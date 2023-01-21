Read full article on original website
Related
rajah.com
News On Ticket Sales For Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite
All Elite Wrestling will be holding an episode of AEW Dynamite later tonight inside the Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky and it was previously announced that AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin will defend his AEW TNT Title against House of Black's Buddy Matthews. According to WrestleTix, tonight's episode of AEW...
rajah.com
AEW Announces Change To Their Debut Show In Winnipeg
All Elite Wrestling announced, via their official Twitter account, that their debut show in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada has been rescheduled and both their live episode of Dynamite and their taped episode of Rampage will no longer be taking place on their originally scheduled timeslot on Tuesday, March 14 due to a revised network television schedule.
rajah.com
Tony Schiavone Believes AEW Will Be Returning To Arthur Ashe Stadium In 2023
All Elite Wrestling commentator Tony Schiavone recently took part in a virtual signing with Highspots Superstore, where he talked about a number of topics such as how he believes AEW will be returning to Arthur Ashe Stadium in 2023. Tony Schiavone said:. “We’re [AEW] gonna go back there (Queens, New...
rajah.com
Warner Bros Discovery Lifts Ban, Mark Briscoe Added To Wednesday's AEW Dynamite Lineup
Warner Bros Discovery has lifted the ban. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported the news on Tuesday, confirming that Mark Briscoe is no longer banned as a result of the controversial past tweet from Jay Briscoe. As a result, Tony Khan has announced Mark Briscoe vs. Jay Lethal for...
rajah.com
AEW Announces 6 Matches For Tonight's Episode Of Dark: Elevation
AEW recently announced the full card for tonight's Dark: Elevation episode, which features 6 matchups such as The Wingmen's Ryan Nemeth and "Pretty" Peter Avalon and Spanish Announce Project's Serpentico vs. Dark Order (John Silver, Alex Reynolds and Evil Uno), Skye Blue vs. Zoe Dubois and Emi Sakura vs. Brooke Havok.
rajah.com
Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. Alex Kane In No-Ropes Catch Wrestling Match Announced For MLW Superfight 2023
You can officially pencil in a new stipulation match for the first Major League Wrestling premium live event of the New Year. On Wednesday, MLW announced the addition of Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. Alex Kane in a no-ropes catch wrestling match for their MLW Superfight 2023 special event in Philadelphia, PA.
rajah.com
Jamie Hayter Talks Feeling Bad About Breaking Toni Storm’s Nose At Full Gear
AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter appeared on Hawk vs. Wolf with Tony Hawk to discuss a variety of topics such as her huge title win against Toni Storm at the Full Gear PPV back in November and how she felt bad about breaking Storm's nose during the AEW Women's World Title Match.
rajah.com
WWE News: Bayley Comments On RAW is XXX, Raw Talk Highlights (Video)
-- The latest edition of Raw Talk has surfaced on WWE's official YouTube channel. Following RAW is XXX on Monday, clips from the weekly Monday Night Raw post-show can be seen below, featuring WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle, and more:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, the leader...
rajah.com
William Regal Talks Triple H Explaining To Him His Early Vision Of NXT
Former AEW Star and professional wrestling legend William Regal recently appeared on the "Distraction Pieces" Podcast to discuss a number of topics such as WWE Head of Creative Triple H explaining to him his early vision of NXT. William Regal said:. “As far as I know, I was the first...
rajah.com
Kip Sabian Talks A Fan Headbutting Him In The Middle Of A Match
AEW Star Kip Sabian recently took part in a virtual signing with Captain’s Corner, where he discussed a variety of topics such as approaching an older couple during an Indie show and messing with them as they were getting super aggressive. Kip Sabian said:. “So I’m doing the show...
rajah.com
Gail Kim Explains How WWE Hall Of Famer Inspired Her To Step In The Ring
Former WWE Women’s and Impact Knockouts Champion Gail Kim recently spoke with Lucha Libre Online, for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the chat, Kim was asked how much Molly Holly’s work inspired her, before Gail started a career of her own, and so much more.
rajah.com
Rocky Romero Talks About The Forbidden Door, Kenny Omega vs. Will Ospreay & More
Rocky Romero recently appeared as a guest on the Wrestling Perspective podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the pro wrestling veteran spoke about the Will Ospreay vs. Kenny Omega match, AEW & NJPW's "The Forbidden Door" special event and more. Featured below are...
rajah.com
Eric Bischoff Says He Respects Frankie Kazarian For Walking Away From AEW To Bet On Himself
WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff recently took to his 83 Weeks podcast, where he discussed a variety of topics such as how a guy like pro wrestling veteran Frankie Kazarian has so much talent and in-ring skills, but he never really had a lot of nagging injuries and how he respects the hell out of Kazarian for having the b***s to walk away from a wrestling promotion such as AEW and bet on himself to be able to end his career on a high note and not just sit on the sidelines.
rajah.com
Rocky Romero Talks Conversation He Had With Triple H Regarding The Karl Anderson Situation
Top NJPW Star Rocky Romero recently appeared on the Wrestling Perspective podcast to discuss a number of topics such as Karl Anderson getting signed by the WWE during the time that he still held the IWGP NEVER Openweight Title and how he was told that they will make it up to NJPW.
rajah.com
KAIRI Talks About Upcoming Showdown Against Mercedes Mone, Wanting Jamie Hayter Bout
KAIRI has her eyes on all the top women's wrestling talent in the world. Ahead of her showdown against Mercedes Mone, the women's wrestling star spoke with Dark Puroresu Flowsion for an interview, during which she gave her thoughts on the former WWE Superstar previously known as Sasha Banks, as well as her thoughts on a potential showdown against AEW Women's Champion Jamie Hayter.
rajah.com
Kip Sabian Reveals Feud With Orange Cassidy And Best Friends Is His Favorite Thing In AEW
AEW Star Kip Sabian recently took part in a virtual signing with Captain’s Corner, where he discussed how his feud with the current AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy and Best Friends (Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta) is his favorite thing in AEW since returning to the company. Kip Sabian...
rajah.com
Teddy Long Talks Raw Is XXX Appearance, Differences Between Vince & Stephanie McMahon (Video)
Ahead of tonight's 30th anniversary special edition of WWE Monday Night Raw, Teddy Long spoke with the folks from SportsKeeda for an in-depth interview. During the discussion, the former longtime SmackDown General Manager spoke about tonight's Raw is XXX special event, as well as the differences in management styles between Vince and Stephanie McMahon.
rajah.com
Kofi Kingston Comments On 15th Anniversary Of His WWE Debut
Current WWE NXT Tag Team Champion and New Day member Kofi Kingston celebrated 15 years in WWE on Sunday. In a post on Twitter, the former WWE Champion reflected on his time with the company, which began on the January 22nd, 2008 episode of ECW:. Kofi is also a 14...
rajah.com
KiLynn King Praises Jazz, Explains How Mickie James Helped Her In NWA
During her recent chat with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, KiLynn King explained how Mickie James helped her land an NWA gig. KiLynn also explained how former WWE and Impact Wrestling talent Jazz lended her own helping hand to King, and so much more. Featured below are the highilights from...
rajah.com
Crowbar On How His AEW Dark: Elevation Match With Joey Janela Came About
Former WCW, NJPW and IMPACT Wrestling Star Crowbar recently spoke with Fightful on a number of topics such as how he wanted to competed for AEW back in 2020, but couldn't due to the COVID-19 pandemic and how he just started doing promo videos as that was his wrestling outlet.
Comments / 0