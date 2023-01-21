Read full article on original website
Man arrested after hitting woman in face with hammer in Syracuse, robbing her, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A man has been arrested after police say he hit a woman in the face with a hammer and robbed her in Syracuse. William Hunt, 23, was arrested Thursday on charges stemming from the Nov. 18 robbery at 1540 E. Genesee St., Syracuse police said in a criminal complaint filed in Syracuse City Court.
21-year-old Syracuse woman shot in the leg off Oakwood Ave
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police responded to a report of a shooting with injuries on Saturday, January 21 around 12:43 p.m. at Grape Terrace off Oakwood Ave. The Syracuse Police Department responded to the reported shooting at 131 Grape Terrace, and at the same time, received information that the victim was in a private […]
Funeral, calling hours set for Brexialee Torres-Ortiz who was killed in Syracuse drive-by shooting
Syracuse, N.Y. - Funeral services will be this week for Brexialee “Brexi” Torres-Ortiz, an 11-year-old girl who was gunned down only feet from her home last week in Syracuse. Calling hours will be 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday at Tucker Missionary Baptist Church at 515 Oakwood Ave....
localsyr.com
SPD: “Investigation progressing” into shooting death of Brexialee Torres-Ortiz
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police will only say their investigation into the shooting death of 11-year-old Brexialee Torres-Ortiz is progressing. So far police have said nothing about any arrests in this case. Her death is still top of mind for many in the community. Snow covered her memorial...
21-year-old woman shot in leg a block from where 11-year-old killed in Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. — A 21-year-old woman was shot in the leg while sitting in her car Saturday afternoon, police said. The woman shot at 12:43 p.m. outside 131 Grape Terrace, said Sgt. Thomas Blake, a spokesperson for Syracuse police. That’s just a block from where 11-year-old Brexialee Torres-Ortiz was killed on Monday night.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Two Charged After Shots Fired in Endicott
The Endicott Police Department says two men have been arrested and charged after shots were fired in Endicott on January 14th. The department says 18-year-old Jahiem J. Howard of Endicott and 20-year-old Sincere D. Chandler of Syracuse were charged with Reckless Endangerment in the 1st degree. On January 14th around...
Syracuse Police Chief is ’embarrassed’ officer ‘tampered’ with sister’s DWI arrest
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police Chief Joe Cecile tells NewsChannel 9 he was “embarrassed” by watching footage that shows his officer’s suspected inference with a DWI arrest. In an interview with Newsmakers, Cecile opened up about the investigation into Officer Milton Sustache’s actions when he responded to the drunk driving crash of his sister, […]
Car Vandalism in Syracuse is Rising: Residents Fear for their Safety
Residents of Syracuse, NY, are concerned about the increasing rate of car vandalism in their city. Reports of broken windows, slashed tires, and graffiti has become all too common, leaving residents feeling unsafe and frustrated.
On The Lookout: Damar Thompson
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for 35-year-old, Damar Thompson. Thompson has been arrested numerous times with 14 prior arrests. In the four domestic-related events, the victim is the same. In his most recent incident, Thompson entered 102 Lawrence Street via a bathroom window, which […]
36-year-old Syracuse woman arrested after stabbing another woman in the head, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A 36-year-old Syracuse woman has been arrested after stabbing another woman in the head, police said. Alice Porter stabbed a 40-year-old woman at 12:26 a.m. at 1511 North State Street Sunday morning, said Sgt. Thomas Blake, a spokesperson for the Syracuse police. The woman was taken...
Syracuse teen flees police in stolen car, chase ends in three-vehicle crash, police said
Syracuse, N.Y. — A police chase of a stolen car ended in a three-vehicle accident Monday and the arrest of a 15-year-old boy, police said. Around 2:41 p.m., officers spotted a stolen vehicle near Seymour Street and South Geddes Street, but the driver did not pull over when the police attempted to stop the vehicle, according to a news release from the Syracuse Police Department.
localsyr.com
Late night shooting on South Ave with injuries
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Around 10:12 p.m. on Friday, January 20, Syracuse Police Department went to 303 South Avenue for a reported shooting with injuries. Briefly after, a walk-in shooting was called in by Crouse Hospital staff. Responding officers located a victim in the Crouse emergency room, according to SPD.
cnycentral.com
Well-known forensic artist raises profile of Syracuse crime victim Brexialee Torres Ortiz
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Jonny Castro, a Philadelphia police officer, has people send him news articles from all over the country. The crimes are different, but there is something about the victim that is almost always the same: they are rarely known or celebrated beyond the community in which they died.
cnycentral.com
Stabbing victim in Ithaca airlifted to hospital, expected to survive as police investigate
Ithaca, NY — The Ithaca Police Department is investigating a stabbing that sent a person to the hospital Saturday night. Officers responded to a residence on the 100 block of Chestnut Street for reports of a stabbing on January 21st just after 7:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they located...
fox5ny.com
Upstate NY father shoots 14-year-old daughter in murder-suicide
NEW YORK - A father from upstate New York allegedly shot and killed his 14-year-old daughter before turning the gun on himself in a shocking murder-suicide. Ava Wood, 14, was found shot in the head and killed on January 20 inside a home in Baldwinsville, New York after her mother, Heather Wood, told police that she had not shown up for school that day, according to the Post-Standard of Syracuse.
CNY Child, 12, Makes Threat Against School; NYSP Say
A grade-school student in a Central New York school district will face disciplinary action and undergo a mental health evaluation for a threat he made against the school. That's according to New York State Police who were notified of the threat on Friday at the Mexico School District in Oswego County. State Police officials say after investigating a verbal threat made by the student, they concluded the child did not have access to firearms, or a plan to follow through on his threat.
cnycentral.com
Syracuse Police Department discusses help identifying suspects and community outreach
Syracuse, NY — Syracuse Police Department's Public Information Officer, Lieutenant Matthew Malinowski answers law enforcement questions from viewers to increase transparency and community relations. This week, Lt. Malinowski discusses what the department needs from the community to identify a suspect in the Brexialee Torres-Ortiz shooting from Monday night, how...
11 arrested after four day operation in Onondaga County focusing on weapons/narcotics trafficking
ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — 11 people were arrested and 10 illegal guns/weapons were seized after a four-day operation in Onondaga County by the New York State Police Department. From January 18 through January 22, the NYSPD focused on weapons and narcotics trafficking. During the operation, five two-person teams managed traffic stops and investigations in […]
whcuradio.com
Cortland man allegedly threatens woman with knife, charged with felony
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cortland man awaits his next day in court after an alleged incident with a knife. A woman came to the Cortland Police station Friday, January 20th, to report her life had been threatened with a large kitchen knife. Officers learned that suspect Tristen Libbey argued with the woman before brandishing the blade. Libbey was located a short time later and arrested. The knife was located at the scene and an order of protection was put into place. He was charged with felony criminal possession of a weapon and misdemeanor menacing. Libbey was sent to Cortland County Jail with no bail. He stayed there three days before appearing in court today for charges stemming from a previous arrest. He was released on his own recognizance and will appear in court again at a later date.
NewsChannel 36
Stabbing in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Ithaca Police Department responded to a report of a stabbing at approximately 7:35 p.m. in the 100 Block of Chestnut Street. Ithaca Police said that up the officers’ arrival, the resident was located and had sustained a stab wound to their torso. Officers interviewed the victim and one other person on scene however; at this time the identity of the suspect is still unknown.
