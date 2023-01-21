ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
State College

How Communities in North-Central Pa. Are Attempting to Preserve a Scarce Resource: Darkness

This story was produced by the State College regional bureau of Spotlight PA, an independent, nonpartisan newsroom dedicated to investigative and public-service journalism for Pennsylvania. Sign up for our regional newsletter, Talk of the Town. Communities in north-central Pennsylvania are taking action to limit outdoor artificial lighting that is encroaching...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Biggest snowfalls recorded in Pennsylvania history

STACKER — Almost everyone who lives in areas prone to snow seems to have a legendary snowstorm story: the blizzard of ’78, the Storm of the Century, any of the blizzards or bomb cyclones that have happened since then. And according to experts, historic snowstorms—the kind you measure all other snowy days against—are becoming more […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Pennsylvania hunter bags his first bear after 82 years of trying

Lehigh County, Pa. — On Oct. 21, Jack Lewis, a 96-year-old Pennsylvania hunter from Lehigh County, achieved a lifelong goal by successfully harvesting his first black bear. Lewis, an avid outdoorsman since the age of 12, told Outdoor News that he has hunted for deer, turkeys, and waterfowl every season, with the exception of the two years he served as a Navy seaman in World War II. On this fateful...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
wmmr.com

This Is the Wealthiest Town In Pennsylvania

Have you ever wondered what towns make up the wealthiest in Pennsylvania? Well, we have your answer. The staffers at Suburbs101.com have put together a list of the six wealthiest towns in Pennsylvania. “Pennsylvania is home to some of the wealthiest Americans in the country,” they state in the article. “In fact, some of the wealthiest billionaires live in Pennsylvania including Victoria Mars (Mars candy) and self-made billionaires such as Michael Rubin and Jeff Yass. Here are the top 6 wealthiest towns in Pennsylvania. The information presented in this article are based on data from the US Census American Community Survey and the rankings are based on median household income.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Digital Pennsylvania driver’s license could be coming soon

(WTAJ) — As the world continues to adapt and change to digital life, your Pennsylvania driver’s license and state ID could follow suit sooner than we thought. According to a report from Patch.com, lawmakers are looking to advance the timeline with new legislature allowing the use of digital ID for residents. However, the current bill […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Tribune-Review

Area couples wait longer to adopt from pandemic-curtailed pool of newborns

The stars were aligned when Rob and Samantha Lauricia added a baby boy, Sal, to their family last February. After a little more than a year of preparation and paperwork, the Irwin couple became eligible to adopt a child on Jan. 19, 2022. When they welcomed Sal into their home just weeks later, they joined a group of new adoptive parents that had grown smaller in numbers during the covid-19 pandemic.
IRWIN, PA
abc27.com

Man injured in Lower Swatara Township crash

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Officials in Lower Swatara Township, Dauphin County, responded to a single vehicle crash on Sunday morning that left one driver with suspected serious injuries, according to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP). According to PSP, the single vehicle crash took place on the ramp from North...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
marijuanamoment.net

Pennsylvania’s New Governor Pledges To Expand Marijuana Pardons, Including By Promoting Resources In Spanish

The recently sworn-in governor of Pennsylvania says that he intends to prioritize expanding marijuana pardon opportunities, including by promoting resources in Spanish to reach more people with eligible convictions. In an interview with AL DÍA, Gov. Josh Shapiro (D) was asked about the pardon project that launched under his predecessor...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Edy Zoo

Pennsylvania refuses to budge on minimum wage while 8.5 million workers across US see wages rise

HARRISBURG, PA. - Pennsylvania is stuck in the past, refusing to budge on its minimum wage of $7.25 per hour – a rate that has not changed since the federal government set it in 2009. This refusal to change has been causing financial hardship for low-wage workers in the Keystone State. Moreover, it comes at a time when 23 other states have increased their minimum wage this month, providing much-needed relief to millions across the country.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Pa. lawmakers propose medical debt relief bill

HARRISBURG, Pa (WTAJ) – Seeking to ease the burden of medical debt on working families, a plan to create the Pennsylvania Medical Debt Repayment Program was unveiled today by state Reps. Arvind Venkat and Nick Pisciottano, both D-Allegheny; Bridget Kosierowski, D-Lackawanna; and Tarik Khan and Donna Bullock, both D-Phila. The lawmakers likened the newly proposed […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Pennsylvanians encouraged to use myPATH to file 2022 tax returns

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Department of Revenue is encouraging taxpayers to use myPATH, a free online option, to file their Pennsylvania personal income tax returns this year. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue, myPATH is a user-friendly program that can be used to make income tax payments.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Passenger killed in central Pa. crash: coroner

A 41-year-old man died Saturday after the vehicle in which he was riding crashed outside the Dollar General on Bull Road in Conewago Township, according to the York County coroner. Corner’s deputies were called to the scene around 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon, the coroner’s office said in an incident notice....
CONEWAGO TOWNSHIP, PA
WNEP-TV 16

The Flood of '96 — Back Down The Pennsylvania Road

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — A big snowstorm followed by a January thaw 27 years ago led to the flood of 1996. Mike Stevens remembered the damage ten years later in 2006, and we do the same in this trip Back Down The Pennsylvania Road. Check out stories from WNEP's Video...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy