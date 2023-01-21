Read full article on original website
Jeremy Katz
2d ago
Ok, before anyone comes in, saying instead of banning guns on set, a firearms safety expert should be hired you're right. Safety training is important, be it firearms or a microwave. Still, not everyone holds that opinion and sometimes prevention is the best case for them, different strokes for different folks.
