Leading discount supermarket chain opening another new location in MichiganKristen WaltersMichigan State
Popular Michigan restaurant chain opening another new location in the stateKristen WaltersRoyal Oak, MI
The Billioniare Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Michigan?Ted RiversDetroit, MI
Grocery Store Meijer is Opening a Concept Store in MichiganBryan DijkhuizenMichigan State
Major supermarket chain opening new Michigan store next weekKristen WaltersLake Orion, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com
Driver dies after crashing into multiple cars, causing SUV to catch fire, police say
DETROIT – A driver died Monday morning after he crashed into multiple cars, causing his SUV to catch fire in Detroit, police said. The crash happened before 9 a.m. Monday (Jan. 23) in the area of East Lantz Avenue and Irvington Street, according to authorities. A man crashed into...
Washtenaw County man dies along with dog in vehicle fire; Police suspect drunk driving
Alcohol appears to be a factor in a collision and car fire that killed a Dexter man and his dog in Washtenaw County. Michigan State Police responded to the crash in Lima Township on Saturday morning.
WILX-TV
One man and dog dead after fatal crash Lima Township
LIMA TWP., Mich. (WILX) - Troopers were sent to the area on Lima Center and Seitz Rd. for a car fire on Jan. 21 around 7:55 a.m. 33-year-old Karl Weber of Dexter was found dead in the car along with a dog who was also deceased. The investigation shows the...
25-year-old Monroe woman loses control of car on icy road, is killed in head-on crash
A Monroe woman was killed Monday morning, when authorities say she crossed into oncoming traffic and crashed head-on into another vehicle in Frenchtown Township.
1 dead following hit-and-run crash in Burton
BURTON, MI – One person is dead and another is lodged at the Genesee County Jail after what police have called a fatal hit-and-run crash. Police said Monday, Jan, 23, that Burton police pulled over a blue Chevrolet Trail Blazer on Center Road, near Bristol Road, around 5:30 a.m. Monday. The vehicle had fresh damage on it, which investigators concluded came from a recent fatal crash.
Young man dies in fiery crash on Detroit's east side
(CBS DETROIT) – A Detroit family is mourning the death of a young man who died in a fiery crash on the city's east side over the weekend.Police say the driver was speeding in the neighborhood, tried to avoid a car, lost control, and slammed into a tree at Woodhall Street and Linville Avenue. The SUV caught fire, trapping the driver and three passengers. Neighbors, including Florine Ashford, ran out and did whatever they could to get them out. "It is sad and is a sad sight to see," Ashford said.Ashford woke up Saturday morning and saw flames rip through an...
Driver dies after being ejected during rollover crash on I-696 in Oakland County
A rollover crash in Oakland County proved fatal after the driver was ejected from the vehicle. While traveling west on I-696, a car veered off the road and rolled into the right side ditch. Paramedics were not able to revive the driver.
Detroit's top cop maintains fiery, fatal crash did not involve police chase
The Detroit father was killed just before 10 a.m. Saturday when the Dodge Durango he was a passenger in slammed into a tree at a high rate of speed Woodhall Street near Chandler Park Drive...
Police investigating death of 5-year-old boy found in Clinton Township after wandering from home
Police on Monday said they began searching the area near the Saravilla Apartment complex, in the area of Harper Ave. and 15 Mile Rd., after the boy left his home.
Detroit News
1 dead, 6 wounded in fiery crash Saturday on Detroit's east side
Detroit police are investigating a crash Saturday involving an SUV in which one person was killed, three passengers were injured and three officers were reportedly sent to the hospital. Deputy Detroit Police Chief Charles Fitzgerald said Saturday that a Dodge Durango with four occupants had been speeding around the city...
MSP: Detroit woman rear-ended by pickup truck after making abrupt stop on I-94
Michigan State Police officials say a 34-year-old Detroit woman was driving her Chrysler 300 eastbound on the freeway shortly after 4 a.m. when she made an abrupt stop in the middle lane near Cadieux on the city’s east side.
fox2detroit.com
18-year-old man suffers third-degree burns while rescuing neighbors from burning Monroe home
MONROE, Mich. (FOX 2) - DJ Duquette was one of the first people to spring into action when his neighbor's Monroe house caught fire Jan. 13. "I didn't have to. I acted I guess, I don't know. It’s just me. You see a house fire burning in fire, I figured help," he said.
Michigan State Police troopers have to break window to arrest man suspected of impaired driving
A man suspected of driving under the influence in Detroit over the weekend is in custody after Michigan State Police had to break his window to arrest him because he was resisting.
Southfield hit-and-run suspect arrested after MSP helicopter tracks him to bar
After fleeing the scene of a crash and allegedly striking a pedestrian on Southfield Freeway, a Detroit man was taken into custody at a nearby bar.
fox2detroit.com
Wanted suspect in fatal shooting of Plymouth woman found dead in Clare, Michigan
FOX 2 (WJBK) - The suspect wanted in the fatal shooting of a Plymouth woman, has been found dead, Pittsfield police said Friday,. The body of Michael Anthony Elinski, 59, was discovered in Clare, Michigan dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Elisnki was wanted in the shooting death of 50-year-old Andrea Grant in Pittsfield Township.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police report 20 armed dollar store robberies since Jan. 1
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit dollar stores have been the target of armed robberies recently, with 20 reported since the beginning of the year, police Chief James White said Monday. White said that a suspect, Fernando Ford, has been arrested in connection with one robbery. He was charged with armed...
MSP: Loaded Glock pistol seized in Inkster traffic stop, driver arrested
When Michigan State Police stopped a driver for holding up traffic at an intersection, they discovered the man had a loaded pistol – but no concealed carry license.
Wyandotte police veteran accused of stealing sandwich from fellow officer
Nearly 40 officers serve the Wyandotte Police Department, upholding the law to the T. But now, one of their very own is being accused of a deplorable act.
fox2detroit.com
5 charged in attempted Stellantis car theft • 5 charged in Ulta robbery • Rochester woman wins $500k Powerball
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Nine arrests were made with five currently facing charges for trying to steal trucks from the Stellantis SHAP Tuesday, Five women are charged after stealing thousands of dollars of merchandise from a Livingston County Ulta store, and a Rochester woman credits a sleepless night to her $500k Powerball win: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
Westland police seek suspects in Kroger robbery
WESTLAND, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police in Westland are searching for three suspects wanted in connection to a robbery of a Kroger store. The incident happened at about 9:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, at the Kroger located at 36460 Ford Road. Police say the two suspects, a man, and a woman, entered the store and put nine liquor bottles in a large pink bag. The store manager confronted the two suspects, and then the woman pepper-sprayed the manager.After that, the suspects got into a black pickup truck driven by another man.According to police, the suspects are described as a female wearing a black jacket, pink shirt, black pants and carrying a pink bag. The second suspect is described as a male wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and black pants. If anyone has any information, they are asked to contact the Westland Police Department Detective Bureau at 734-722-9600 and ask to speak to Sgt. Brassfield.
