California State

msn.com

Americans are flocking to Mexico – a trend ignored during Biden's immigration-focused visit

MEXICO CITY – For more than a decade, Marcos Del Rosario Santiago has lived in la Roma — at the time an up and coming neighborhood in the west side of Mexico City. But Del Rosario has seen a shift in his neighborhood. More Airbnbs are popping up after those living in apartments, some who have had to already have three or four roommates, could no longer afford to live there. At his local panadería, where he often orders a coffee and pan dulce, he used to only hear people order in Spanish, even if they were not Mexican. Now, he said he’s seeing and hearing more foreigners order in English.
iheart.com

Video: 'Flying Saucer' Photographed Over Erupting Volcano in Mexico

An intriguing image of an erupting volcano in Mexico features what appears to be a flying saucer hovering over the scene. The odd photo was reportedly captured this past Sunday morning by Luis Guerra from the backyard of his home in the city of Atlixco. While getting ready for the day, he caught sight of the nearby Popocatépetl volcano as it had begun to erupt and, having recently taken an interest in photography, the awestruck observer quickly began taking pictures of the wondrous event. Shortly thereafter, he sent some of photos to his girlfriend, Karla Garcia, who shared them on social media, which led to several of her friends contacting her about a strange anomaly in one of the images.
iheart.com

Man Buys $2 Photograph Worth $5 Million From California Thrift Shop

You might have heard the saying "a picture is worth a thousand words," but what about $5 million? Randy Guijarro walked into a secondhand store in Fresno with no idea that he would be walking out a potential millionaire. According to The Sun, Guijarro purchased three old photographs from the store and one just happened to be worth $5 million.
FRESNO, CA
Futurism

Tesla Semi That Pepsi Just Bought Already Needs to Be Towed

PepsiCo is one of the earliest adopters of Tesla's creatively named "Semi" all-electric semi-truck. Receiving its first units in December, PepsiCo has already put the Semis to use on the road. But hardly a month later, a sad looking Semi has already been spotted getting towed, raising questions over how the pilot program is going if the machines are already having mechanical difficulties.
SACRAMENTO, CA
TheStreet

This Is No Longer a Crime on the Las Vegas Strip

People come to Las Vegas to do things they might never do at home. Some of those can be pretty benign. You might stay up later than you normally do, imbibe a little more, or eat a few extra-extravagant meals. And, of course, Las Vegas has legal gambling and recreational cannabis with consumption lounges on the way.
LAS VEGAS, NV
TODAY.com

Ellen DeGeneres films rushing waters near her home amid severe California weather

Ellen DeGeneres is giving a firsthand look at the sweeping floods tearing through California and causing evacuations and lockdowns across the state. The comedian and former “Ellen DeGeneres Show” host shared a selfie video of the rushing waters on Twitter on Monday, Jan. 9, writing, "Montecito is under mandatory evacuation. We are on higher ground so they asked us to shelter in place. Please stay safe everyone."
CALIFORNIA STATE
Robb Report

Elvis Presley’s Dilapidated Private Jet Sat in the Desert for 40 Years. It Just Sold for $260,000.

Going once. Going twice. Sold for $260,000! Elvis Presley’s 1962 Lockheed 1329 JetStar crossed the block at the Mecum Kissimmee Collector Car auction in Florida yesterday on what would have been the King’s 88th birthday. On hand for the high-profile sale was Elvis’ former wife Priscilla Presley, who stood alongside the Mecum auctioneers during what turned out to be decidedly lackluster bidding. “Elvis loved planes and this was one of them. This is my first auction and I’m excited to be here. Today would be Elvis’ 88th birthday,” she told the packed auction. Bidding started at $100,000, jumped to $150,000 but settled at...
KISSIMMEE, FL
TheDailyBeast

Four Skulls Found at Mexican Airport in Package Bound for the U.S.

Authorities at a Mexican airport made a gruesome discovery inside a package headed for the United States on Friday. Four human skulls were found wrapped in aluminum foil inside a cardboard box at Queretaro Intercontinental Airport in central Mexico, Reuters reported. The parcel was sent from Michoacan in western Mexico to an address in Manning, South Carolina. Authorities did not release information on the age of the skulls, or the motive for sending them. However, they added that whoever sent the package did not obtain a special permit required for sending human remains.Read it at Reuters
MANNING, SC

