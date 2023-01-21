Read full article on original website
Related
Pennsylvania Game Commission Warns Residents of a Unique Visitor to the Area
Chester County is no stranger to rare animal sightings, and neither is nearby Bucks County as a one-year anniversary approaches of a coyotes being spotted in the area. Authorities are warning residents to remain diligent. Gregory Vellner wrote about the local animals for NewsBreak. The Pennsylvania Game Commission has sent...
State College
How Communities in North-Central Pa. Are Attempting to Preserve a Scarce Resource: Darkness
This story was produced by the State College regional bureau of Spotlight PA, an independent, nonpartisan newsroom dedicated to investigative and public-service journalism for Pennsylvania. Sign up for our regional newsletter, Talk of the Town. Communities in north-central Pennsylvania are taking action to limit outdoor artificial lighting that is encroaching...
Technical mistakes, secrecy envelope errors led to Lehigh Valley mail-in ballots being rejected
The 1,296 rejected ballots were a fraction of the roughly 73K mail-in ballots returned in Lehigh and Northampton counties. The post Technical mistakes, secrecy envelope errors led to Lehigh Valley mail-in ballots being rejected appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
abc27.com
Mastriano proposes bill banning drag shows in Pennsylvania public places
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — In a memo released on Monday, Republican Pennsylvania State Senator Doug Mastriano said he planned to introduce legislation that would ban drag shows on public property or in areas where minors could see. In the now-deleted memo, Mastriano said the proposed legislation would place drag...
WOLF
Winter Storm Impacts Central & Northeast PA Sunday Late Afternoon & Night
Another winter storm is starting to move through central & northeast PA. Here is the latest information!. The National Weather Service has issued WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES (purple counties) for everyone in the FOX56 viewing area across central & northeast PA. In terms of snow totals, a coating - 2" is...
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Pennsylvania history
STACKER — Almost everyone who lives in areas prone to snow seems to have a legendary snowstorm story: the blizzard of ’78, the Storm of the Century, any of the blizzards or bomb cyclones that have happened since then. And according to experts, historic snowstorms—the kind you measure all other snowy days against—are becoming more […]
Pennsylvania hunter bags his first bear after 82 years of trying
Lehigh County, Pa. — On Oct. 21, Jack Lewis, a 96-year-old Pennsylvania hunter from Lehigh County, achieved a lifelong goal by successfully harvesting his first black bear. Lewis, an avid outdoorsman since the age of 12, told Outdoor News that he has hunted for deer, turkeys, and waterfowl every season, with the exception of the two years he served as a Navy seaman in World War II. On this fateful...
UPMC has grown too big; Pa. lawmakers need to support its workers, new report finds
The report cites numerous UPMC employees who told of staffing shortages that affected their jobs and their patients. The post UPMC has grown too big; Pa. lawmakers need to support its workers, new report finds appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
wmmr.com
This Is the Wealthiest Town In Pennsylvania
Have you ever wondered what towns make up the wealthiest in Pennsylvania? Well, we have your answer. The staffers at Suburbs101.com have put together a list of the six wealthiest towns in Pennsylvania. “Pennsylvania is home to some of the wealthiest Americans in the country,” they state in the article. “In fact, some of the wealthiest billionaires live in Pennsylvania including Victoria Mars (Mars candy) and self-made billionaires such as Michael Rubin and Jeff Yass. Here are the top 6 wealthiest towns in Pennsylvania. The information presented in this article are based on data from the US Census American Community Survey and the rankings are based on median household income.”
Digital Pennsylvania driver’s license could be coming soon
(WTAJ) — As the world continues to adapt and change to digital life, your Pennsylvania driver’s license and state ID could follow suit sooner than we thought. According to a report from Patch.com, lawmakers are looking to advance the timeline with new legislature allowing the use of digital ID for residents. However, the current bill […]
echo-pilot.com
Commuters in Maryland, Pennsylvania could face freezing rain Wednesday morning
Freezing rain Wednesday could make the morning commute tricky, according to weather forecasters. A weather system brewing for the region could drop a little snow Tuesday night, according to the National Weather Service. By daybreak Wednesday, rain and freezing rain might blend in, according to the weather service. The chance...
Area couples wait longer to adopt from pandemic-curtailed pool of newborns
The stars were aligned when Rob and Samantha Lauricia added a baby boy, Sal, to their family last February. After a little more than a year of preparation and paperwork, the Irwin couple became eligible to adopt a child on Jan. 19, 2022. When they welcomed Sal into their home just weeks later, they joined a group of new adoptive parents that had grown smaller in numbers during the covid-19 pandemic.
abc27.com
Man injured in Lower Swatara Township crash
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Officials in Lower Swatara Township, Dauphin County, responded to a single vehicle crash on Sunday morning that left one driver with suspected serious injuries, according to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP). According to PSP, the single vehicle crash took place on the ramp from North...
marijuanamoment.net
Pennsylvania’s New Governor Pledges To Expand Marijuana Pardons, Including By Promoting Resources In Spanish
The recently sworn-in governor of Pennsylvania says that he intends to prioritize expanding marijuana pardon opportunities, including by promoting resources in Spanish to reach more people with eligible convictions. In an interview with AL DÍA, Gov. Josh Shapiro (D) was asked about the pardon project that launched under his predecessor...
Pennsylvania refuses to budge on minimum wage while 8.5 million workers across US see wages rise
HARRISBURG, PA. - Pennsylvania is stuck in the past, refusing to budge on its minimum wage of $7.25 per hour – a rate that has not changed since the federal government set it in 2009. This refusal to change has been causing financial hardship for low-wage workers in the Keystone State. Moreover, it comes at a time when 23 other states have increased their minimum wage this month, providing much-needed relief to millions across the country.
Pa. lawmakers propose medical debt relief bill
HARRISBURG, Pa (WTAJ) – Seeking to ease the burden of medical debt on working families, a plan to create the Pennsylvania Medical Debt Repayment Program was unveiled today by state Reps. Arvind Venkat and Nick Pisciottano, both D-Allegheny; Bridget Kosierowski, D-Lackawanna; and Tarik Khan and Donna Bullock, both D-Phila. The lawmakers likened the newly proposed […]
wrnjradio.com
St. Luke’s is the PA network with the most hospitals recognized for excellence in patient safety
The Hospital and Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania (HAP) recognized 21 Pennsylvania hospitals for their stellar performance ensuring patients’ safety. Nearly half of the honorees for HAP’s Excellence in Patient Safety Recognition program are St. Luke’s hospitals. The eight St. Luke’s hospitals honored by HAP are:. St....
abc27.com
Pennsylvanians encouraged to use myPATH to file 2022 tax returns
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Department of Revenue is encouraging taxpayers to use myPATH, a free online option, to file their Pennsylvania personal income tax returns this year. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue, myPATH is a user-friendly program that can be used to make income tax payments.
Passenger killed in central Pa. crash: coroner
A 41-year-old man died Saturday after the vehicle in which he was riding crashed outside the Dollar General on Bull Road in Conewago Township, according to the York County coroner. Corner’s deputies were called to the scene around 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon, the coroner’s office said in an incident notice....
WNEP-TV 16
The Flood of '96 — Back Down The Pennsylvania Road
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — A big snowstorm followed by a January thaw 27 years ago led to the flood of 1996. Mike Stevens remembered the damage ten years later in 2006, and we do the same in this trip Back Down The Pennsylvania Road. Check out stories from WNEP's Video...
