draw a total of 464,000 viewers, with a rating of 0.13 in the key 18-49 demographic. This total is down 9.55% from this past week’s 513,000 viewers. Last Friday night's 0.13 rating is...
rajah.com
Darby Allin Reveals He Filmed The Pilot For His Television Show
AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin appeared on Tony Hawk and Jason Ellis’ "Hawk vs Wolf" podcast and talked about a variety of topics such as how he filmed the pilot for his television show. Darby Allin said:. “I was wearing one (electric shock collar) when we were filming the...
Comments / 0