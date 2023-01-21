Read full article on original website
natchitochesparishjournal.com
City Council approves utility rate increases
The Natchitoches City Council voted to take Ordinance No. 86 from the table at its meeting on Jan. 23. The item, which was passed Monday night, was to implement a new utility rate schedule. After tabling this item at its Jan. 9 meeting, more research was done and other options...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
City Fire Department responds to electrical box fire behind Lucky Village
The City of Natchitoches Fire Department received a call from Natchitoches 911 on Jan. 22 at 1:52 pm, stating an electrical box was on fire at the rear of the building located at 929 Keyser Avenue. Engine 2 arrived on scene first finding the service disconnect feeding the building was on fire. The City Utility Department was notified. Firefighters pulled a pre-connected hoseline to protect the structure. The Utility Department arrived and disconnected power to the electrical equipment. The fire had extinguished itself. The utility crew advised that there was no further electrical danger and firefighters found no further fire danger. The scene was turned over to the utility crew. NFD units returned to service.
ktalnews.com
Large fire razes home in Natchitoches
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A home in Natchitoches was destroyed when it caught fire early Monday morning. Just after 12:04 a.m. Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s deputies, EMS and units from the Natchitoches Parish Fire District #6 responded to a large house fire on the 2600 block of Johnson Chute Rd. Officials say when they arrived, the home was already fully engulfed in flames.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
PUBLIC NOTICE: Apartments Available
The Housing Authority of the City of Natchitoches is currently accepting applications for all 1, 2, 3, and 4 – the bedroom waiting list for the Public Housing Program. Applicants must apply in person at the administrative office located at. 536 Culbertson Lane, Natchitoches, LA 71457. Applications are taken...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Natchitoches CVB wins Louey Award
The Natchitoches Area Convention & Visitors Bureau recently accepted the “Louey Award” for 2023 Louey Award for “Outstanding CVB of the Year” for budgets of $500,000 to $999,999 during the Louisiana Travel Association (LTA) Annual Membership Meeting. The “Louey Awards” honor and showcase individuals and organizations...
ktalnews.com
Keithville home suffers extensive fire damage
KEITHVILLE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A home in Keithville was left heavily damaged after a fire broke out Monday afternoon. Units from Caddo Fire Districts 4, 5 and 6, and deputies from the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene on Barron Rd. near Newson Rd. around 3:12 p.m.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
City Council Agenda for January 23 Meeting – TONIGHT
Natchitoches City Council will have a pre-council meeting on Monday, Jan. 23 beginning at 5 p.m. and ending at 5:30 p.m. to discuss non-agenda items. The City Council meeting will begin promptly at 5:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Monday of each month and will be reserved to only items on the Agenda. The public is invited to both the pre-council meetings and council meetings with the understanding that items not on the agenda will not be discussed at the scheduled council meetings, but the public is welcome to discuss any topic at the pre-council meetings. The City Council Meetings are held at the Natchitoches City Council Chambers located at 716 Second Street, Natchitoches, Louisiana.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Letter to the Editor: Vote against funding cuts to library system
The heart and soul of any community is its public library. When it is harmed, the community suffers. On April 29, parish voters will decide whether to approve massive funding cuts to their library system. While these cuts have a fancy name called millage rededication, that highfalutin term can’t mask what this really is, namely serious harm to our wonderful, local resource. To vote yes on this measure, this millage rededication, is to vote no to citizens of this city and to Natchitoches Parish.
KSLA
North Sabine Fire District firefighters combat house fire
SABINE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - North Sabine Firefighters combat flames in dangerous conditions on the inside of a home until the roof became too unstable. On Jan. 20, at 2:07 a.m., the North Sabine Fire District (NSFD) was dispatched to a residential fire in the Zwolle area. When firefighters arrived at the scene they discovered a home heavily on fire in a corner of the home that had already collapsed. The fire appeared to be coming from the attic space.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Notice of Death – January 22, 2023
Service: Wednesday, January 25 at 10 am in the chapel of Blanchard-St. Denis Funeral Home. Natchitoches Parish Journal publishes paid obituaries – unlimited words and a photo, as well as unlimited access – $80. Contact your funeral provider or npjnatla@gmail.com . Must be paid in advance of publication. (Notice of Death shown above are FREE of charge. You may email them to npjnatla@gmail.com)
kjas.com
Stolen fire truck abandoned in mud near Natchitoches, LA
Who would steal a fire truck? And why? That’s what law enforcement in the Natchitoches, Louisiana area are trying to figure out after a fire truck was taken and then found a few hours later about 200 yards off a highway and stuck in mud behind an old abandoned house.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Responders fight early morning structure fire
Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies, multiple units from Natchitoches Parish Fire District #6 and Natchitoches Regional Medical Center EMS responded to NATCOM 911 Center reports of a structure fire on Jan. 23 around 2:04 am in the 2600 block of Johnson Chute Road north of Natchitoches according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office.
NOLA.com
Will Sutton: Buc-ee's in Ruston is going to be wild
Growing up I was part of a Stuckey’s family. When the eight of us traveled, we packed our drinks, sandwiches and snacks. Sometimes we would stop at a Stuckey’s. Loved those pecan log rolls and the shakes were scrumptious. Those were good times. There were more than 350...
kalb.com
APD releases suspect and vehicle description involved in fatal shooting on Magnolia Street
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man was killed in a shooting that happened early Friday morning, (Jan. 20), in the 12th Street and Magnolia Street area. The Alexandria Police Department has released a description of the suspect and vehicle involved in the shooting. APD said the shooter was driving...
Southern University marching band members hit, killed while changing flat tire
State Police said a 1997 Freightliner hit all three after drifting onto the shoulder.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Does Buc-ee’s proximity to RJHS raise security concerns?
One of the secondary questions that has arisen from some Lincoln Parish residents is how will Buc-ee’s impact Ruston Junior High School. The marquee travel center will be built directly across the road from the junior high and is expected to open in 2025. So Tarbutton Road will see...
kalb.com
RPSO RADE Unit arrest recovers drugs, a firearm & $9,219
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man was arrested by the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement Unit on multiple narcotics charges on Jan. 11. Ladarius Dayquan Hicks, 25, has been charged with possession of CDS I with intent to distribute, four counts of possession of CDS II with intent to distribute, possession of CDS III with intent to distribute, possession of CDS IV with intent to distribute, possession of CDS V with intent to distribute, illegal carrying of a firearm with drugs and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
25-Year-Old Louisiana Convicted Felon Arrested Suspected of Possession of a Firearm, Crack, Fentanyl, and Other Crimes
25-Year-Old Louisiana Convicted Felon Arrested Suspected of Possession of a Firearm, Crack, Fentanyl, and Other Crimes. A Louisiana convicted felon has been arrested by the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit after they reportedly discovered a handgun, crack cocaine, marijuana, fentanyl, and other scheduled narcotics in his car, and a large sum of cash in his backpack. He was charged with multiple counts of drug distribution, illegal firearm possession and possession by a convicted felon.
bossierpress.com
Who Is This Person?
Bossier Sheriff’s Office Detectives are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a woman wanted. in connection with a theft from a local store. from the Dollar General Store located in the 4400 block of Highway 157 in Elm Grove. If you have any information on the identity...
allthatsinteresting.com
The Little-Known Story Of The Colfax Massacre, The Worst Episode Of Racial Violence During Reconstruction
After the 1872 gubernatorial election in Louisiana, KKK members and former Confederates stormed a courthouse occupied by Black militiamen — and killed as many as 150 of them. In 1873, the losing side of the most recent Louisiana gubernatorial election took up arms and marched on a local seat...
