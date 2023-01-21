Read full article on original website
Big PS5 Game No Longer Available to Purchase on PlayStation Store
A big and upcoming PS5 game is no longer available to pre-order and purchase on the PlayStation Store. If this sounds peculiar, it's because it's not an extremely common occurrence. Furthermore, if you did purchase the game in question on the PlayStation Store, it looks like you will be getting a refund from Sony. In 2023, there are many big and highly-anticipated game releases, but none have been longer coming than Ubisoft's Skull and Bones. Up until last week -- when the latest delay for the game was announced -- the pirate game was scheduled to release on March 9. Now it's scheduled to release sometime in the window of April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024.
Nintendo Switch Getting Underrated Action Game Prior to New Sequel
An underrated action game that first launched back in 2019 is now slated to release on Nintendo Switch in the near future. In a general sense, the Switch is a platform that often sees new titles land on the platform months or years after they have previously come to Xbox, PlayStation, and PC. And while Switch owners have become accustomed to this pattern, it still means that they have to wait longer than anticipated to play certain titles. Luckily, one game, in particular, will now be coming to Switch before the arrival of its sequel in the coming months.
Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Adding Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero's Orange Piccolo, First Look Revealed
Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 is gearing up for a reveal of its next DLC pack which includes more content from the Dragon Ball movie Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. Ahead of that big reveal, some first looks at one of the characters included in the next DLC pack have already surfaced online. It'll include Orange Piccolo, the Piccolo power-up seen in the movie, and people are already pretty excited about his arrival based on what's been shown in this limited preview.
New Xbox Game Pass RPGs Include One of the Best Games of All Time
Xbox Game Pass and Xbox game Psss Ultimate subscribers across both platforms -- PC and console -- have three new games, all of which aren't just RPGs, but three critically-acclaimed role-playing games. And one of these games is arguably among the best games of all time, of any genre, as evidenced by its 93 on Metacritic. If you haven't connected the dots yet, the game in question is Persona 4 Golden, which may not be as popular as Persona 5 Royal, but is equally critically-acclaimed. Joining Persona 4 Golden as new Xbox Game Pass games are Persona 3 Portable and Monster Hunter Rise, two critically-acclaimed games in their own right.
Animal Crossing-Like Game Now Free to Download
An Animal Crossing-like game, which also just happens to be a Nintendo Switch console exclusive, is now free to download. The catch is the free offer does not include any Nintendo Switch codes for the game, just PC codes. And that's because the free codes don't come courtesy of the Nintendo eShop, but GOG, a digital PC storefront. That said, this is a limited-time offer. More specifically, an offer that is only available for 43 more hours at the moment of writing this.
GTA 6 Trailer Leak Has Fans Freaking Out
A new GTA 6 trailer leak has Grand Theft Auto fans freaking out. After confirming a new Grand Theft Auto game was in development early last year, Rockstar Games hasn't said a peep about the project. When this will change, we don't know, but until it does, Grand Theft Auto fans have plenty of rumors and leaks to sift through. The latest comes from a source with a dubious track record, though they did reveal that one of the two main characters, the female protagonist, was named Lucia before this information leaked.
Hogwarts Legacy players freak out that game has been delayed again
Fans are concerned that Hogwarts Legacy could face yet another delay after a concerning update to its Steam page. Hogwarts Legacy has been a long time coming. The wizarding world RPG has already been delayed multiple times - it was just last month that we got the news that the previous-gen console versions of the game (PS4 and Xbox One) were being pushed back until 4 April. For PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC owners, things were still on track for the 10 February release date, but fans are now concerned that there could be trouble ahead for PC users.
Original PlayStation Gets Must-See LEGO Ideas Pitch
Over the years, a lot of video game concepts have been submitted through the LEGO Ideas program, and some of them have even seen an actual release. PlayStation fans are definitely going to hope that's the case for a new design based on Sony's original video game console. Submitted by user robymuso90, the design features an incredibly faithful take on the first version of the system, as opposed to the rounder PS1 remodel released later in the system's lifespan. The system's top can be opened, and it even comes with controllers and a memory card!
Pokemon Go Players Disappointed With Lack of Shiny Darumaka in Latest Event
Pokemon Go's Lunar New Year event has taken place over the last few days, which put the Pokemon Darumaka in the spotlight. Last week, when Niantic announced the event, the developer revealed that players would have an increased chance of locating a Shiny Darumaka. Unfortunately, spawn rates for the Pokemon have been abysmal, making it incredibly difficult to find. As a result, a lot of players were left empty handed, and a little bummed out. The whole thing is pretty baffling, and left a bad taste in the mouths of players over the weekend.
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Confirms Major Looting Changes in Season 2
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 players who long for the days of the original Warzone got some more good news this week when Raven Software announced another big change: the old looting system is coming back, to some degree. The Warzone and Warzone 2 developer announced that it plans to make it so that loot players come across via kills or loot containers would be spread out across the floor as opposed to the backpack-style system currently in place.
Video games that were transformed into shows or movies
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. “The Last of Us” becomes one of HBO Max’s top debuts Less than a week ago, HBO Max premiered “The Last of Us,” a new TV series based on the bestselling third-person video game released a decade ago for PlayStation 3. The first episode attracted 4.7 million viewers, making it the […]
Zelda: Majora's Mask Actually Has Hidden Voice Command Features
The two "Zelda" games that released on the Nintendo 64 — "Ocarina of Time" and "Majora's Mask" — were the first in the series set in a 3D space. They were not the first "Zelda" games to hide secrets throughout their worlds, though, a feature of the games since the series' inception. Quite a bit of time has passed since the N64's "Zelda" entries came out, long enough for practically everything hidden in-game to be unveiled. But not every secret is something players can find in Hyrule.
Highly-Rated Steam Game Only $0.89 for a Limited Time
A highly-rated game on Steam is only $0.89 for a limited time. Only a small fraction of games on Steam boast the "Overwhelmingly Positive" User Review rating, as it requires 95 percent of user reviews to be positive. While a "Very Positive" rating is not all that uncommon, you don't see an Overwhelmingly Positive rating every day. The game in question is from developer Peropero and publisher Hasuhasu. A park meets rhythm game, it was released in 2019 and has over 69,000 user reviews, a fairly large number, making the user rating even more impressive. If you haven't connected the dots yet, the game in question is Muse Dash.
Best Games on Xbox Game Pass: It's All About RPGs for January
Having an Xbox Game Pass subscription is almost essential for Xbox owners. The service, which runs $10 to $15 a month, not only includes a large, ever-changing catalog of games to download and play, but also bundles access to online multiplayer services. Each month, Microsoft adds new games to the service, and in November, an indie hit is leading the pack.
WWE 2K23 Reveals New Game Mode, First Images, and More
2K pulled the curtain back on the much anticipated WWE 2K23, revealing a brand new mode, the first images of several WWE Superstars, and new gameplay and edition details. John Cena will be the cover star of WWE 2K23, and accompanying the show-stopping star is a brand new mode to the 2K franchise. That will be the beloved WarGames from NXT and most recently Survivor Series, and you certainly expect absolute chaos in the caged two-ring structure. We also got our first look at several Superstars, including Roman Reigns, Bianca Belair, Bobby Lashley, Rhea Ripley, Drew McIntyre, and more, and while he wasn't shown just yet, 2K also revealed Bad Bunny will make his WWE 2K debut. You can check out all of the released images starting on the next slide.
New Witcher 3 Update Now in "Final Stages," Should Release Soon
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt got its next-gen updates for various platforms late last year to finally bring the game up to speed on modern systems. While those updates brought tons of new features and enhancements, they weren't without their issues with some bugs still needing to be stamped out. Thankfully for those who've been encountering those sorts of issues, CD Projekt Red says it has an update in the works (for the PC platform at a minimum) that should be releasing soon to address some of these issues.
Sony reveals even more PSVR 2 games, including some stone-cold classics
Sony's VR lineup includes some first-gen VR titles, but they're getting a serious upgrade with the PSVR 2
Steam's second most-wishlisted game is a huge mystery—here's what we know about it
Why is everyone so excited about The Day Before?
Forget full price video games, 2023 is the year for DLC to shine
As the cost-of-living crisis increases, here's why playing video game DLC might be a great alternative in 2023.
Marvel's Midnight Suns Reveals Deadpool Trailer and DLC Release Date
Marvel's Midnight Suns will be getting several new playable characters this year, and the first of these is Deadpool. Today, developer Firaxis Games revealed that the Merc with a Mouth will be available on January 26th. The arrival of Deadpool will see several other additions to the game, including new attack and skill cards, new enemies, and a new addition to the Abbey. In true Deadpool fashion, the Abbey expansion will come in the form of a food truck. Deadpool will also have multiple skins, including his classic red and black design, a black and gold suit to match the rest of the Midnight Suns, and more.
