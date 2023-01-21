ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSYR NewsChannel 9

21-year-old Syracuse woman shot in the leg off Oakwood Ave

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police responded to a report of a shooting with injuries on Saturday, January 21 around 12:43 p.m. at Grape Terrace off Oakwood Ave. The Syracuse Police Department responded to the reported shooting at 131 Grape Terrace, and at the same time, received information that the victim was in a private […]
SYRACUSE, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Two Charged After Shots Fired in Endicott

The Endicott Police Department says two men have been arrested and charged after shots were fired in Endicott on January 14th. The department says 18-year-old Jahiem J. Howard of Endicott and 20-year-old Sincere D. Chandler of Syracuse were charged with Reckless Endangerment in the 1st degree. On January 14th around...
ENDICOTT, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Syracuse Police Chief is ’embarrassed’ officer ‘tampered’ with sister’s DWI arrest

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police Chief Joe Cecile tells NewsChannel 9 he was “embarrassed” by watching footage that shows his officer’s suspected inference with a DWI arrest. In an interview with Newsmakers, Cecile opened up about the investigation into Officer Milton Sustache’s actions when he responded to the drunk driving crash of his sister, […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

On The Lookout: Damar Thompson

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for 35-year-old, Damar Thompson. Thompson has been arrested numerous times with 14 prior arrests. In the four domestic-related events, the victim is the same. In his most recent incident, Thompson entered 102 Lawrence Street via a bathroom window, which […]
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse teen flees police in stolen car, chase ends in three-vehicle crash, police said

Syracuse, N.Y. — A police chase of a stolen car ended in a three-vehicle accident Monday and the arrest of a 15-year-old boy, police said. Around 2:41 p.m., officers spotted a stolen vehicle near Seymour Street and South Geddes Street, but the driver did not pull over when the police attempted to stop the vehicle, according to a news release from the Syracuse Police Department.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Late night shooting on South Ave with injuries

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Around 10:12 p.m. on Friday, January 20, Syracuse Police Department went to 303 South Avenue for a reported shooting with injuries. Briefly after, a walk-in shooting was called in by Crouse Hospital staff. Responding officers located a victim in the Crouse emergency room, according to SPD.
SYRACUSE, NY
fox5ny.com

Upstate NY father shoots 14-year-old daughter in murder-suicide

NEW YORK - A father from upstate New York allegedly shot and killed his 14-year-old daughter before turning the gun on himself in a shocking murder-suicide. Ava Wood, 14, was found shot in the head and killed on January 20 inside a home in Baldwinsville, New York after her mother, Heather Wood, told police that she had not shown up for school that day, according to the Post-Standard of Syracuse.
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
Big Frog 104

CNY Child, 12, Makes Threat Against School; NYSP Say

A grade-school student in a Central New York school district will face disciplinary action and undergo a mental health evaluation for a threat he made against the school. That's according to New York State Police who were notified of the threat on Friday at the Mexico School District in Oswego County. State Police officials say after investigating a verbal threat made by the student, they concluded the child did not have access to firearms, or a plan to follow through on his threat.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
cnycentral.com

Syracuse Police Department discusses help identifying suspects and community outreach

Syracuse, NY — Syracuse Police Department's Public Information Officer, Lieutenant Matthew Malinowski answers law enforcement questions from viewers to increase transparency and community relations. This week, Lt. Malinowski discusses what the department needs from the community to identify a suspect in the Brexialee Torres-Ortiz shooting from Monday night, how...
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

11 arrested after four day operation in Onondaga County focusing on weapons/narcotics trafficking

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — 11 people were arrested and 10 illegal guns/weapons were seized after a four-day operation in Onondaga County by the New York State Police Department. From January 18 through January 22, the NYSPD focused on weapons and narcotics trafficking. During the operation, five two-person teams managed traffic stops and investigations in […]
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

Cortland man allegedly threatens woman with knife, charged with felony

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cortland man awaits his next day in court after an alleged incident with a knife. A woman came to the Cortland Police station Friday, January 20th, to report her life had been threatened with a large kitchen knife. Officers learned that suspect Tristen Libbey argued with the woman before brandishing the blade. Libbey was located a short time later and arrested. The knife was located at the scene and an order of protection was put into place. He was charged with felony criminal possession of a weapon and misdemeanor menacing. Libbey was sent to Cortland County Jail with no bail. He stayed there three days before appearing in court today for charges stemming from a previous arrest. He was released on his own recognizance and will appear in court again at a later date.
CORTLAND, NY
NewsChannel 36

Stabbing in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Ithaca Police Department responded to a report of a stabbing at approximately 7:35 p.m. in the 100 Block of Chestnut Street. Ithaca Police said that up the officers’ arrival, the resident was located and had sustained a stab wound to their torso. Officers interviewed the victim and one other person on scene however; at this time the identity of the suspect is still unknown.
ITHACA, NY
