markerzone.com
NHL PLAYERS COME TO THE DEFENSE OF BRUCE BOUDREAU AND CRITICIZE CANUCKS ORGANIZATION
The Vancouver Canucks have received due criticism for their recent behavior with regards to head coach Bruce Boudreau. Canucks management has dangled the idea of terminating Boudreau for two months now, and he has gotten emotional in front of media more than once. Canucks' fans made their feelings known on...
Ex-Coyotes’ Rick Tocchet named head coach of Vancouver Canucks
Bruce Boudreau has been fired as coach of the Vancouver Canucks, who are again on track to miss the playoffs with another underachieving season. The team announced the change Sunday, less than a week since president of hockey operations Jim Rutherford said “major surgery” was needed to fix the Canucks, who have only made the playoffs once in the past eight years. Rick Tocchet was hired as Boudreau’s replacement for a Vancouver team that has lost 28 of 46 games this season.
Detroit News
Wings notes: Bertuzzi could return Tuesday after latest frustrating injury
Detroit — The news on forward Tyler Bertuzzi was as good as the Red Wings could expect. Coach Derek Lalonde said after Saturday's morning skate that Bertuzzi is considered day to day with a lower body injury, and there's a chance Bertuzzi could even return for Tuesday's game against San Jose.
Red Wings would land D Jakob Chychrun in suggested blockbuster trade
Who would the Red Wings give up for Jakob Chychrun?. The 2023 NHL trade deadline will come and go on March 3rd, and there has been plenty of chatter regarding what Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman will decide to do. Heck, there is even talk about the Red Wings trading their captain Dylan Larkin if the two sides cannot come to an agreement on a long-term contract extension. But in this suggested blockbuster trade, the Red Wings would acquire former NHL All-Star, Jakob Chychrun.
Detroit News
Inability to gain any traction leaves Red Wings stuck in middle
Detroit — Try as they might, the Red Wings just can't generate any traction. They haven't been able to string together a winning streak, accumulate consistent points for the standings, and make a spirited run toward the playoffs. But the Wings just continue to win and lose at equal...
6 Detroit Red Wings who could be traded
Heading into the the 2022-23 season, it seemed like a foregone conclusion that the Detroit Red Wings would once again be sellers by the time the trade deadline approached. Well, here we are in late January, and the Red Wings will almost certainly be looking to sell of some players before the March 3rd deadline comes and goes. You can expect for Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman to look to deal off of some players who are on expiring contracts before the deadline.
Yardbarker
Vancouver Canucks officially fire Bruce Boudreau, hire Rick Tocchet
The Vancouver Canucks made the official announcement Sunday that Bruce Boudreau has been fired as head coach and Rick Tocchet has been hired to replace him. In addition to the Boudreau firing, assistant coach Brent Cull was let go as well. After Tocchet was officially hired, the Canucks announced that former NHL defensemen Adam Foote and Sergei Gonchar will be joining his coaching staff as an assistant coach and defensive development coach, respectively.
Sharks visit the Red Wings, look to stop road losing streak
San Jose Sharks (14-24-9, seventh in the Pacific Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (19-18-8, sixth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks will look to end a three-game road slide when they take on the Detroit Red Wings. Detroit has a 19-18-8 record overall and an 11-10-3...
Quick start helps Jets defeat Flyers, 5-3
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Axel Jonsson-Fjällby, Kyle Connor and Mark Scheifele gave Winnipeg an early three-goal lead, and the Jets held on to defeat the Philadelphia Flyers 5-3 on Sunday night. Karson Kuhlman also scored, Kevin Stenlund had an empty-netter and David Rittich made 28 saves for the Jets, who improved to 2-2 on a five-game road trip that concludes Tuesday night in Nashville. “We just wanted to play our game right from the drop of the puck,” Kuhlman said. “I think we did that and gave ourselves a little bit of a cushion. Obviously, we wanted to play a better 60-minute game than that, but we ended up with the win.” Kevin Hayes tallied twice while playing in his 600th career game, and Ivan Provorov added a goal for Philadelphia.
FOX Sports
Scheifele, Hellebuyck carry Jets past Senators, 5-1
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Mark Scheifele scored twice and Connor Hellebuyck stopped 25 shots in the Winnipeg Jets' 5-1 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Saturday night. Nikolaj Ehlers, Blake Wheeler and Cole Perfetti also scored to help Winnipeg improve to 30-16-1. Ehlers, who missed 36 games with an abdominal injury, has four goals and eight assists in nine games since returning to the lineup.
NHL
2023 All-Star Game lines as selected by NHL.com
Staff writers decide how talent in each division should be arranged in Florida on Feb. 4. The debate over how players in the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Game should be deployed can begin in earnest now that the rosters are filled. The final 12 players were added Jan. 19 through...
Yardbarker
Alex Ovechkin out vs. Golden Knights with lower-body injury
The chase for the NHL goals record will be paused for at least one night. Washington Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin will not play in Saturday’s game against the Vegas Golden Knights. Ovechkin has a lower-body injury and is day-to-day, according to the Capitals. Ovechkin missed the morning skate in...
Jason Zucker Loves Scoring Goals with the Penguins
The Pittsburgh Penguins are getting the best version of Jason Zucker and his energy is contagious.
markerzone.com
FORMER NHLER NICK SHORE EJECTED IN SHL GAME FOR ABUSE OF AN OFFICIAL (VIDEO)
Former NHL forward Nick Shore found himself in some hot water over the weekend in the Swedish Hockey League as his team, HV71 took on Orebro HK. After failing to score on a partial break in the third period and knocking the net off its moorings, Shore was frustrated with himself and went to bang his stick on the boards. Instead of hitting the boards, Shore made contact with the leg of one of the officials. Even if it was an accident, it was uncalled for. The 30-year-old was then given a game misconduct for abuse of an official.
FanSided
