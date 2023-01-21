Read full article on original website
Americans traveling between Mexico, U.S. see vacations turn into nightmares at the border
Americans in recent months have had their vacation plans in Mexico turn into nightmares after they were detained, fined, and in some cases imprisoned over alleged mistakes.
Americans are flocking to Mexico – a trend ignored during Biden's immigration-focused visit
MEXICO CITY – For more than a decade, Marcos Del Rosario Santiago has lived in la Roma — at the time an up and coming neighborhood in the west side of Mexico City. But Del Rosario has seen a shift in his neighborhood. More Airbnbs are popping up after those living in apartments, some who have had to already have three or four roommates, could no longer afford to live there. At his local panadería, where he often orders a coffee and pan dulce, he used to only hear people order in Spanish, even if they were not Mexican. Now, he said he’s seeing and hearing more foreigners order in English.
Video: 'Flying Saucer' Photographed Over Erupting Volcano in Mexico
An intriguing image of an erupting volcano in Mexico features what appears to be a flying saucer hovering over the scene. The odd photo was reportedly captured this past Sunday morning by Luis Guerra from the backyard of his home in the city of Atlixco. While getting ready for the day, he caught sight of the nearby Popocatépetl volcano as it had begun to erupt and, having recently taken an interest in photography, the awestruck observer quickly began taking pictures of the wondrous event. Shortly thereafter, he sent some of photos to his girlfriend, Karla Garcia, who shared them on social media, which led to several of her friends contacting her about a strange anomaly in one of the images.
Man Buys $2 Photograph Worth $5 Million From California Thrift Shop
You might have heard the saying "a picture is worth a thousand words," but what about $5 million? Randy Guijarro walked into a secondhand store in Fresno with no idea that he would be walking out a potential millionaire. According to The Sun, Guijarro purchased three old photographs from the store and one just happened to be worth $5 million.
Biden caught on camera apparently mistaking Salvation Army for Secret Service during El Paso trip
President Biden told a member of the El Paso Salvation Army that he spent time with the Secret Service in Poland and Ukraine, confusing the Salvation Army and Secret Service.
Cut on the head of public defender found dead at Mexican resort 'would not have been caused by fall'
Authorities investigating the death of an American lawyer at a resort in Mexico have learned that a cut on the man's forehead could not have been the result of a fall from his balcony.
Driver hearing noises from trunk discovers she smuggled two into US, CA officials say
The woman was driving from Mexico to San Diego, officials said.
California public defender dies after falling from fourth floor while in Mexico resort
A California public defender fatally fell from the fourth floor of a resort hotel on the Pacific coast of Mexico - 20 miles south of the US border.
Chilling text revealed after American architect, his fiancée & two family members disappeared in Mexico on Christmas
AN AMERICAN architect and his fiancée still haven't been found nearly two weeks after they went missing in Mexico. Jose Gutierrez, 31 — who lives in Cincinnati, Ohio — flew to the Mexican state of Zacatecas to celebrate the holidays with his fiancee Daniela Marquez, 31. The...
California's ban on around 70,000 vehicles takes effect this week
The final rule in a set of regulations adopted 15 years ago has taken effect.
Mexican authorities find 5 dismembered bodies in bags near resort town
Mexican prosecutors say five dismembered bodies were recently found in bags near the Pacific coast resort of Acapulco, a week after drug cartel violence escalated in the region.
A Delta passenger said there were screams in the cabin when the plane aborted a takeoff while speeding down the runway at JFK
Donall Brian Healy told Insider the pilot told passengers an American flight had passed in front of their plane, forcing it to stop very suddenly.
Tesla Semi That Pepsi Just Bought Already Needs to Be Towed
PepsiCo is one of the earliest adopters of Tesla's creatively named "Semi" all-electric semi-truck. Receiving its first units in December, PepsiCo has already put the Semis to use on the road. But hardly a month later, a sad looking Semi has already been spotted getting towed, raising questions over how the pilot program is going if the machines are already having mechanical difficulties.
A flight attendant reveals why shorts should not be worn on an airplane
Sitting in an airplanePhoto byHans IsaacsononUnsplash. While most people in the U.S. are not worried about wearing shorts in this weather. In a couple of months, it will get very warm again in parts of the country and shorts will be the most popular item of clothing to wear.
This Is No Longer a Crime on the Las Vegas Strip
People come to Las Vegas to do things they might never do at home. Some of those can be pretty benign. You might stay up later than you normally do, imbibe a little more, or eat a few extra-extravagant meals. And, of course, Las Vegas has legal gambling and recreational cannabis with consumption lounges on the way.
Ellen DeGeneres films rushing waters near her home amid severe California weather
Ellen DeGeneres is giving a firsthand look at the sweeping floods tearing through California and causing evacuations and lockdowns across the state. The comedian and former “Ellen DeGeneres Show” host shared a selfie video of the rushing waters on Twitter on Monday, Jan. 9, writing, "Montecito is under mandatory evacuation. We are on higher ground so they asked us to shelter in place. Please stay safe everyone."
In 2023, the world's oldest living person is a 115-year-old woman whose family emigrated to San Francisco in 1906
The death of Lucile Randon, a French nun, who died on January 17, 2023, at the age of 118 years and 340 days has bumped up another person to the top of the list. Now, the oldest living person in the world is Maria Branyas Morera, an American-born woman from Spain who is currently 115 years and 320 days (as of January 18, 2023).
A woman waiting while her family test-drove a Tesla got hit by a car driven by an employee, lawsuit says
Rakshinda Parvez stayed behind while her family took a Tesla for a test-drive at a Maryland centre when the incident occurred, per court documents.
Elvis Presley’s Dilapidated Private Jet Sat in the Desert for 40 Years. It Just Sold for $260,000.
Going once. Going twice. Sold for $260,000! Elvis Presley’s 1962 Lockheed 1329 JetStar crossed the block at the Mecum Kissimmee Collector Car auction in Florida yesterday on what would have been the King’s 88th birthday. On hand for the high-profile sale was Elvis’ former wife Priscilla Presley, who stood alongside the Mecum auctioneers during what turned out to be decidedly lackluster bidding. “Elvis loved planes and this was one of them. This is my first auction and I’m excited to be here. Today would be Elvis’ 88th birthday,” she told the packed auction. Bidding started at $100,000, jumped to $150,000 but settled at...
Four Skulls Found at Mexican Airport in Package Bound for the U.S.
Authorities at a Mexican airport made a gruesome discovery inside a package headed for the United States on Friday. Four human skulls were found wrapped in aluminum foil inside a cardboard box at Queretaro Intercontinental Airport in central Mexico, Reuters reported. The parcel was sent from Michoacan in western Mexico to an address in Manning, South Carolina. Authorities did not release information on the age of the skulls, or the motive for sending them. However, they added that whoever sent the package did not obtain a special permit required for sending human remains.Read it at Reuters
