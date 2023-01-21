ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmington Hills, MI

WILX-TV

One man and dog dead after fatal crash Lima Township

LIMA TWP., Mich. (WILX) - Troopers were sent to the area on Lima Center and Seitz Rd. for a car fire on Jan. 21 around 7:55 a.m. 33-year-old Karl Weber of Dexter was found dead in the car along with a dog who was also deceased. The investigation shows the...
DEXTER, MI
The Flint Journal

1 dead following hit-and-run crash in Burton

BURTON, MI – One person is dead and another is lodged at the Genesee County Jail after what police have called a fatal hit-and-run crash. Police said Monday, Jan, 23, that Burton police pulled over a blue Chevrolet Trail Blazer on Center Road, near Bristol Road, around 5:30 a.m. Monday. The vehicle had fresh damage on it, which investigators concluded came from a recent fatal crash.
BURTON, MI
CBS Detroit

Young man dies in fiery crash on Detroit's east side

(CBS DETROIT) – A Detroit family is mourning the death of a young man who died in a fiery crash on the city's east side over the weekend.Police say the driver was speeding in the neighborhood, tried to avoid a car, lost control, and slammed into a tree at Woodhall Street and Linville Avenue. The SUV caught fire, trapping the driver and three passengers. Neighbors, including Florine Ashford, ran out and did whatever they could to get them out.   "It is sad and is a sad sight to see," Ashford said.Ashford woke up Saturday morning and saw flames rip through an...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

1 dead, 6 wounded in fiery crash Saturday on Detroit's east side

Detroit police are investigating a crash Saturday involving an SUV in which one person was killed, three passengers were injured and three officers were reportedly sent to the hospital. Deputy Detroit Police Chief Charles Fitzgerald said Saturday that a Dodge Durango with four occupants had been speeding around the city...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Wanted suspect in fatal shooting of Plymouth woman found dead in Clare, Michigan

FOX 2 (WJBK) - The suspect wanted in the fatal shooting of a Plymouth woman, has been found dead, Pittsfield police said Friday,. The body of Michael Anthony Elinski, 59, was discovered in Clare, Michigan dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Elisnki was wanted in the shooting death of 50-year-old Andrea Grant in Pittsfield Township.
CLARE, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit police report 20 armed dollar store robberies since Jan. 1

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit dollar stores have been the target of armed robberies recently, with 20 reported since the beginning of the year, police Chief James White said Monday. White said that a suspect, Fernando Ford, has been arrested in connection with one robbery. He was charged with armed...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

5 charged in attempted Stellantis car theft • 5 charged in Ulta robbery • Rochester woman wins $500k Powerball

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Nine arrests were made with five currently facing charges for trying to steal trucks from the Stellantis SHAP Tuesday, Five women are charged after stealing thousands of dollars of merchandise from a Livingston County Ulta store, and a Rochester woman credits a sleepless night to her $500k Powerball win: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
ROCHESTER, MI
CBS Detroit

Westland police seek suspects in Kroger robbery

WESTLAND, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police in Westland are searching for three suspects wanted in connection to a robbery of a Kroger store. The incident happened at about 9:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, at the Kroger located at 36460 Ford Road. Police say the two suspects, a man, and a woman, entered the store and put nine liquor bottles in a large pink bag. The store manager confronted the two suspects, and then the woman pepper-sprayed the manager.After that, the suspects got into a black pickup truck driven by another man.According to police, the suspects are described as a female wearing a black jacket, pink shirt, black pants and carrying a pink bag. The second suspect is described as a male wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and black pants. If anyone has any information, they are asked to contact the Westland Police Department Detective Bureau at 734-722-9600 and ask to speak to Sgt. Brassfield.
WESTLAND, MI

