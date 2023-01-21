ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merck to address cancer claims linked to diabetes drugs by year-end – Bloomberg

Merck (NYSE:MRK) has found how a potential cancer-causing agent contaminated its blockbuster diabetes drugs and is ready to take steps to resolve the issue by the end of 2023, Bloomberg reported Tuesday. In August, the FDA warned that cancer causing nitrosamine called NTTP, was detected in certain samples of sitagliptin,...
Lilly shares slip as FDA seeks more Alzheimer’s drug data

Eli Lilly shares slipped Friday after regulators said they need to see more data on the company’s application for a quick approval of its potential Alzheimer’s disease treatment. Lilly said the Food and Drug Administration wants information from at least 100 patients who received a minimum of 12 months of continued treatment on donanemab. The […]
FDA Issues Final Clinical Research Guidance For Cannabis, Here Are The Agency's Recommendations

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued final guidance, titled “Cannabis and Cannabis-Derived Compounds: Quality Considerations for Clinical Research,” outlining its stand on topics relevant to scientists related to the development of human medicinal products containing cannabis or cannabis-derived compounds. What’s In The Guidance?. “This guidance addresses...
Alzheimer's drug that modestly slows disease OK'd by FDA

U.S. health officials on Friday approved a closely watched Alzheimer’s drug that modestly slows the brain-robbing disease, albeit with potential safety risks that patients and their doctors will have to carefully weigh.The drug, Leqembi, is the first that’s been convincingly shown to slow the decline in memory and thinking that defines Alzheimer’s by targeting the disease's underlying biology. The Food and Drug Administration approved it for patients with Alzheimer's, specifically those with mild or early-stage disease.Leqembi, from Japan's Eisai and its U.S. partner Biogen, is a rare success in a field accustomed to failed experimental treatments for the incurable...
What to Know About Pfizer's and Moderna's Bivalent COVID Boosters

Updated COVID boosters from Pfizer and Moderna are available to everyone 6 months and older. Some adults can get Novavax for a booster instead. As the virus mutates, boosters have become necessary to restore protection given by the original vaccines or past infections. What's next. Viruses like COVID-19 spread really...
The FDA May Ban the Sale of a Popular Anti-Aging Supplement

Back in June 2018, The World Health Organization took a novel, unorthodox, and for many observers somewhat provocative position. By officially adding aging to the 11th edition of its International Classification of Diseases, The WHO concluded; growing old should be considered a medical condition worthy of diagnosis, and more importantly, treatment.
This Tesla Analyst Must Be On 'Hallucinogenic Drugs,' Says Value Investor In Response To Morgan Stanley's Value Proposition

As Tesla Inc TSLA shares continued to slip toward Morgan Stanley's bear case, analyst Adam Jonas started to wonder if Tesla was leaning into value territory. A member of CNBC's "Halftime Report" panel suggested Jonas must have been on LSD or another psychoactive drug that produced altered states of consciousness when he started thinking about the Elon Musk-led company as a value play.
Scientists find potential cellular target for HIV therapies

Researchers at The Herbert Wertheim UF Scripps Institute for Biomedical Innovation & Technology have discovered a protein that appears to play a key role in helping HIV replicate in human immune cells, providing more clues about how cellular machinery allows the virus to create new copies of itself. The insight...
Tesla, Amazon, Lucid, Wayfair, Sumo Logic: Why These 5 Stocks Are Drawing Investors' Attention Today

Major Wall Street indices closed in the green on Monday as investors and traders began considering the possibility of a slowdown in the pace of the Federal Reserve’s rate hikes. A report in The Wall Street Journal indicated central bank officials are preparing to slow the rate hike pace for a second straight meeting in early February on growing hopes of easing inflation. Comments by Fed Governor Christopher Waller on Friday that indicated a favor toward a quarter-percentage-point rate hike at the next meeting boosted investor sentiments, according to CNBC. The following stocks drew heavy investors’ attention:
Marketing Communications Agency Specializing In Cannabis Joins Acceleration Community of Companies

Acceleration Community of Companies (ACC), a company that developed a go-to-market business approach with a series of strategic and complementary acquisitions, announced the acquisition of Trailblaze, a boutique marketing communications agency specializing in cannabis and wellness brands. Trailblaze, founded in 2018 by Lisa Weser, is a marketing communications agency for...
Lilly's donanemab fails to get early FDA approval for Alzheimer's

Eli Lilly's bid for accelerated approval of its Alzheimer's therapy donanemab was rejected by U.S. regulators, an unexpected setback for the drugmaker. The Food and Drug Administration sent the company a complete response letter saying it would not give the early approval for the drug because not enough patients on the trial had received it for a full 12 months, Lilly said Thursday in a statement.
