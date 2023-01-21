Read full article on original website
In Detroit, a 5-year-old kid shoots and kills himself using an unattended gun; his uncle is accused.San HeraldDetroit, MI
8-year-old Girl Saves Great-Grandmother from Fatal AccidentWilliamWest Bloomfield Township, MI
Leading discount supermarket chain opening another new location in MichiganKristen WaltersMichigan State
Detroit Bikes Release USA-Made, 32lb eBike; Looks Like a Normal BikeBikerumorDetroit, MI
Michigan witness describes diamond-shaped object as it glides overheadRoger MarshMichigan State
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update
The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
Cowboys Fans Get In Wild Brawl At AT&T Stadium watch party [Video]
Ah, yes, another NFL game and another brawl. Folks, is it just me, or have there been more brawls at sporting events than ever before? Anyways, on Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys were in California to take on the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs. If you watched the game, you are aware that the Cowboys has zero fight in them as they were beaten by the 49ers. But, to say the Cowboys' fans did not have any fight in them would be incorrect as a wild brawl broke out at an AT&T Stadium watch party.
Detroit Lions no longer paying Matt Patricia could mean his demise with Patriots
New England Patriots de facto offensive coordinator Matt Patricia would soon be fired, as the Detroit Lions will no longer be paying his salary in 2023. According to a report from Tom Curran, he is hearing that Patricia might be “on his way out” of New England now that the Lions are no longer paying his salary. The Patriots' offense was not very good in 2022 (21.4 points per game), and plenty of people have placed the majority of the blame on Patricia.
Detroit Lions to scout 6 QBs at 2023 Senior Bowl
Make no mistake about it, Jared Goff is the starting quarterback for the Detroit Lions, and he very could be their starting quarterback past his current contract. That being said, Lions GM Brad Holmes has made it clear that he is not against the concept of drafting a quarterback and letting him sit behind a veteran until he is ready. “I think it has a lot of merit and there's a lot of proof behind that,” Holmes said. “You can see countless examples of guys that got drafted high.”
Governor of Texas rips Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher
If you think you are having a bad week or so, just ask Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher how he is doing. A week ago, Maher missed four extra points in a row during the Cowboys' Wild Card Round win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Following that game, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made it very clear that Maher was not going anywhere and that he would be the team's kicker for the Divisional Round matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. Well, so far, that has proven to be the wrong move and the Governor of Texas has chimed in.
Former Detroit Lions OC Jim Bob Cooter named candidate for NFL gig
Which NFL gig is former Detroit Lions OC Jim Bob Cooter a candidate for?. If you are a Detroit Lions fan, you almost certainly remember Jim Bob Cooter. Cooter, if you recall, served as the offensive coordinator in Det 2015-2018 before being fired. According to a report from Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, Cooter is a candidate to land another NFL gig. Cooter served as the passing game coordinator for the Jaguars during the 2022 season.
Insider says Detroit Lions signing Tom Brady could break Curse of Bobby Layne
Could the Detroit Lions sign Tom Brady? Could signing Brady help break the Curse of Bobby Layne? Well, that is exactly what one NFL Insider tossed out as a possibility. Back in November, Dan Campbell was asked if he believes the curse actually exists and he had the following to say. “I can’t go there,” Campbell said. “I’m not going to allow myself to go there. The more you buy into that, that's who you become.” Campbell also said believing in the curse is an “excuse” and that he and his players “create their own vibe” and “mojo.”
How far would the Detroit Lions have advanced in the 2022 NFL Playoffs?
Leading up to the 2022 NFL regular season, there were some people, including myself, that predicted the Detroit Lions would make a run at the 2022 NFL Playoffs. Unfortunately, they got off to a 1-6 start, which was too much of a hole for them to climb out of by the end of the season. That being said, Detroit did win eight of their final ten games to finish the season with a 9-8 record, which was just one win less than they needed to earn a berth in the playoffs. But, what if the boys wearing the Honolulu blue and silver had found their way into the playoffs? How far would they have advanced?
Detroit Lions Close Chapter On Matt Patricia As They Look to Move Forward
Eric Vincent: Detroit Lions Close Chapter On Matt Patricia Lions Contract. Detroit Sports Nation. I am Eric Vincent, your host here at the DSN News Desk. Thanks for tuning in. We appreciate your time and support because today marks a very significant day if you're a Detroit Lions fan, as of today the Detroit Lions, are no longer tied to the contract of Matt Patricia as it stands right now, January 23rd, 2023.
3 Defensive Backs the Detroit Lions should let walk
During the 2021 season, the Detroit Lions‘ defense was absolutely abysmal, and the hope was that it would take a big step forward in 2022. After getting off to an atrocious start to the season, the defense was much better over the final ten weeks or so, as the team finished by winning eight of their final ten games to finish with a 9-8 overall record. That being said, for Detroit to truly contend for a Super Bowl, the defense absolutely must improve immensely, and the secondary will be a major focus during the upcoming off-season.
Aaron Rodgers tells Pat McAfee about his plans for 2023
Have we seen the last of Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers in the National Football League? If we have, it would be pretty cool that his final game was a loss a Lambeau Field to the Detroit Lions. That being said, it does not sound like Rodgers has made any decision one way or another about if he will play again in 2023, or who he will play for if he does play. On Tuesday, Rogers joined the Pat McAfee Show and he talked about his plans for 2023.
If Detroit Lions lose Aaron Glenn, they will be compensated
If the Detroit Lions end up losing defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn to another NFL team looking to hire a head coach, they will be compensated. Over the Lions' first seven games, Glenn was the defensive coordinator of the worst defense in the NFL by a solid margin. But, during the Lions' final ten games of the season, a stretch where they went 8-2, the defense was pretty solid. Because of this, Glenn has already landed two in-person interviews.
Detroit Lions among Top 10 favorites to win Super Bowl LVIII
After a weekend of so-so football games, we are now down to the final four teams in the 2022 NFL Playoffs, and by the time next weekend is over, we will know which teams will be playing in Super Bowl LVII. But, what about looking forward to next season, and which teams are favored to win Super Bowl LVIII? If you had to guess, where do you think our Detroit Lions rank in the odds to win it all following the 2023 season?
Blake Corum has his snow-camo-wrapped Camaro stolen
It was a special season for Blake Corum and the Michigan football team as they defeated Michigan State and Ohio State, and won a second-straight Big Ten Championship by defeating Purdue in the Big Ten Championship. Unfortunately, Corum suffered a knee injury in the Wolverines' game against Illinois, and he was unable to play for the remainder of the season. Had he not been injured, Corum likely would have been a Heisman Trophy finalist and would have entered the 2023 NFL Draft.
Video shows bettor winning $72,795 on 4-player TD parlay
Cash out for almost $1,400? Nope. If you are a sports bettor, you are certainly familiar with FanDuel, and you are probably aware of some of the cool bets you can place. One type of bet that can be placed is on who you think will score the first touchdown of a game. You can generally get solid odds on those types of bets, but the only way you win is if that exact player scores the first touchdown of the game. For example, Travis Kelce was +600 to score the first touchdown of Saturday's game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars. What that means is that if you bet $100, you would win $600 profit if Kelce scores the first touchdown, which he did. But, one bettor took things three steps further.
Detroit Tigers release broadcast schedule for Spring Training games
We are just a month away from the Detroit Tigers kicking off their 2023 campaign in Lakeland, Florida. Spring training will begin on February 25 at 1:05 P.M. against the 2022 runner-up Philadelphia Phillies. Why it Matters:. The Detroit Tigers will begin their 2023 season after a relatively quiet off-season....
Tracy Walker drops videos that will fire up Detroit Lions’ fans
Heading into the 2022 regular season, the hope was that the Detroit Lions‘ defense would take a big step forward from where it was in 2021. Unfortunately, during their Week 3 matchup against Minnesota Vikings, safety Tracy Walker suffered an Achilles injury that ended his season. Losing Walker was a huge blow to the defense as he was not only one of the team captains, but he was the leader in a very young secondary.
6 Detroit Red Wings who could be traded
Heading into the the 2022-23 season, it seemed like a foregone conclusion that the Detroit Red Wings would once again be sellers by the time the trade deadline approached. Well, here we are in late January, and the Red Wings will almost certainly be looking to sell of some players before the March 3rd deadline comes and goes. You can expect for Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman to look to deal off of some players who are on expiring contracts before the deadline.
USFL to make major announcement at Ford Field
After selecting former Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson as the No. 1 overall pick in the inaugural USFL reboot draft, the Michigan Panthers proceeded to go 2-8, which was the second-worst record in the league. During that inaugural season, games were played in Birmingham, Alabama, at 2 separate venues — Protective Stadium and Legion Field. On Thursday, the USFL will be making a major announcement at Ford Field, and some expect that announcement will be regarding the Metro-Detroit area being used as a hub for games in 2023.
