Read full article on original website
Related
The FDA just approved a new Alzheimer's drug that's set to be a blockbuster
The new drug, called Leqembi, slowed the rate of cognitive decline in Alzheimer's patients by 27%.
msn.com
Merck to address cancer claims linked to diabetes drugs by year-end – Bloomberg
Merck (NYSE:MRK) has found how a potential cancer-causing agent contaminated its blockbuster diabetes drugs and is ready to take steps to resolve the issue by the end of 2023, Bloomberg reported Tuesday. In August, the FDA warned that cancer causing nitrosamine called NTTP, was detected in certain samples of sitagliptin,...
Merck says it's working to reduce levels of cancer-causing compound in popular diabetes drugs
Pharmaceutical company Merck said that it is working to reduce levels of a cancer-causing organic compound that was found in some of its popular type 2 diabetes drugs.
Lilly shares slip as FDA seeks more Alzheimer’s drug data
Eli Lilly shares slipped Friday after regulators said they need to see more data on the company’s application for a quick approval of its potential Alzheimer’s disease treatment. Lilly said the Food and Drug Administration wants information from at least 100 patients who received a minimum of 12 months of continued treatment on donanemab. The […]
FDA Issues Final Clinical Research Guidance For Cannabis, Here Are The Agency's Recommendations
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued final guidance, titled “Cannabis and Cannabis-Derived Compounds: Quality Considerations for Clinical Research,” outlining its stand on topics relevant to scientists related to the development of human medicinal products containing cannabis or cannabis-derived compounds. What’s In The Guidance?. “This guidance addresses...
An early indication of a Pfizer bivalent COVID injection connection to stroke is seen by the CDC and U.S. FDA.
Following early data examined by U.S. health authorities, a safety monitoring system warned that the revised COVID-19 shot from American pharmaceutical company Pfizer Inc. (PFE.N) and German partner BioNTech might be connected to a specific type of cerebral stroke in older persons.
Recall alert: Second company recalls blood pressure medication over cancer risk
A second pharmaceutical company has recalled a blood pressure medication that could increase the risk of cancer if taken in large amounts, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced last week. Lupin Pharmaceuticals recalled four lots of the drug Quinapril, saying the medication has too much of an impurity called...
Tesla Bull Says Time For Tim Cook To Step Down: Apple In 'Serious Trouble' If Elon Musk's Company Begins Making Phones
Apple, Inc. AAPL CEO Tim Cook and Elon Musk may have patched up following the latter’s outburst over the tech giant pulling out most of its ads from Twitter — but a Tesla bull in late November lashed out at the Apple chief over the way he was leading the company.
Alzheimer's drug that modestly slows disease OK'd by FDA
U.S. health officials on Friday approved a closely watched Alzheimer’s drug that modestly slows the brain-robbing disease, albeit with potential safety risks that patients and their doctors will have to carefully weigh.The drug, Leqembi, is the first that’s been convincingly shown to slow the decline in memory and thinking that defines Alzheimer’s by targeting the disease's underlying biology. The Food and Drug Administration approved it for patients with Alzheimer's, specifically those with mild or early-stage disease.Leqembi, from Japan's Eisai and its U.S. partner Biogen, is a rare success in a field accustomed to failed experimental treatments for the incurable...
CNET
What to Know About Pfizer's and Moderna's Bivalent COVID Boosters
Updated COVID boosters from Pfizer and Moderna are available to everyone 6 months and older. Some adults can get Novavax for a booster instead. As the virus mutates, boosters have become necessary to restore protection given by the original vaccines or past infections. What's next. Viruses like COVID-19 spread really...
Stimulus checks of more than $3,000 delivered in the United States
Thousands of Americans are receiving a postal check worth $3000.00 USD or more. The first thing you should know is that those eligible to receive these checks will need to fill out an application.
The FDA May Ban the Sale of a Popular Anti-Aging Supplement
Back in June 2018, The World Health Organization took a novel, unorthodox, and for many observers somewhat provocative position. By officially adding aging to the 11th edition of its International Classification of Diseases, The WHO concluded; growing old should be considered a medical condition worthy of diagnosis, and more importantly, treatment.
FDA Reacts To The Death Related To Experimental Antibody Therapy For Alzheimer's Disease
Immunotherapy is a form of biological intervention to fight a variety of diseases. This novel scientific breakthrough has been one of the significant frontlines of future therapeutic modalities.
This Tesla Analyst Must Be On 'Hallucinogenic Drugs,' Says Value Investor In Response To Morgan Stanley's Value Proposition
As Tesla Inc TSLA shares continued to slip toward Morgan Stanley's bear case, analyst Adam Jonas started to wonder if Tesla was leaning into value territory. A member of CNBC's "Halftime Report" panel suggested Jonas must have been on LSD or another psychoactive drug that produced altered states of consciousness when he started thinking about the Elon Musk-led company as a value play.
MedicalXpress
Scientists find potential cellular target for HIV therapies
Researchers at The Herbert Wertheim UF Scripps Institute for Biomedical Innovation & Technology have discovered a protein that appears to play a key role in helping HIV replicate in human immune cells, providing more clues about how cellular machinery allows the virus to create new copies of itself. The insight...
CNBC
FDA says Covid vaccines will probably get an annual update but most people will likely need only one shot
The FDA published a road map for the future of Covid-19 vaccination in the U.S. The agency said the shots will probably get an annual update, but most people will likely need only one shot moving forward. The FDA's panel of advisors meets Thursday to discuss the proposed framework. The...
Tesla, Amazon, Lucid, Wayfair, Sumo Logic: Why These 5 Stocks Are Drawing Investors' Attention Today
Major Wall Street indices closed in the green on Monday as investors and traders began considering the possibility of a slowdown in the pace of the Federal Reserve’s rate hikes. A report in The Wall Street Journal indicated central bank officials are preparing to slow the rate hike pace for a second straight meeting in early February on growing hopes of easing inflation. Comments by Fed Governor Christopher Waller on Friday that indicated a favor toward a quarter-percentage-point rate hike at the next meeting boosted investor sentiments, according to CNBC. The following stocks drew heavy investors’ attention:
Marketing Communications Agency Specializing In Cannabis Joins Acceleration Community of Companies
Acceleration Community of Companies (ACC), a company that developed a go-to-market business approach with a series of strategic and complementary acquisitions, announced the acquisition of Trailblaze, a boutique marketing communications agency specializing in cannabis and wellness brands. Trailblaze, founded in 2018 by Lisa Weser, is a marketing communications agency for...
MySanAntonio
Lilly's donanemab fails to get early FDA approval for Alzheimer's
Eli Lilly's bid for accelerated approval of its Alzheimer's therapy donanemab was rejected by U.S. regulators, an unexpected setback for the drugmaker. The Food and Drug Administration sent the company a complete response letter saying it would not give the early approval for the drug because not enough patients on the trial had received it for a full 12 months, Lilly said Thursday in a statement.
Context Therapeutics And 3 Other Stocks Under $1 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying
The Dow Jones closed higher by more than 250 points on Monday. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision. Below is a...
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
110K+
Followers
193K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0