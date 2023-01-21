Read full article on original website
NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update
The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
WKRC
Bengals have done something never before accomplished in NFL history
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Bengals already faced long odds to get back to the AFC Championship game but this is crazy. Only four times in the last 30 years has a team lost the Super Bowl the previous season and returned to the AFC title game the following year (1993 Buffalo Bills, 2012 & 2013 New England Patriots and 2021 Kansas City Chiefs).
WKRC
POSTGAME: Taylor, Burrow on Bengals win over Bills in Buffalo
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor and quarterback Joe Burrow discuss the playoff win in Buffalo. The Bengals rolled to a 27-10 win over the Bills in the snow to advance to the AFC Championship game for a second straight season.
WKRC
Bengals continue to prove mettle on road in playoffs with blowout of Bills in the snow
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKRC) - The Bengals continue to be playoff road warriors. They won their third road playoff game over the last two seasons on Sunday by downing the Buffalo Bills, 27-10, in the AFC Divisional Round at Highmark Stadium in a steady snow that left the field covered throughout.
WKRC
Casual, professional gamblers hope to cash in on the Bengals
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Bengals have been on a mission all season to get back to the Super Bowl. And now Las Vegas says they are no longer underdogs. Since online sports betting became legal earlier this year, several sportsbooks say Ohio has come to play in a big way.
WKRC
Bills GM on Bengals: 'Don't want to have to suck bad enough to have to get Ja'Marr Chase'
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane was gracious toward the Bengals, the Cincinnati community and all the medical personnel in the days following Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest in Paycor Stadium, but his words came across less than kind a couple of days after the Bengals ended the Bills' season.
WKRC
Bengals no longer underdogs in AFC title game against Chiefs
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Bengals are disrespected no more. They opened as slight underdogs to the Kansas City Chiefs in this Sunday's AFC Championship game, but they have quickly become the betting favorite. According to the website BetOnline.ag the Bengals opened as 1.5-point underdogs but by Tuesday they were 1.5-point...
WKRC
Meal prep like the Bengals with tips from 6 'N The Mornin'
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Meal prepping can be a time-saving eating tool, especially for the Bengals who are facing a busy week ahead of the AFC Championship game. Private chef Tajiana Poellnitz, who works with some of the players, shares how to meal prep like a pro!
WKRC
Duane, Is That Right? Are the Cincinnati Bengals America's favorite team?
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - There’s no question about our favorite football team here in the Tri-State. Win or lose, Cincinnati has long been steeped in the stripes. But with Burrow and a slew of stars now dominating the field, the orange and black are now so wildly popular across the country that stripehype.com crowned the Bengals as “America’s New Team.”
WKRC
Local artist paints iconic Bengals moments, donates portraits to raise money for charity
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local artist is cheering on the Bengals with her canvas and paintbrushes, continuing her tradition of capturing iconic playoff moments, and then giving back to a Cincinnati charity. With a blank canvas at the ready, her color palette set, and her rap music turned all the...
WKRC
Both Bengals and Chiefs overcoming injuries ahead of AFC Championship Game
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Bengals are set to face the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday in the AFC championship game. But both teams are trying to overcome injuries. First up, Bengals offensive lineman Jonah Williams reported a dislocated kneecap. OrthoCincy surgeon Dr. Nick Gates explained why he's likely on the road to recovery.
WKRC
'Better send those refunds': Cincy Shirts jumps on Burrow quip with new shirt
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - "Better send those refunds." That statement from Joe Burrow was heard by millions after the Bengals beat the Bills in Buffalo Sunday. Of course, it's Cincy Shirts' latest offering during the Bengals' playoff run. Many fans, and the team itself, felt slighted to see so much promotion...
WKRC
Bengals offensive line comes through in playoff win despite absence of 3 starters
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKRC) - Bengals running back Joe Mixon was one of several players to receive a game ball from head coach Zac Taylor for his performance in Sunday's 27-10 AFC Divisional Round playoff win over the Buffalo Bills and upon receiving it he quickly flipped the ball toward a group offensive linemen where left guard Cordell Volson caught it with a huge smile on his face.
WKRC
Bengals tight end Hurst named finalist for NFL award
NEW YORK (AP/WKRC) - Cincinnati Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst, San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle and Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera are the three finalists for the NFL’s Salute to Service Award. The league on Wednesday announced the finalists for the 12th annual award. It’s designated...
WKRC
WATCH: Bengals celebrate victory over Bills in locker room
CINCINNATI (WKRC/AP) - Joe Burrow threw two touchdown passes and Cincinnati’s defense swarmed Josh Allen on a snow-slicked field in a 27-10 win Sunday to send the Bengals to the AFC championship game for the second straight year. Watch the team celebrate its Divisional Round playoff victory over Buffalo...
