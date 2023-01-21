Read full article on original website
McDonald, Miller lead Fremont over Mason County Central
Fremont won its second consecutive game Monday night with a 72-61 non-conference victory over Mason County Central in Scottville. The Spartans gained a six-point lead, 16-10 after the first quarter. But the Packers regrouped during the break between periods and exploded for a big 22-6 second quarter and entered the half with a 32-22 lead.
Walkerville falls to Algoma Christian
Walkerville’s boys basketball team lost its third consecutive game Monday night with a 66-34 non-conference loss to Algoma Christian at home. The Wildcats trailed by only six, 20-14 at the end of the first quarter, but couldn’t keep pace with the visitors in the second quarter and were outscored, 14-1 to fall further back, 34-15 at the half.
Kent City’s Bowers Joins Elite 1,000-Point Club
As the clock wound down in the third quarter of a non-conference matchup against Fowler back on January 3, Kent City’s Lexie Bowers dribbled around the top of the key. Just before the clock hit zero, the senior crossed over, stepped back and launched a three-pointer from 4 feet behind the arc that fell softly through the hoop. With that shot, Bowers reached 1,000 career points and joined an exclusive group of prep athletes.
Mason County Eastern falls to Bear Lake in girls’ hoops action
When you’re shut out in any quarter, it’s not a good omen. But when it happens in the very first period, it puts you in an exceptionally bad spot. That’s what happened to the Mason County Eastern girls’ basketball team Friday night. That led to a 33-26 loss to visiting Bear Lake in the West Michigan D League.
Dempsey, Carnes lead Whitehall girls past North Muskegon
The Whitehall Vikings girls basketball team cruised to a 52-28 win over the North Muskegon Norsemen on Saturday afternon in a contest played at Whitehall. Onnyka Dempsey from Whitehall burned the North Muskegon defense for a game high 19 points, while hitting five shots from beyond the arc. Her teammate Hailey Carnes also finished in double digits with 10 points. She hit two 3-pointers.
Muskegon Heights boys basketball falls to Kalamazoo Phoenix
Muskegon Heights was on the losing end of an 86-35 boys basketball matchup with Kalamazoo Phoenix on Friday. The Tigers fell behind quickly, trailing 36-11 after the first quarter. Kalamazoo’s Jhymeir Wilkins caught fire with four 3-pointers in the first eight minutes to finish with 19 points. Muskegon Heights...
Jayhawks fall to Bay Community College in Saturday hoops action
The Muskegon Community College men’s basketball team traveled north to Bay Community College in Escanaba on Saturday and suffered a 90-56 defeat to the Norse. The Jayhawks are still battling through injuries with starters Jacob May and Jacob Mueller being sidelined. No return date has been set for them to return. Unfortunately, Muskegon lost another key starter Jarvin Graham (Chicago,IL) with a back injury during the first half of the game. Reserve player Kaden George (Spring Lake) played through a shoulder injury until the middle of the 2nd half, then he had to be sidelined for the rest of the game.
Newaygo uses big second half to cruise past Lakeview
It took a while for the Newaygo boys’ team to kick its offense into high gear on Friday evening. Once they did, they cruised to a 64-42 Central State Activities Association victory over the Lakeview Wildcats. Newaygo managed to score 18 points in the third quarter and 27 points...
Grand Haven gets by Grandville in overtime, 48-45
GRANDVILLE– — The Grand Haven girls earned a hard-fought overtime victory over Grandville on Friday. The visiting Bucs won the OK-Red matchup, 48-45. Grandville jumped out to a 9-7 lead after the first eight minutes of action. Grand Haven came back with a 14-10 scoring advantage and took...
Fast start sparks Montague to one-sided victory over Oakridge
The host Montague Wildcats came out fast on Friday night and soundly defeated the Oakridge Eagles, 64-34. The Wildcats stormed to a 24-10 lead after one quarter and the advantage grew to 42-16 at the half. “It was a good team win tonight against a solid Oakridge squad,” Montague coach...
Hovey has a triple-double as Hart runs past Holton
HART — Parker Hovey just keeps putting up the big numbers for Hart Pirates boys’ basketball team. He had another triple double Friday night in an easy 65-20 victory over visiting Holton in the West Michigan Conference Rivers Division. The Pirates established control right from the get-go, using...
Mona Shores hockey gets topped by Saginaw Heritage
Mona Shores hockey couldn’t capitalize on the start of its three-game home stand with an 8-5 loss to Saginaw Heritage on Friday. The Sailors (10-7) took an opening lead in the first period with a Brooks Robinson goal off an Isaac Habetler assist. Heritage answered with five-straight goals, giving the Sailors a 5-1 deficit that stretched into the second period.
David Day III signs national letter of intent to play for Aquinas College
David Day III from Muskegon High School signed his national letter of intent to continue his basketball career next fall at Aquinas College in Grand Rapids. The signing ceremony took place at Muskegon High School on Thursday at noon. Day, a 5-9 senior guard for the Big Reds became the...
Lumberjacks fall behind early in 7-4 loss to Team USA
The Muskegon Lumberjacks did not have enough answers for Team USA on Saturday night. The Lumberjacks fell behind early and lost 7-4. After letting in three first period goals, Muskegon’s Nathan McBrayer put his team on the board off an assist from George Fegaras. Owen Mehlenbacher opened up the...
Kiara Mikkelsen signs national letter of intent with Aurora University
Kiara Mikkelsen from Montague signed her national letter of intent last Thursday afternoon to continue her softball career at Aurora University located in Aurora, Illinois. Mikkelsen a senior at Montague plays centerfield for the Wildcats and will enter the spring softball season as a two-year starter. Mikkelsen also plays softball...
Bill’s Blog: The Blizzard of ’78 – 45 Years Ago
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week is the 45th anniversary of the famous blizzard of 1978. Strong winds blew extremely heavy snow into huge snowdrifts that blocked many roads for days and closed schools for up to two weeks. Notre Dame and Ohio State Universities closed for the first time ever.
Lake Macatawa crash ruled as an accident
Two girls managed to escape a car after it crashed into Lake Macatawa because the back hatch opened — though it’s not yet clear how — after which they huddled together for warmth for hours before they found help. (Jan. 23, 2023) Lake Macatawa crash ruled as...
Winter roaring back, 3 snowstorms possible in Michigan before end of January
UPDATE: Mid-week snowstorm probably taking aim at Detroit, Ann Arbor, parts of southeast Michigan. The storm track will be very active now through at least the end of January. It looks like Lower Michigan will be in line for at least three accumulating snows in the next 10 days. We’ve...
Storm Team 8 forecast, 11 p.m., 012123
It’s quiet Saturday night into Sunday but snow will accumulate through the day Sunday. (Jan. 21, 2023) It’s quiet Saturday night into Sunday but snow will accumulate through the day Sunday. (Jan. 21, 2023) Lt. governor promots Michigan Reconnect in roundtable …. Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist discussed the...
Holland student expected to be OK after impaling himself with pencil
A Holland Middle School student is expected to make a full recovery after the school says he accidentally impaled himself while running with a pencil in his hand.
