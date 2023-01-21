ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update

The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Page Six

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
WKRC

Bengals have done something never before accomplished in NFL history

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Bengals already faced long odds to get back to the AFC Championship game but this is crazy. Only four times in the last 30 years has a team lost the Super Bowl the previous season and returned to the AFC title game the following year (1993 Buffalo Bills, 2012 & 2013 New England Patriots and 2021 Kansas City Chiefs).
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Casual, professional gamblers hope to cash in on the Bengals

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Bengals have been on a mission all season to get back to the Super Bowl. And now Las Vegas says they are no longer underdogs. Since online sports betting became legal earlier this year, several sportsbooks say Ohio has come to play in a big way.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Bengals no longer underdogs in AFC title game against Chiefs

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Bengals are disrespected no more. They opened as slight underdogs to the Kansas City Chiefs in this Sunday's AFC Championship game, but they have quickly become the betting favorite. According to the website BetOnline.ag the Bengals opened as 1.5-point underdogs but by Tuesday they were 1.5-point...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Meal prep like the Bengals with tips from 6 'N The Mornin'

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Meal prepping can be a time-saving eating tool, especially for the Bengals who are facing a busy week ahead of the AFC Championship game. Private chef Tajiana Poellnitz, who works with some of the players, shares how to meal prep like a pro!
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Duane, Is That Right? Are the Cincinnati Bengals America's favorite team?

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - There’s no question about our favorite football team here in the Tri-State. Win or lose, Cincinnati has long been steeped in the stripes. But with Burrow and a slew of stars now dominating the field, the orange and black are now so wildly popular across the country that stripehype.com crowned the Bengals as “America’s New Team.”
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Both Bengals and Chiefs overcoming injuries ahead of AFC Championship Game

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Bengals are set to face the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday in the AFC championship game. But both teams are trying to overcome injuries. First up, Bengals offensive lineman Jonah Williams reported a dislocated kneecap. OrthoCincy surgeon Dr. Nick Gates explained why he's likely on the road to recovery.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Bengals offensive line comes through in playoff win despite absence of 3 starters

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKRC) - Bengals running back Joe Mixon was one of several players to receive a game ball from head coach Zac Taylor for his performance in Sunday's 27-10 AFC Divisional Round playoff win over the Buffalo Bills and upon receiving it he quickly flipped the ball toward a group offensive linemen where left guard Cordell Volson caught it with a huge smile on his face.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Bengals tight end Hurst named finalist for NFL award

NEW YORK (AP/WKRC) - Cincinnati Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst, San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle and Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera are the three finalists for the NFL’s Salute to Service Award. The league on Wednesday announced the finalists for the 12th annual award. It’s designated...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

WATCH: Bengals celebrate victory over Bills in locker room

CINCINNATI (WKRC/AP) - Joe Burrow threw two touchdown passes and Cincinnati’s defense swarmed Josh Allen on a snow-slicked field in a 27-10 win Sunday to send the Bengals to the AFC championship game for the second straight year. Watch the team celebrate its Divisional Round playoff victory over Buffalo...
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy